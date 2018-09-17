SGS : and ClipperData to Provide News Alerts on Fuel Specification Changes

SGS is pleased to announce that we will be collaborating with ClipperData, a provider of data sets, analysis and commentary on maritime commodity flows, to provide news alerts on fuel specification changes worldwide.

We will be using our new SGS Inspire service to provide ClipperData's clients with early warnings of regulatory modifications for fuel quality. Through our alert service, we will point to the correct approach for complying with new fuel specifications and managing their effects on supply chains.

The Inspire platform, our online tool for the oil, gas, chemical and transportation industries, collects and analyzes data we obtain by constantly monitoring fuel specification changes around the world as well as data from our biannual survey of road transportation fuels. We have been carrying out this fuel survey for over 25 years in more than 150 countries.

ClipperData will contribute to the collaboration by providing real-time tracking of physical oil movements around the globe, allowing it to instantly detect changes in the sourcing and quantities of fuel deliveries. These changes are often a response to changes in specifications. For example, some suppliers will have to upgrade their equipment, or buyers will have to find new sources of material. By highlighting the impact of specification changes on suppliers, ClipperData will add value to the information supplied to clients.

About ClipperData

ClipperData provides comprehensive data sets, analysis and commentary on global crude and refined cargo movements. It tracks movements cargo by cargo, and dock to dock. ClipperData is the market leader in tracking maritime commodity flows.

For more information, please contact:

Urszula Szalkowska

Business Development Manager

Rödingsmarkt 16

D - 20459 Hamburg

Germany

m: +48 605 123 908

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.