SGS : Korea Proposes to Amend Food Contact Standards

10/08/2018 | 03:43am CEST

Korea has proposed to amend its food contact standards by, among other things, prohibiting Bisphenol A (BPA) and two phthalates in food contact products for infants and young children.

SAFEGUARDS | Hardgoods NO. 132/18

On September 4, 2018, the World Trade Organization (WTO) circulated a notification announcing a proposal from the Republic of Korea to amend its 'Standards and Specifications for Food Utensils, Containers and Packages'. That proposal was published in Ministry of Food and Drug Safety Advance Notice Number 2018-368 of August 31, 2018.

The proposed amendment, attached to WTO document number 18-5537 and notified under G/SPS/N/KOR/614[1], contains a number of important changes to Korea's food contact standards. These include the following:

  • Prohibiting the use of bisphenol A (BPA), di-butylphthalate (DBP) and benzyl-n-butylphthalate (BBP) in food contact materials and articles for infants and young children
  • Revising the specifications for polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP)
  • Revising the wording for recycled synthetic resins

According to the WTO notification, comments can be submitted until November 3, 2018.

Stakeholders are advised to comply with the latest requirements for food contact materials and articles for Korea.

SGS technical experts have extensive knowledge and testing experience in materials and articles in contact with food. They work to ensure that your products meet the appropriate regulations for food contact materials and pave the way for compliance. From overall migration test to expert advices on emerging regulations and compliance issues and documentation review, SGS is the partner to trust. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information or visit our website.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo TsangGlobal Information and Innovation Manager
t: +852 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2018 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 01:42:04 UTC
