SGS : 2020 Half Year Results Presentation

DISCLAIMER Certain matters discussed in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements that are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future performance. Because these statements involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond control or estimation of SGS, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, SGS expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in SGS Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events or conditions on which any such statements are based. HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 2 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL REVIEW BUSINESS REVIEW OUTLOOK Q&A APPENDIX A selection of winning entries from SGS employee children's creative drawing contest during lockdown. COVID-19 ACTION PLAN: EMPLOYEE HEALTH AND SAFETY IS PARAMOUNT Additional measures adopted by Operational Integrity (work from home, cleaning stations, additional hygiene and disinfection procedures, social distancing)

Ensuring availability of Personal Protective Equipment for all employees globally

Global and local crisis and risk teams implemented

Improved IT infrastructure to support employees working from home HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 4 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED RESILIENT ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND STRONG FREE CASH FLOW H1 2020 HIGHLIGHTS CHF 2.6 BN CHF 330 MIO CHF 310 MIO 18.7% -14.9%CCY1 -26.8%CCY1 +43.5% -5.0 pp -10.4% ORGANIC* 3.11 4511 310 23.7 2.6 18.7 330 216 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUE ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW* RETURN ON OPERATING INCOME* INVESTED CAPITAL IN %* 1. Constant currency basis (CCY) HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 5 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED CONTINUING THE PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION H1 2020 ACQUISITIONS DISPOSALS CTA GALLET PEST MANAGEMENT AND FUMIGATION Business line: GIS Business line: AFL Country: FRANCE Country: BELGIUM AND THE NETHERLANDS THOMAS J. STEPHENS & ASSOCIATES, INC. Business line: CRS Country: USA HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 6 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED COVID-19 ACTION PLAN: SERVICE DELIVERY EVOLUTION · · Service delivery evolution to help our customers address their operation and supply chain challenges: Remote inspection, audit and training have all accelerated significantly

Joined International Chamber of Commerce and International SOS' AOKpass to provide a secure digital Covid-19 compliance status pass

Covid-19 compliance status pass Launched the Covid-19 INTEL platform, which uses AI to support research teams globally Business initiatives to support our customers Bioanalytical and clinical trial solutions for novel vaccines

Significant ramp up in global Personal Protective Equipment testing and inspection competence

