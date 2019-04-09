Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS

(SGSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/09 03:43:10 am
2537.5 CHF   -0.49%
03:33aACCESSING THE MARKET : European Union Phthalate Regulations
PU
03:33aSGS : Consumer Compact Q1 2019
PU
03:33aSGS : Electrical & Electronic and Battery Testing Laboratories
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SGS : New EU Energy Labels for Household Appliances and Luminaires

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 03:13am EDT

On January 1, 2019, Europe revised its energy labels for household appliances, lamps and lighting, to make them easier to understand and more clearly reflect current market conditions.

The European Union (EU) introduced energy labels for household appliances, lamps and lighting products in 1994. Graded A to G, these clearly showed the energy efficiency of the product to allow consumers to make informed choices when buying new electrical products. Since then industry has made considerable improvements in energy efficiency, which the EU tried to address with the introduction of the A+, A++ and A+++ acronyms.

The problem for regulators and industry is that grade inflation is constant and to continually add + signs to the A to reflect this lessens the label's effectiveness when it comes to consumers making choices. Everything is comparative. A product that might have received the A grade in 1994 will today be considered relatively inefficient. What consumers need when making choices is comparative grades that are clear and easy to understand.

EU Regulation 2017/1369

Passed in July 2017, this regulation repealed the previous energy labeling regulation, Directive 2010/30/EU. From January 1, 2019, it requires the elimination of the acronyms A+, A++ and A+++, and the introduction of a new, unique and homogeneous label that reintroduces the original categories of A to G.

By reintroducing the original A to G categories, it will make the decision process easier for consumers. The new system has also been designed to better take into account the constantly improving energy efficiency of products, as well as their technological progress, by automatically upgrading them to the next level. It should be noted, the requirements for Classes A and B will be particularly demanding.

New-style energy labels will begin to appear in stores, depending on the product category, from August 2, 2023 and their rollout will be complete by August 2, 2030. The first devices to adopt this label will be washing machines, dishwashers, televisions, refrigerators, lamps, and washer-dryer machines.

European Registry for Energy Labeling (EPREL)

The Regulation also requires, as of January 1, 2019, the creation of a database of products to enable supervising authorities in Member States to enforce labeling and information requirements. Manufacturers are required to load onto the database information relating to any product subject to energy labeling conditions. This database will make it possible for suppliers to review traceability and access technical documentation.

SGS Solution

With a global network of electrical and electronic experts and testing facilities, we have the assets in place to help your business with all aspects of energy labeling and product compliance.

Read more in Consumer Compact >
Subscribe >
Follow us now on LinkedIn >

For more information, please contact:

Johanna Gdalia
International Sales Manager - Electrical & Electronics
t: +33 (0)4 42 97 72 13

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 07:12:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SGS
03:33aACCESSING THE MARKET : European Union Phthalate Regulations
PU
03:33aSGS : Electrical & Electronic and Battery Testing Laboratories
PU
03:33aSGS : EU Furniture Recalls from 2015 to 2018
PU
03:33aSGS : Consumer Compact Q1 2019
PU
03:13aSGS : Accessing the EU Marketplace with Safe and Compliant Electric Wheelchairs
PU
03:13aSGS : Accessing Brazil's Growing Market for Medical Devices
PU
03:13aSGS : New EU Energy Labels for Household Appliances and Luminaires
PU
03:13aSGS : Safe Baby and Children's Products
PU
03:13aDRESSED TO IMPRESS : The Growing Pet Apparel Market in China
PU
02:48aSGS : CPSC Addresses Furniture Stability for Clothing Storage Units
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 6 989 M
EBIT 2019 1 106 M
Net income 2019 742 M
Debt 2019 729 M
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 25,96
P/E ratio 2020 23,81
EV / Sales 2019 2,89x
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
Capitalization 19 466 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2 448  CHF
Spread / Average Target -4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS15.38%19 484
WORLDPAY INC48.91%35 719
FISERV22.28%35 309
FIRST DATA CORP54.82%25 191
CINTAS CORPORATION22.79%21 655
GLOBAL PAYMENTS32.48%21 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About