SGS : Technical Awareness Session on Smart Pigging & API RP 970

More than 300 people attended an SGS technical session in February focused on pipeline integrity assessment and corrosion management.

Hosted by SGS's team in Pakistan and presented by SGS Industrial Services Business Manager, Mr. Muhammed Aqeel, the session explored the importance integrity and reliability of pressurized equipment in the refining and petrochemical industry.

The event was the latest in a series of technical awareness sessions that SGS has developed to bring new and advanced technological solutions for the industry, throughout an asset's life cycle. This session had two key aspects:

Pipeline Integrity Assessment through Smart Pigging Solutions - 'An innovative, reliable and most economical solution for pipeline owners, operators and managers' An Introduction to API-RP-970-Corrosion Control Document One High Priority Approach to Minimizing Failures of Fixed Equipment - A Recent Development for managing plant corrosion issues and developing inspection strategies

Mr. Aqeel introduced the audience to Pipeline Integrity Assessments through Smart Pigging Solutions with a presentation covering smart pigs and their benefits as the low risk, low cost, high value solution for optimizing pipeline operations while contributing to pipeline integrity. Mr. Aqeel covered the following benefits of this solution:

Minimized operational disruption by combining cleaning and inspecting in one operation

Simplified operations - they run like a cleaning pig with little disruption

No prior cleaning required

Rapid data analysis and inspection results

Commoditized tools that can be stored onsite for frequent reuse

Non-contact sensors utilized, suitable for low flow pipelines and inspecting through liners

Significantly reduced the risk of a stuck inspection pig

Increased functionality with easily replaced sensors

Can be deployed by local, non-specialist technicians

Suitable for all production mediums and complex geometry pipelines

Mr. Tauqeer Ahmed Khan, team lead - AIM Services provided an in-depth introduction to API RP 970 - Corrosion Control Document (CCD), a tool which supports the continuous improvement of process safety management, in order to pinpoint known, and to detect possible damage mechanisms of equipment and piping and to recommend additional inspections outside the API 510 Pressure Vessel Inspection Code.

The API Code helps owners and users to manage corrosion issues with a best in class work process that can be integrated with other plant integrity programs, such as management of change (MoC), Process Hazard Analysis (PHA), Risk Based Inspection and Integrity operating windows.

Attended by representatives from the petrochemical, refineries and power sectors, and other stakeholders, this interactive session encompassed live demonstrations of the state-of-the-art equipment relating to mechanical, civil and electrical inspection services, with a chance to network with subject specialists to discuss issues and solutions. A case study was also presented and discussed.

This event not only enabled SGS to share knowledge and expertise but also paved the way towards delivering long term, cost-effective solutions for the reliability and integrity of the pressure equipment.

