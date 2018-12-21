Log in
SGS
Ontario Canada - "Eliminated Regulatory and Licensing Requirements for Upholstered and Stuffed Articles"

12/21/2018

The provincial government of Ontario in Canada released on December 6, 2018 its Restoring Ontario's Competitiveness Act, 2018 containing over 30 proposed actions across 11 Ministries to include regulatory changes, reduce business costs and eliminate trade barriers.

SAFEGUARDS | Consumer Products NO. 165/18

The proposed changes include elimination of regulatory and licensing requirements for upholstered and stuffed articles by Ministry of Government and Consumer Services in the manufacturing sector. Approved on December 10, 2018, revocation of the regulation will eliminate all Ontario-specific requirements for upholstered and stuffed articles. Provincial licensing, labelling, processing, cleanliness and sterilization requirements of the Ontario Regulation 218/01: Upholstered and Stuffed Articles under the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000, will no longer apply to manufacturers, importers, distributors, renovators, home / craft operators, retailers and other persons currently subject to the regulation in the Province of Ontario. Articles covered under the regulation include, but are not limited to, bedding items (e.g. mattresses, quilts, comforters, or pillows), furniture, sporting equipment, pet items, luggage, handbags, stuffed toys, and clothing. The revocation will be effective on July 1, 2019.

However, upholstered and stuffed articles sold in Ontario will continue to be required to comply with federal legislation including the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act and Textile Labelling Act, as well as the province's Consumer Protection Act. Consumers will therefore continue to be protected against misrepresentation in the marketplace and the possible hazards associated with upholstered and stuffed articles. Also, stuffing material used in dolls, plush toys and soft toys must comply to Toys Regulations, i.e., it must be clean, free from vermin, free of hard or sharp foreign matter, non-toxic and not irritant.

The elimination of the regulatory and licensing requirements for upholstered and stuffed articles is expected to reduce a long-standing burden on business, save businesses up to $4 million annually, and eliminate trade barriers.

The revocation applies only in Ontario. All manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers of upholstered and stuffed articles destined for sale in Quebec or Manitoba will continue to be subject to the federal and provincial legislation on licensing, registration and labelling requirements.

[1] Ontario Newsroom

[2] Bill 66, Restoring Ontario's Competitiveness Act, 2018

SGS Global Softlines has an extensive network of over 40 laboratories worldwide, with a strong team of committed professionals from multi-disciplinary backgrounds.

SGS Global Hardlines has dedicated experts and services in a network of over 10 laboratories worldwide to assist you in the development of juvenile products and childcare articles.

Our internationally accredited state-of-the-art testing laboratories offer a comprehensive range of physical, chemical and functional testing services for components, materials and finished products. We help your company ensure quality, performance and compliance with international, industrial and regulatory standards worldwide. Discover more at www.sgs.com/softlines and www.sgs.com/hardlines.

For enquiries, please contact:

Louann Spirito
US & Canada Softlines Business Head
t: +1 973 461 7919

Dennis LancionTechnical Manager (Hardlines)
t: +1 (905) 364-3757

© SGS Group Management SA - 2018 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

SGS SA published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
