SGS (SGSN)
01/07 11:29:01 am
2285.5 CHF   +0.68%
SGS : US FDA Bans the Use of Lead Acetate in Cosmetics

01/07/2019 | 09:14pm EST

The US FDA has banned the use of Lead Acetate in cosmetic products intended for hair color additives.

SAFEGUARDS | Cosmetics, Personal Care & Household NO. 005/19

The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has banned the use of Lead Acetate in cosmetic products intended for hair color additives.

In response to a petition dated February 24, 2017, and since current data no longer demonstrates the safety of the use of lead acetate as a color additive in hair dye, the US FDA is amending the color additive regulation. Lead Acetate is no longer allowed in cosmetic products intended for coloring hair. The rule is effective from December 3, 2018 and the industry has been granted a 12-month transition period, from the enforcement date, for reformulating products.

21 CFR 73.2396 Old Requirement New Requirement
Lead Acetate Authorized color additive in cosmetics intended for coloring hair on the scalp only, not to exceed 0.6 percent lead (weight/volume). No longer authorized in cosmetics (hair dye) from December 3, 2018.

The cosmetic industry shall review the launch of hair products in the US and be prepared to reformulate within the transition period, if lead acetate is used as color additive. Source of Information:

  1. Constituent Update - FDA to Repeal Color Additive Approval for the Use of Lead Acetate in Hair Dyes [1]
  2. Final Rule - Termination of Listing of Color Additive Exempt from Certification; Lead Acetate [2]

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

For enquiries, please contact:

Queenie TSE
Consumer and Retail
Cosmetics, Personal Care and Household (CPCH)
Senior Technical Service Executive
t: +852 2765 3672 (ext 1672)

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2019 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 02:13:01 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS2.71%17 552
FISERV-0.37%29 176
WORLDPAY INC7.04%23 327
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES-0.42%22 720
SECOM CO LTD4.17%20 064
WIRECARD2.75%18 761
