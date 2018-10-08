Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/08 11:21:24 am
2430 CHF   -0.82%
11:08aSGS : New EU Standards for Children’s Textile Sleeping Product..
PU
10:48aSGS : REACH Updates
PU
10:38aSGS : BPA Bans and Restrictions in Food Contact Materials
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SGS : Preparing for Electric Vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 10:38am CEST

By the end of March 2018, there were around 1,700 electric passenger cars registered with the Finnish Transport Safety Agency to drive on the streets of Finland.

So why don't we see them? For electric cars to gain a foothold within the Finnish market, or any other, there must be a reciprocal improvement in the infrastructure used by electric cars. In this article, we will look at the challenges and see how we can best overcome them.

The key driver in helping electric cars gain a foothold is price, but it may take as long as ten years for prices to fall. In the meantime, Finland's electric car purchase subsidy, which came into effect at the beginning of 2018, will make it easier for people to buy electric vehicles. The subsidy allows the purchaser to either purchase an electric car or receive one on a long lease (until November 2021).

While there are incentives to buy electric cars, these will, however, only succeed if they are matched by changes to the infrastructure that keeps our cars on the road. Currently, that rate of change is slow because local infrastructure is built around the combustion engine. Electric cars require a very different approach because they function on battery power. The battery generates power for acceleration, as well as the vehicle's electric devices, and therefore the power must be sufficient to allow the car to travel for a specified number of kilometers. Re-fueling an electric car is very different to a traditional car.

The batteries in an electric vehicle are significantly larger than those in a traditional car because they need to carry more energy. SGS's Tillman Heinisch, the man responsible for environmental simulation tests in Munich, explains: 'One charge needs to cover a journey that is 80% of the specified maximum mileage. The amount of remaining power depends on a number of factors, including driving manner, climate, and use of air conditioning and other driving comfort features.'

The number of charging points for electric vehicles are increasing in the developed world and they can now be found in a number of service stations and shopping malls. In addition, people are reaping the rewards of installing charging points at home, allowing them to take advantage of cheaper night-time electricity. Overnight charging also ensures the car receives a full charge.

The scarcity of electric cars, however, means it is currently uneconomic and difficult to install charging points at housing complexes and this is creating a disincentive to buying an electric car. To answer this, housing complexes are looking at ways to introduce communal charging points that will result in people only paying for the electricity they use.

It should also be acknowledged that, as infrastructures changes and electric cars become more common, new safety risks will appear. As more energy is stored in batteries, the more risks there will be related to their use and charging. It is therefore important that stakeholders understand the safety requirements and industry standards that relate to each market as quickly as possible.

Standardizing and testing are used to ascertain that products entering the market remain safe, even during accidents. Tillman Heinisch explains: 'For example, type approval for car batteries requires testing and approval for use in all temperatures and vibration environments. At our Munich facility, we test batteries to make sure that they don't over-charge, overheat while being charged, or cause short-circuits.'

Battery testing is started at the product development stage so that safety issues can be identified before the final product is assembled. The cells inside the battery should be appropriate for the performance required for the specific application. They must also be able to endure the irregularity of operating cycles, as well as mechanical maltreatment and misuse relating to environmental conditions. In addition, there are specific standards for ensuring logistical safety during the transportation of batteries.

To test electric vehicle charging stations, SGS uses its Lauttasaari facility in Helsinki. Energy transmission and control products project manager Sami Hakonen explains the testing process: 'Electrical safety is tested with voltage, impact and heat tests, as well as, among others, enclosure class and contact protection tests. They are used to ascertain a number of factors, including how watertight a charge station is and the impact resistance of the station against mechanical stress and even vandalism.'

Charging stations should also be tested for electromagnetic emissions, as they must not interfere with other near-by electric devices, such as pacemakers. Charging sockets must also be tested to ensure they communicate correctly with the car's batteries, otherwise there is a risk of the battery's cells not charging up in the correct way and this could cause an accident.

It should also be remembered that different countries will need different installation requirements. For example, a battery in Finland will need better cold resistance than a car battery in Brazil. Additional features also need to be tested. Sami Hakonen explains: 'Product standards cover the minimum requirements for the operation of electric devices but, in addition, the manufacturers may want to build in additional features to their products. For example, additional sealing or impact resistance.'

The electric car battery sector is one of constant innovation. Battery energy density and efficiency are improving all the time, and this creates the need for further tests to reduce risk and enhance safety. The world is getting ready for electric cars, but the process is far from over - it has only just begun.

SGS offers a comprehensive range of solutions to help manufacturers understand their electric car components. By testing components, SGS assists clients in the selection of parts for their own products, resale and/or importation. Our experts understand the standards applicable to each product and can perform pre-testing, type testing and auditing, as well as help obtain authorization for products from target markets. We have the expertise required to help you at every stage of a components development - from the drawing board to certification.

Read more in Consumer Compact >
Subscribe >
Follow us now on Linkedln >

For more information, please contact:

Mika Koivunen
Sales Manager
t: +358 9 6963236

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 08:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SGS
11:08aSGS : New EU Standards for Children’s Textile Sleeping Products
PU
10:48aSGS : REACH Updates
PU
10:38aSGS : BPA Bans and Restrictions in Food Contact Materials
PU
10:38aSGS : Preparing for Electric Vehicles
PU
10:38aSGS : China “Belt and Road” Initiative
PU
10:33aSGS : Designing the Right Inspection Protocol for Manual Testing of Electronic P..
PU
08:43aSGS : US State of Oregon Revises Toxic-Free Kids Rule
PU
07:23aSGS : California Restricts Flame Retardants in Certain Consumer Goods
PU
03:43aSGS : Korea Proposes to Amend Food Contact Standards
PU
10/05SGS : California Proposition 65 Reformulation of BPA in Food Contact Products
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27SGS Needs To Verify Its Own Self-Improvement Processes 
07/18SGS SA (SGSOF) CEO Frankie Ng on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/18SGS SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/18SGS SA reports 1H results 
07/18SGS SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 813 M
EBIT 2018 1 047 M
Net income 2018 688 M
Debt 2018 697 M
Yield 2018 3,20%
P/E ratio 2018 27,01
P/E ratio 2019 23,90
EV / Sales 2018 2,85x
EV / Sales 2019 2,69x
Capitalization 18 703 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 588  CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS-3.58%18 835
FISERV23.63%32 823
WORLDPAY INC7.04%31 055
WIRECARD103.07%26 910
FIRST DATA CORP43.93%22 456
CINTAS CORPORATION25.71%21 294
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.