SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/11 01:31:39 pm
2265 CHF   -2.37%
SGS : New Agricultural Services in China

10/11/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

SGS continues the expansion in its global capabilities with the introduction of soil, irrigation water and plant tissue testing and fertilizer recommendation services for the Chinese market.

The SGS laboratory in Dali City, Yunnan Province, has begun offering a comprehensive range of services to assist agricultural producers and manufacturers of agricultural chemical products operating in the Chinese marketplace. These services include sample testing of soil, irrigation water and plant tissues, and a fertilizer recommendation service for both domestic and international customers.

Our fully accredited laboratory can now offer soil sample and plant tissue testing for a wide range of factors, including nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, sulfur, magnesium, calcium, iron, manganese, zinc, copper, boron, chlorine, arsenic, cadmium, mercury, lead and chromium. In addition, the laboratory also provides soil sample testing for organic matter and pH level, and microscope analysis for root-knot nematodes. For irrigation water analysis, the laboratory can test for arsenic, cadmium, lead, chromium. Manganese, calcium, iron, manganese, zinc, copper, and for pH levels.

SGS's highly-trained team of agricultural specialists provide efficacy testing and fertilizer recommendation services to help operators in China, and internationally, improve productivity and the quality of their products, thereby enabling them to maximize profits while ensuring they maintain good environmental stewardship.

The introduction of these new services is part of the company's continued program of capability and territorial expansion in the agricultural testing sector. As part of SGS's global network, the local team in China has access to a diverse range of expertise in agronomy, allowing them to deliver solutions covering the broadest range of challenges and providing service excellence to all their customers.

For further information, please contact:

Jone Xu
Laboratory Manager
SGS China
t: +86 0872 2398055

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 10:37:12 UTC
09/27SGS Needs To Verify Its Own Self-Improvement Processes 
07/18SGS SA (SGSOF) CEO Frankie Ng on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/18SGS SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/18SGS SA reports 1H results 
07/18SGS SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 813 M
EBIT 2018 1 047 M
Net income 2018 688 M
Debt 2018 697 M
Yield 2018 3,38%
P/E ratio 2018 25,58
P/E ratio 2019 22,64
EV / Sales 2018 2,70x
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
Capitalization 17 710 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 588  CHF
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS-8.70%17 939
FISERV17.46%32 702
WORLDPAY INC7.04%30 674
WIRECARD67.88%22 315
FIRST DATA CORP34.83%22 213
CINTAS CORPORATION20.09%20 879