Next Normal Solutions

Long-term fuel storage monitoring solution HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 7 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL REVIEW BUSINESS REVIEW OUTLOOK Q&A APPENDIX Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile. RESILIENT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME PERFORMANCE H1 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS JUNE 2020 JUNE 2019 Change in % JUNE 2019 Change in (CHF million) CCY1 CCY1 % REVENUE 2 650 3 341 (20.7) 3 115 (14.9) OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) 302 636 (52.5) 594 (49.2) OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) MARGIN 11.4% 19.0% 19.1% ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME* 330 489 (32.5) 451 (26.8) ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN* 12.5% 14.6% 14.5% PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 177 399 (55.6) PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF SGS SA 171 377 (54.6) BASIC EPS (CHF) 22.81 49.90 (54.3) ADJUSTED BASIC EPS (CHF)* 25.82 37.04 (30.3) CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 413 341 21.1 FREE CASH FLOW* 310 216 43.5 1. Constant currency basis (CCY) HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 9 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL REVIEW REVENUE ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME BALANCE SHEET CASH FLOW FINANCIAL SUMMARY BUSINESS REVIEW OUTLOOK Q&A APPENDIX Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile. ORGANIC DECLINE REFLECTING IMPACT OF COVID-19 H1 2020 REVENUE COMPOSITION CHF MIO (10.4%) 1.1% (5.6%) (5.8%) (20.7%) 3 341 (323) 34 (176) (226) 2 650 Constant currency (14.9%) REVENUE ORGANIC ACQUISITIONS DISPOSALS CURRENCY REVENUE JUNE 2019 IMPACT JUNE 2020 HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 11 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINED ACROSS THE PORTFOLIO H1 2020 REVENUE BY BUSINESS GROWTH1 H1 2020 (1.4%) (5.3%) 0.2% AFL (6.5%) MIN (8.7%) (8.7%) OGC (26.8%) (7.0%) (33.8%) CRS (5.5%) 1.4% (4.1%) CBE (17.8%) 8.2% (9.6%) IND (2.4%) (18.2%) 0.2% (20.4%) EHS (11.5%) 2.9% (8.6%) GIS (17.8%) 0.4% (17.4%) TOTAL GROUP (5.6%) (10.4%) 1.1% (14.9%) Organic Acquisitions Disposals 1. Constant currency (CCY) HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 12 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED ASIA PACIFIC IMPACTED FIRST, NORTH EAST ASIA GROWTH RETURNED IN Q2 H1 2020 REVENUE1 BY REGION GROWTH1 H1 2020 (0.6%) (11.9%) 0.4% EUROPE/AFRICA/ (12.1%) MIDDLE EAST (21.8%) (11.8%) 3.8% (29.8%) AMERICAS (7.2%) ASIA/PACIFIC (7.2%) TOTAL GROUP (5.6%) (10.4%) 1.1% (14.9%) Organic Acquisitions Disposals 1. Constant currency (CCY) HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 13 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED EFFICIENT WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT (6.8%) (0.5%) (14.2%) 1.0% (20.5%) 1 741 (118) (9) 1 614 1 367 17 1 384 SALARIES CURRENCY RESTR. H1 20191,2 ACTIVE STRUCTURAL REMAINING H1 20202 RESTR. SALARIES AND WAGES IMPACT H1 20191 PORTFOLIO COST ORGANIC H1 2020 AND WAGES JUNE 2019 MANAGEMENT OPTIMISATION JUNE 2020 PROGRAM 2019 1. Constant currency (CCY) - 2. Excluding restructuring costs HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 14 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FULL TIME EQUIVALENT (FTE) DECREASED BY 7% FTE1 END OF PERIOD FTE1 AVERAGE BY REGION 93 388 342 (1 336) 96 140 (1 748) (2 646) (5 547) (2 920) 86 828 381 89 226 Decrease: (6 560) (7.0%) Decrease: (6 914) (7.2%) JUNE ACQUI. DISPOS./ COST. REMAINING JUNE JUNE EUR./AFR./ AMERICAS ASIA/ JUNE 2019 RESTR. OPTIM. ORGANIC 2020 2019 MID. EAST PACIFIC 2020 FTE 0.4% (1.4%) (2.8%) (3.1%) (7.0%) FTE (4.6%) (23.8%) 1.1% (7.2%) REVENUE (12.1%) (29.8%) (7.2%) (14.9%) 1. Full Time Equivalent (FTE) employees HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 15 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL REVIEW REVENUE ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME BALANCE SHEET CASH FLOW FINANCIAL SUMMARY BUSINESS REVIEW OUTLOOK Q&A APPENDIX Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile. RESILIENT ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME PERFORMANCE SUPPORTED BY FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE H1 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME* CHF MIO (23.5%) 0.0% (3.3%) (5.7%) (32.5%) 489 (106) - (15) (38) 330 Constant currency (26.8%) ADJ. OP. INC. ORGANIC ACQUISITIONS DISPOSALS CURRENCY ADJ. OP. INC. JUNE 2019 IMPACT JUNE 2020 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 17 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED COVID-19 ACTION PLAN: FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE Placement of CHF 175 million and CHF 325 million bonds at attractive pricing

