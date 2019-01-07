SGS : US FDA Bans the Use of Lead Acetate in Cosmetics

The US FDA has banned the use of Lead Acetate in cosmetic products intended for hair color additives.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has banned the use of Lead Acetate in cosmetic products intended for hair color additives.

In response to a petition dated February 24, 2017, and since current data no longer demonstrates the safety of the use of lead acetate as a color additive in hair dye, the US FDA is amending the color additive regulation. Lead Acetate is no longer allowed in cosmetic products intended for coloring hair. The rule is effective from December 3, 2018 and the industry has been granted a 12-month transition period, from the enforcement date, for reformulating products.

21 CFR 73.2396 Old Requirement New Requirement Lead Acetate Authorized color additive in cosmetics intended for coloring hair on the scalp only, not to exceed 0.6 percent lead (weight/volume). No longer authorized in cosmetics (hair dye) from December 3, 2018.

The cosmetic industry shall review the launch of hair products in the US and be prepared to reformulate within the transition period, if lead acetate is used as color additive. Source of Information:

