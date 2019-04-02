Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS

(SGSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SGS : Technical Awareness Session on Smart Pigging & API RP 970

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 04:47am EDT

More than 300 people attended an SGS technical session in February focused on pipeline integrity assessment and corrosion management.

Hosted by SGS's team in Pakistan and presented by SGS Industrial Services Business Manager, Mr. Muhammed Aqeel, the session explored the importance integrity and reliability of pressurized equipment in the refining and petrochemical industry.

The event was the latest in a series of technical awareness sessions that SGS has developed to bring new and advanced technological solutions for the industry, throughout an asset's life cycle. This session had two key aspects:

  1. Pipeline Integrity Assessment through Smart Pigging Solutions - 'An innovative, reliable and most economical solution for pipeline owners, operators and managers'
  2. An Introduction to API-RP-970-Corrosion Control Document One High Priority Approach to Minimizing Failures of Fixed Equipment - A Recent Development for managing plant corrosion issues and developing inspection strategies

Mr. Aqeel introduced the audience to Pipeline Integrity Assessments through Smart Pigging Solutions with a presentation covering smart pigs and their benefits as the low risk, low cost, high value solution for optimizing pipeline operations while contributing to pipeline integrity. Mr. Aqeel covered the following benefits of this solution:

  • Minimized operational disruption by combining cleaning and inspecting in one operation
  • Simplified operations - they run like a cleaning pig with little disruption
  • No prior cleaning required
  • Rapid data analysis and inspection results
  • Commoditized tools that can be stored onsite for frequent reuse
  • Non-contact sensors utilized, suitable for low flow pipelines and inspecting through liners
  • Significantly reduced the risk of a stuck inspection pig
  • Increased functionality with easily replaced sensors
  • Can be deployed by local, non-specialist technicians
  • Suitable for all production mediums and complex geometry pipelines

Mr. Tauqeer Ahmed Khan, team lead - AIM Services provided an in-depth introduction to API RP 970 - Corrosion Control Document (CCD), a tool which supports the continuous improvement of process safety management, in order to pinpoint known, and to detect possible damage mechanisms of equipment and piping and to recommend additional inspections outside the API 510 Pressure Vessel Inspection Code.

The API Code helps owners and users to manage corrosion issues with a best in class work process that can be integrated with other plant integrity programs, such as management of change (MoC), Process Hazard Analysis (PHA), Risk Based Inspection and Integrity operating windows.

Attended by representatives from the petrochemical, refineries and power sectors, and other stakeholders, this interactive session encompassed live demonstrations of the state-of-the-art equipment relating to mechanical, civil and electrical inspection services, with a chance to network with subject specialists to discuss issues and solutions. A case study was also presented and discussed.

SGS Industrial Team Group Photo with Business Manager & Managing Director

This event not only enabled SGS to share knowledge and expertise but also paved the way towards delivering long term, cost-effective solutions for the reliability and integrity of the pressure equipment.

For further information, please contact:

Sadia Quddus
Industrial Services
SGS Pakistan (Private) Limited
t: +92 21 111 222 747 ext. 525

As the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 08:46:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SGS
04:47aSGS : Technical Awareness Session on Smart Pigging & API RP 970
PU
04/01SGS : Transparency-One Solution Compatible with GS1 Standards
PU
04/01SGS : US Trade Services Opens New Location in Vancouver, WA
PU
03/29SGS MEGATRENDS : Urbanization, Mobility and Smart Cities
PU
03/28SGS : Germany Announces New Test Standard for Formaldehyde Emission from Wood-Ba..
PU
03/26SGS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/22SGS : Announces New Members of the Board of Directors
PU
03/22SGS : Thailand Proposes New Standard for Certain Food Contact Plastics
PU
03/22SGS 2018 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT : Value to Society
PU
03/21SGS : EU – ECHA Launches First 2019 SVHC Consultation on Three Proposals
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 6 989 M
EBIT 2019 1 106 M
Net income 2019 742 M
Debt 2019 729 M
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 25,34
P/E ratio 2020 23,24
EV / Sales 2019 2,82x
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
Capitalization 19 000 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2 448  CHF
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS12.62%18 998
WORLDPAY INC49.31%35 265
FISERV21.50%34 603
FIRST DATA CORP57.60%24 623
GLOBAL PAYMENTS34.45%21 550
CINTAS CORPORATION22.02%21 208
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About