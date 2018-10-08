SGS : Korea Proposes to Amend Food Contact Standards

Korea has proposed to amend its food contact standards by, among other things, prohibiting Bisphenol A (BPA) and two phthalates in food contact products for infants and young children.

On September 4, 2018, the World Trade Organization (WTO) circulated a notification announcing a proposal from the Republic of Korea to amend its 'Standards and Specifications for Food Utensils, Containers and Packages'. That proposal was published in Ministry of Food and Drug Safety Advance Notice Number 2018-368 of August 31, 2018.

The proposed amendment, attached to WTO document number 18-5537 and notified under G/SPS/N/KOR/614[1], contains a number of important changes to Korea's food contact standards. These include the following:

Prohibiting the use of bisphenol A (BPA), di-butylphthalate (DBP) and benzyl-n-butylphthalate (BBP) in food contact materials and articles for infants and young children

Revising the specifications for polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP)

Revising the wording for recycled synthetic resins

According to the WTO notification, comments can be submitted until November 3, 2018.

Stakeholders are advised to comply with the latest requirements for food contact materials and articles for Korea.