Strong focus on pricing discipline

Annualized structural savings of above CHF 90 million achieved

Strong cost management leading to a dropdown ratio of 26% 1 in H1 2020

in H1 2020 Free cash flow increased by 43.5%, driven by working capital management 1. AOI variance CY versus PY at constant currency divided by Revenue variance CY versus PY at constant currency HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 18 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document. 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED DIVISIONAL MARGIN PERFORMANCE H1 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN1,* 30% 25% 23.9% 21.8% 20% 19.6% 18.3% 17.3% 15% 14.0% 14.7% 15.7% 14.5% 13.0% 12.5% 11.2% 10% 10.7% 9.4% 9.0% 8.6% 5% 4.7% 4.9% 0% AFL MIN OGC CRS CBE IND EHS GIS TOTAL June 2020 June 20191 GROUP 1. Constant currency basis (CCY) HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 19 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED SOLID PROGRESS WITH EVA-DRIVEN PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT Continued EVA-driven performance management

EVA-driven performance management Significant progression made on the 150+ individual business units highlighted by the Q3 2019 assessment

10% now closed 40% of the units are now on track to be value creating 25% have a plan to improve their position 25% are on a critical focus list since their plans do not deliver expected results

150+ BUSINESS UNITS UNDER REVIEW STATUS CLOSED CRITICAL FOCUS VALUE CREATOR IMPROVE HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 20 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL REVIEW REVENUE ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME BALANCE SHEET CASH FLOW FINANCIAL SUMMARY BUSINESS REVIEW OUTLOOK Q&A APPENDIX Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile. CONTINUED STRONG BALANCE SHEET ASSETS JUNE 2020 DEC 2019 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES JUNE 2020 DEC 2019 (CHF million) (CHF million) Property, plant and equipment 853 926 Equity holder of SGS SA 772 1 514 Right-of-use assets 561 611 Non-controlling interests 85 81 Goodwill 1 191 1 281 EQUITY 857 1 595 Other intangible assets 174 187 Loans and other financial liabilities 2 399 2 199 Investments in joint ventures, associates and 34 35 other companies Lease liabilities 454 490 Deferred tax assets 175 174 Deferred tax liabilities 22 23 Other non-current assets 136 149 Defined benefit obligations 157 151 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3 124 3 363 Provisions 90 91 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 3 122 2 954 Inventories 44 45 Loans and other financial liabilities 304 38 Unbilled revenues and work in progress 167 195 Lease liabilities 143 154 Trade receivables 788 953 Trade and other payables 570 638 Other receivables and prepayments 259 219 Provisions 77 74 Current tax assets 76 77 Current tax liabilities 122 145 Marketable securities 9 9 Contract liabilities 194 155 Cash and cash equivalents 1 402 1 466 Other creditors and accruals 480 574 CURRENT ASSETS 2 745 2 964 CURRENT LIABILITIES 1 890 1 778 TOTAL 5 869 6 327 TOTAL 5 869 6 327 NET (DEBT)* (1 292) (762) * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 22 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL REVIEW REVENUE ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME BALANCE SHEET CASH FLOW FINANCIAL SUMMARY BUSINESS REVIEW OUTLOOK Q&A APPENDIX Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile. STRONG CASH FLOW GENERATION H1 2020 CONDENSED CASH FLOW (CHF million) JUNE 2020 JUNE 2019 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 177 399 Non-cash and non-operating items 361 295 (Increase) in working capital - (205) Taxes paid (125) (148) CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 413 341 Net purchase of fixed assets (103) (125) Acquisition of businesses (23) (145) Proceeds from sales of businesses 71 2 Decrease in marketable securities and other 4 6 CASH FLOW USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (51) (262) Dividends paid to equity holders of SGS SA (598) (589) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (2) (9) Transaction with non-controlling interests - (13) Net cash (paid) on treasury shares (189) (22) Proceeds/(payment) of corporate bonds 499 (375) Interest paid (41) (56) Payment of lease liabilities (80) (87) (Decrease) in borrowings - 202 CASH FLOW USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (411) (949) Currency translation (15) (8) (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (64) (878) FREE CASH FLOW* 310 216 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 24 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FURTHER IMPROVEMENT OF OPERATING NWC AND CONTROLLED LEVEL OF CAPEX OPERATING NET WORKING CAPITAL CAPEX IN % OF THE REVENUE IN % OF LTM REVENUE1,* 4.0% 3.2% 3.5% 2.9% (0.2%) 200 4.4 % 4.4 % 3.9 % 4.1 % 5.0% 3.5% 175 4.5% 3.0% 150 4.0% 144 3.5% 2.5% 135 125 130 3.0% 2.0% 108 1.5% 100 2.5% 2.0% 75 1.0% 1.5% 50 0.5% 1.0% 0.0% 25 0.5% (0.5%) 0 0.0% HY 2017 HY 2018 HY 2019 HY 2020 HY 2017 HY 2018 HY 2019 HY 2020 In % of Revenue Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) In % of Revenue 1. Adjusted for estimated IFRS9 impact for pre 2018 HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 25 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL REVIEW REVENUE ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME BALANCE SHEET CASH FLOW FINANCIAL SUMMARY BUSINESS REVIEW OUTLOOK Q&A APPENDIX Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile. FINANCIAL SUMMARY Revenue decline of 14.9% at CCY¹ of which 10.4% organic*

