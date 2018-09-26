Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

SGS : Issues CHF 225 Million and CHF 175 Million Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 05:36pm CEST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

SGS SA announces the successful issuance of a seven year CHF 225 million straight bond with a coupon of 0.75 per cent and a ten year CHF 175 million straight bond with a coupon of 1.25 per cent.

SGS SA will use the net proceeds of this transaction for refinancing an upcoming bond maturity in 2019 and for general corporate purposes. SGS SA will apply for the listing of the bonds on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Toby Reeks
Investor Relations
SGS SA
1 place des Alpes
CH - 1211 Geneva 1
t: +41-22 739 99 87

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 15:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SGS
05:36pSGS : Issues CHF 225 Million and CHF 175 Million Bonds
PU
09/24SGS : Implements Renovo™ Program in Ghana
PU
09/20SGS : Issues World’s First GMP+ B11 Certificate to Romer Labs Diagnostic
PU
09/19SGS : launches komgo
PU
09/17SGS : and ClipperData to Provide News Alerts on Fuel Specification Changes
PU
09/14SGS : Argentina Proposed New Technical Resolution for Footwear Labelling
PU
09/13SGS : Named Industry Leader in Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Fifth Year
PU
09/11SGS : 2018 Focus on Argentina & Brazil
PU
09/11SGS : New SGS Biopharmaceutical Testing Capabilities in Illinois
PU
09/07SGS : Health Canada Warns about Teething Necklaces
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/18SGS SA (SGSOF) CEO Frankie Ng on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/18SGS SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/18SGS SA reports 1H results 
07/18SGS SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/11SGS acquires Advanced Metrology Solutions 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 826 M
EBIT 2018 1 055 M
Net income 2018 689 M
Debt 2018 699 M
Yield 2018 3,05%
P/E ratio 2018 28,27
P/E ratio 2019 25,06
EV / Sales 2018 2,98x
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
Capitalization 19 626 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 571  CHF
Spread / Average Target 0,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS0.39%20 345
FISERV23.42%33 074
WORLDPAY INC7.04%31 111
WIRECARD96.04%27 817
FIRST DATA CORP51.77%23 549
CINTAS CORPORATION36.67%23 149
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.