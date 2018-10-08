SGS : in Taunusstein

Founded by German chemist Carl Remigius Fresenius in 1848, the Institut Fresenius Taunusstein became a wholly owned subsidiary of SGS in 2004.

Sited in the German town of Taunusstein, this multi-lab with state-of-the-art technology covers a comprehensive range of consumer products.

Established: 1848

Number of employees: 280

Size of testing facilities: 15,000 m² (7,000 m² are laboratories)

Key Services

We offer a range of services to ensure the safety, quality and sustainability of consumer products. These include:

Chemical product testing

Testing of electrical, mechanical and physical product safety

Fitness for Use (FFU)

Product certification (GS mark)

Supply Chain Services

Social Compliance and Sustainability Assessments

Taunusstein is a key competence center for chemical analysis, including testing for restricted substances such as:

Azo and disperse dyes

Polyfluorinated substances (PFC)

Polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH)

Phthalates

PCP

Heavy metals

Formaldehyde

Nonylphenol

SCCP

Nickel release

Chromium VI

Nitrosamines

Laboratory Services

Chemical Multilab (1,810 m2)

Mechanical and Electrical Labs (1,090 m2)

Cosmetic, Personal Care & Household (Performance testing)

Products Covered

Taunusstein provides testing services for a wide variety of products, including:

Textiles, garments and footwear

Home textiles

Leather accessories

Toys and children's products

Housewares and consumer goods

Food contact materials

DIY products

Furniture

Sport and leisure equipment

Electrical and electronic products

Lamps and luminaires

Cosmetics, personal care and household

This list is not exhaustive, contact us to find out more.

Accreditations

DIN EN ISO / IEC 17025; cross-check expert acc. to §43 LFBG

Additional Information

Taunusstein also offers testing services covering Life Sciences, Agriculture, Food and Beverages.

SGS-Group Germany

Im Maisel 14

D-65232 Taunusstein

t: +49 6128 744 - 0