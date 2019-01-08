Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/08 04:26:46 am
2298 CHF   +1.14%
2018SGS SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018SGS SA : annual earnings release
2017SGS SA : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SGS : Provides Technical Inspection of India's Longest Rail-Road Bridge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 03:59am EST

SGS has provided technical inspection services for the major Bogibeel Rail-Cum-Road Bridge Project over the river Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh, Assam, India.

The Bogibeel Rail-Cum-Road Bridge Project, a major undertaking connecting the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in North eastern India, was declared a National Project by Indian Railways in 2007. As India's longest rail bridge, the super-structure measures 4.94 km in length, with a double-line railway track on the lower deck and a 10-meter carriageway on the top deck with 0.6-meter wide footpath on both sides. The bridge sits above the river Brahmaputra, a trans-boundary river which flows through China, India and Bangladesh.

As the bridge uses the latest fully welded triangulated truss technology with welded connections and composite structure for road decking - used in application for the first time by Indian Railways - a range of specialized technical inspection was required.

SGS was commissioned by North Frontier Railway to provide third-party technical inspection for the project in April 2014. For over four and a half years, a team of 21 SGS experts was deployed on site to conduct a wide range of technical inspections, including welding testing and non-destructive testing (NDT).

The Bogibeel Rail-cum-Road project was opened on December 25, 2018, by the Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi.

Cresenciano G. Maramot, SGS India Managing Director, said: 'We are proud to be part of this National Project on infrastructure development in North Eastern India, which positively impacts the lives of millions of people by enhancing connectivity between the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Our independent Technical Inspection services helped to build this heavy-duty structure, which is designed to bear heavy weights and heavy moving loads, and ensure compliance with the relevant quality standards to be best-in-class. As the world's leading provider of manufacturing inspections and technical inspections, we offer unrivalled experience, expertise, resources and a unique global network.' ​​

For more information, please contact:

Mr. N. Paulson
Business Director Industrial t: +91 22 6187 0101

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 08:58:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SGS
03:59aSGS : Provides Technical Inspection of India's Longest Rail-Road Bridge
PU
01/07SGS : EU Proposes to Strengthen Aluminum Migration in Toys
PU
01/07SGS : US FDA Bans the Use of Lead Acetate in Cosmetics
PU
01/02SGS : EU Expands Restriction of Phthalates Under REACH
PU
2018SGS : EU Publishes Guideline for CMRs Under Annex XVII of REACH
PU
2018SGS : Ontario Canada - “Eliminated Regulatory and Licensing Requirements f..
PU
2018SGS : Completes Share Buyback Program
PU
2018VIETNAM : Updates of the New Regulation on the Restriction of Formaldehyde and A..
PU
2018SGS : Crop Surveys – Identifying Tomorrow's Opportunities Today
PU
2018SGS : Dust-like Noxious Weed Seed Detection Capabilities Expanded
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 765 M
EBIT 2018 1 026 M
Net income 2018 668 M
Debt 2018 712 M
Yield 2018 3,46%
P/E ratio 2018 25,22
P/E ratio 2019 22,49
EV / Sales 2018 2,67x
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
Capitalization 17 344 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2 541  CHF
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS2.81%17 682
FISERV-0.37%29 116
WORLDPAY INC7.04%24 054
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES0.17%22 854
SECOM CO LTD4.17%20 114
WIRECARD2.75%19 300
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.