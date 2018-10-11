SGS : New Agricultural Services in China

SGS continues the expansion in its global capabilities with the introduction of soil, irrigation water and plant tissue testing and fertilizer recommendation services for the Chinese market.

The SGS laboratory in Dali City, Yunnan Province, has begun offering a comprehensive range of services to assist agricultural producers and manufacturers of agricultural chemical products operating in the Chinese marketplace. These services include sample testing of soil, irrigation water and plant tissues, and a fertilizer recommendation service for both domestic and international customers.

Our fully accredited laboratory can now offer soil sample and plant tissue testing for a wide range of factors, including nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, sulfur, magnesium, calcium, iron, manganese, zinc, copper, boron, chlorine, arsenic, cadmium, mercury, lead and chromium. In addition, the laboratory also provides soil sample testing for organic matter and pH level, and microscope analysis for root-knot nematodes. For irrigation water analysis, the laboratory can test for arsenic, cadmium, lead, chromium. Manganese, calcium, iron, manganese, zinc, copper, and for pH levels.

SGS's highly-trained team of agricultural specialists provide efficacy testing and fertilizer recommendation services to help operators in China, and internationally, improve productivity and the quality of their products, thereby enabling them to maximize profits while ensuring they maintain good environmental stewardship.

The introduction of these new services is part of the company's continued program of capability and territorial expansion in the agricultural testing sector. As part of SGS's global network, the local team in China has access to a diverse range of expertise in agronomy, allowing them to deliver solutions covering the broadest range of challenges and providing service excellence to all their customers.

