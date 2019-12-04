SGS : Trinidad and Tobago Consults Over Revised Draft of Mandatory Toy Safety Standard

Trinidad and Tobago is consulting over a draft standard to strengthen toy safety. The proposed date of entry into force is March 31, 2020.

In July 2019, the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago consulted over its draft mandatory standard on the migration of heavy metals from toy materials. Comments were accepted until September 2019 (SafeGuardS 115/19).

Since the consultation over its draft mandatory standard on soluble elements, the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards ('the Bureau') has made available on its website a revised draft mandatory standard for chemicals in toys, designated as PCTTCS 3:20XX (Replaces TTS/ISO 8124-3:2010) 'Safety of Toys - Compulsory Chemical Requirements'.

The revised draft standard contains several important provisions and requirements:

Defining the scope of toys One set of migration limits for eight elements for each category of 'toy materials other than modeling clay and finger paints', 'modeling clay' and 'finger paints' - these are based in ISO 8124.3 (see Table 1) Migration of boron for three categories of toy materials based on BS EN 71-3:2019 ≤ 0.1% for seven phthalates (BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIBP, DINP, DIDP and DNOP), individually and in combination Labeling

According to the Bureau, comments will be accepted until January 31, 2020.

Per World Trade Organization (WTO) document number 19-7726 of November 13, 2019, notified under G/TBT/N/TTO/121/Rev.1, the proposed date of entry into force of the draft standard is March 31, 2020.

Highlights on the migration limits for eight soluble elements based on ISO 8124.3 in the draft standard are summarized in Table 1.

Soluble element Toy material

Toy material other than modeling clay and finger paints

(mg/kg) Modeling clay

(mg/kg) Finger paint

(mg/kg) Antimony 60 60 10 Arsenic 25 25 10 Barium 1,000 250 350 Cadmium 75 50 15 Chromium 60 25 25 Lead 90 90 25 Mercury 60 25 10 Selenium 500 500 50 Table 1 Table 1

Definitions

Item Acronym/Abbreviation Phthalate 1 BBP Benzyl butyl phthalate 2 DBP Dibutyl phthalate 3 DEHP Bis-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate 4 DIBP Diisobutyl phthalate 5 DIDP Di-isodecyl phthalate 6 DINP Di-isononyl phthalate 7 DNOP Di-n-octyl phthalate

