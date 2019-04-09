SGS : New EU Energy Labels for Household Appliances and Luminaires

On January 1, 2019, Europe revised its energy labels for household appliances, lamps and lighting, to make them easier to understand and more clearly reflect current market conditions.

The European Union (EU) introduced energy labels for household appliances, lamps and lighting products in 1994. Graded A to G, these clearly showed the energy efficiency of the product to allow consumers to make informed choices when buying new electrical products. Since then industry has made considerable improvements in energy efficiency, which the EU tried to address with the introduction of the A+, A++ and A+++ acronyms.

The problem for regulators and industry is that grade inflation is constant and to continually add + signs to the A to reflect this lessens the label's effectiveness when it comes to consumers making choices. Everything is comparative. A product that might have received the A grade in 1994 will today be considered relatively inefficient. What consumers need when making choices is comparative grades that are clear and easy to understand.

EU Regulation 2017/1369

Passed in July 2017, this regulation repealed the previous energy labeling regulation, Directive 2010/30/EU. From January 1, 2019, it requires the elimination of the acronyms A+, A++ and A+++, and the introduction of a new, unique and homogeneous label that reintroduces the original categories of A to G.

By reintroducing the original A to G categories, it will make the decision process easier for consumers. The new system has also been designed to better take into account the constantly improving energy efficiency of products, as well as their technological progress, by automatically upgrading them to the next level. It should be noted, the requirements for Classes A and B will be particularly demanding.

New-style energy labels will begin to appear in stores, depending on the product category, from August 2, 2023 and their rollout will be complete by August 2, 2030. The first devices to adopt this label will be washing machines, dishwashers, televisions, refrigerators, lamps, and washer-dryer machines.

European Registry for Energy Labeling (EPREL)

The Regulation also requires, as of January 1, 2019, the creation of a database of products to enable supervising authorities in Member States to enforce labeling and information requirements. Manufacturers are required to load onto the database information relating to any product subject to energy labeling conditions. This database will make it possible for suppliers to review traceability and access technical documentation.

