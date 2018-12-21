SGS : Ontario Canada - “Eliminated Regulatory and Licensing Requirements for Upholstered and Stuffed Articles”

The provincial government of Ontario in Canada released on December 6, 2018 its Restoring Ontario's Competitiveness Act, 2018 containing over 30 proposed actions across 11 Ministries to include regulatory changes, reduce business costs and eliminate trade barriers.

The proposed changes include elimination of regulatory and licensing requirements for upholstered and stuffed articles by Ministry of Government and Consumer Services in the manufacturing sector. Approved on December 10, 2018, revocation of the regulation will eliminate all Ontario-specific requirements for upholstered and stuffed articles. Provincial licensing, labelling, processing, cleanliness and sterilization requirements of the Ontario Regulation 218/01: Upholstered and Stuffed Articles under the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000, will no longer apply to manufacturers, importers, distributors, renovators, home / craft operators, retailers and other persons currently subject to the regulation in the Province of Ontario. Articles covered under the regulation include, but are not limited to, bedding items (e.g. mattresses, quilts, comforters, or pillows), furniture, sporting equipment, pet items, luggage, handbags, stuffed toys, and clothing. The revocation will be effective on July 1, 2019.

However, upholstered and stuffed articles sold in Ontario will continue to be required to comply with federal legislation including the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act and Textile Labelling Act, as well as the province's Consumer Protection Act. Consumers will therefore continue to be protected against misrepresentation in the marketplace and the possible hazards associated with upholstered and stuffed articles. Also, stuffing material used in dolls, plush toys and soft toys must comply to Toys Regulations, i.e., it must be clean, free from vermin, free of hard or sharp foreign matter, non-toxic and not irritant.

The elimination of the regulatory and licensing requirements for upholstered and stuffed articles is expected to reduce a long-standing burden on business, save businesses up to $4 million annually, and eliminate trade barriers.

The revocation applies only in Ontario. All manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers of upholstered and stuffed articles destined for sale in Quebec or Manitoba will continue to be subject to the federal and provincial legislation on licensing, registration and labelling requirements.

