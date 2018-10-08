SGS : in Taunusstein

Founded by German chemist Carl Remigius Fresenius in 1848, the Institut Fresenius Taunusstein became a wholly owned subsidiary of SGS in 2004.
Sited in the German town of Taunusstein, this multi-lab with state-of-the-art technology covers a comprehensive range of consumer products.
Established: 1848
Number of employees: 280
Size of testing facilities: 15,000 m² (7,000 m² are laboratories)
Key Services
We offer a range of services to ensure the safety, quality and sustainability of consumer products. These include:
Chemical product testing
Testing of electrical, mechanical and physical product safety
Fitness for Use (FFU)
Product certification (GS mark)
Supply Chain Services
Social Compliance and Sustainability Assessments
Taunusstein is a key competence center for chemical analysis, including testing for restricted substances such as:
Azo and disperse dyes
Polyfluorinated substances (PFC)
Polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH)
Phthalates
PCP
Heavy metals
Formaldehyde
Nonylphenol
SCCP
Nickel release
Chromium VI
Nitrosamines
Laboratory Services
Chemical Multilab (1,810 m2)
Mechanical and Electrical Labs (1,090 m2)
Cosmetic, Personal Care & Household (Performance testing)
Products Covered
Taunusstein provides testing services for a wide variety of products, including:
Textiles, garments and footwear
Home textiles
Leather accessories
Toys and children's products
Housewares and consumer goods
Food contact materials
DIY products
Furniture
Sport and leisure equipment
Electrical and electronic products
Lamps and luminaires
Cosmetics, personal care and household
This list is not exhaustive, contact us to find out more.
Accreditations
DIN EN ISO / IEC 17025; cross-check expert acc. to §43 LFBG
Additional Information
Taunusstein also offers testing services covering Life Sciences, Agriculture, Food and Beverages.
For further information, contact SGS in Germany:
SGS-Group Germany
Im Maisel 14
D-65232 Taunusstein
t: +49 6128 744 - 0
