SGS : Issues CHF 225 Million and CHF 175 Million Bonds

SGS SA announces the successful issuance of a seven year CHF 225 million straight bond with a coupon of 0.75 per cent and a ten year CHF 175 million straight bond with a coupon of 1.25 per cent.

SGS SA will use the net proceeds of this transaction for refinancing an upcoming bond maturity in 2019 and for general corporate purposes. SGS SA will apply for the listing of the bonds on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

