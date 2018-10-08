Log in
SGS

SGS (SGSN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/08 12:46:14 pm
2428 CHF   -0.90%
12:23pSGS : in Taunusstein
12:13pSGS : CE Marking for Electrical Furniture
12:13pSGS : Modern Slavery
SGS : in Taunusstein

10/08/2018 | 12:23pm CEST

Founded by German chemist Carl Remigius Fresenius in 1848, the Institut Fresenius Taunusstein became a wholly owned subsidiary of SGS in 2004.

Sited in the German town of Taunusstein, this multi-lab with state-of-the-art technology covers a comprehensive range of consumer products.

Established: 1848
Number of employees: 280
Size of testing facilities: 15,000 m² (7,000 m² are laboratories)

Key Services

We offer a range of services to ensure the safety, quality and sustainability of consumer products. These include:

  • Chemical product testing
  • Testing of electrical, mechanical and physical product safety
  • Fitness for Use (FFU)
  • Product certification (GS mark)
  • Supply Chain Services
  • Social Compliance and Sustainability Assessments

Taunusstein is a key competence center for chemical analysis, including testing for restricted substances such as:

  • Azo and disperse dyes
  • Polyfluorinated substances (PFC)
  • Polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH)
  • Phthalates
  • PCP
  • Heavy metals
  • Formaldehyde
  • Nonylphenol
  • SCCP
  • Nickel release
  • Chromium VI
  • Nitrosamines

Laboratory Services

  • Chemical Multilab (1,810 m2)
  • Mechanical and Electrical Labs (1,090 m2)
  • Cosmetic, Personal Care & Household (Performance testing)

Products Covered

Taunusstein provides testing services for a wide variety of products, including:

  • Textiles, garments and footwear
  • Home textiles
  • Leather accessories
  • Toys and children's products
  • Housewares and consumer goods
  • Food contact materials
  • DIY products
  • Furniture
  • Sport and leisure equipment
  • Electrical and electronic products
  • Lamps and luminaires
  • Cosmetics, personal care and household

This list is not exhaustive, contact us to find out more.

Accreditations

DIN EN ISO / IEC 17025; cross-check expert acc. to §43 LFBG

Additional Information

Taunusstein also offers testing services covering Life Sciences, Agriculture, Food and Beverages.

For further information, contact SGS in Germany:

SGS-Group Germany
Im Maisel 14
D-65232 Taunusstein
t: +49 6128 744 - 0

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 10:22:10 UTC
