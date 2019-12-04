SGS : Trinidad and Tobago Consults Over Revised Draft of Mandatory Toy Safety Standard

Trinidad and Tobago is consulting over a draft standard to strengthen toy safety. The proposed date of entry into force is March 31, 2020.
SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 175/19
In July 2019, the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago consulted over its draft mandatory standard on the migration of heavy metals from toy materials. Comments were accepted until September 2019 (SafeGuardS 115/19).
Since the consultation over its draft mandatory standard on soluble elements, the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards ('the Bureau') has made available on its website a revised draft mandatory standard for chemicals in toys, designated as PCTTCS 3:20XX (Replaces TTS/ISO 8124-3:2010) 'Safety of Toys - Compulsory Chemical Requirements'.
The revised draft standard contains several important provisions and requirements:
-
Defining the scope of toys
-
One set of migration limits for eight elements for each category of 'toy materials other than modeling clay and finger paints', 'modeling clay' and 'finger paints' - these are based in ISO 8124.3 (see Table 1)
-
Migration of boron for three categories of toy materials based on BS EN 71-3:2019
-
≤ 0.1% for seven phthalates (BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIBP, DINP, DIDP and DNOP), individually and in combination
-
Labeling
According to the Bureau, comments will be accepted until January 31, 2020.
Per World Trade Organization (WTO) document number 19-7726 of November 13, 2019, notified under G/TBT/N/TTO/121/Rev.1, the proposed date of entry into force of the draft standard is March 31, 2020.
Highlights on the migration limits for eight soluble elements based on ISO 8124.3 in the draft standard are summarized in Table 1.
Table 1
|
Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards
Draft PCTTCS 3:20XX (Replaces TTS/ISO 8124-3:2010) 'Safety of Toys - Compulsory Chemical Requirements
|
Soluble element
|
Toy material
|
Toy material other than modeling clay and finger paints
(mg/kg)
|
Modeling clay
(mg/kg)
|
Finger paint
(mg/kg)
|
Antimony
|
60
|
60
|
10
|
Arsenic
|
25
|
25
|
10
|
Barium
|
1,000
|
250
|
350
|
Cadmium
|
75
|
50
|
15
|
Chromium
|
60
|
25
|
25
|
Lead
|
90
|
90
|
25
|
Mercury
|
60
|
25
|
10
|
Selenium
|
500
|
500
|
50
Definitions
|
Item
|
Acronym/Abbreviation
|
Phthalate
|
1
|
BBP
|
Benzyl butyl phthalate
|
2
|
DBP
|
Dibutyl phthalate
|
3
|
DEHP
|
Bis-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate
|
4
|
DIBP
|
Diisobutyl phthalate
|
5
|
DIDP
|
Di-isodecyl phthalate
|
6
|
DINP
|
Di-isononyl phthalate
|
7
|
DNOP
|
Di-n-octyl phthalate
SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.
For enquiries, please contact:
HingWo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
Tel:(+852) 2774 7420
Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!
Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry
© SGS Group Management SA - 2019 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.
Disclaimer
SGS SA published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 08:37:37 UTC