at CCY¹ of which organic* Decrease in Adjusted Operating Income * of 26.8% , Adjusted Operating Income Margin at 12.5%

of , Adjusted Operating Income Margin at Profit for the period decreased by 55.6% to CHF 177 million

to Capital Investment of CHF 108 million

Free Cash flow* of CHF 310 million

Return on Invested Capital* of 18.7% 1. Constant currency basis (CCY) HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 27 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL REVIEW BUSINESS REVIEW OUTLOOK Q&A APPENDIX Safely handling testing specimens, SGS China. All BUSINESS UNITS TO SHOW RECOVERY IN H2 AGRICULTURE, FOOD AND LIFE (AFL) (CHF million) JUNE JUNE Change JUNE Change 2020 2019 in % 2019 CCY1 in CCY % REVENUE 460 525 (12.4) 492 (6.5) ADJUSTED 60 73 (17.8) 69 (13.0) OPERATING INCOME* MARGIN %* 13.0% 13.9% 14.0% ·OVERVIEW Despite the lockdown measures the business ·was resilient with a 5.3% organic revenue decline ·Trade achieved solid organic growth Food testing above divisional levels, while food audit ·was below ·Life Laboratory growth above the divisional average Clinical Research impacted by the suspension of some clinical trials, while biometrics performed well ·OUTLOOK Business organic growth should be ahead of the ·FY 2020 group level Trade to continue H1 growth trend, while a recovery ·is expected for all other business units Life Laboratories should lead growth supported by new vaccine development opportunities 1. Constant currency basis (CCY) HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 29 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED MODERATE IMPROVEMENT EXPECTED IN H2 MINERALS (MIN) (CHF million) JUNE JUNE Change JUNE Change 2020 2019 in % 2019 CCY1 in CCY % REVENUE 313 375 (16.5) 343 (8.7) ADJUSTED 46 60 (23.3) 54 (14.8) OPERATING INCOME* MARGIN %* 14.7% 16.0% 15.7% ·OVERVIEW Covid-19 containment measures resulted in declines ·in most strategic business units Energy Minerals impacted by reduced coal prices ·and the anticipated market contraction in 2020 Onsite laboratories demonstrated resilience delivering ·moderate growth ·Trade services were impacted by supply interruptions Africa performed well despite the pandemic ·OUTLOOK Business organic growth should be broadly in line ·with the FY 2020 group level Global coal trade will continue to be impacted ·as majors increase local sourcing Commercial laboratories sample volumes should marginally improve and the Plant Operational services pipeline has picked up 1. Constant currency basis (CCY) HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 30 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED INDUSTRY CHALLENGES TO PERSIST IN H2 OIL, GAS AND CHEMICALS (OGC) (CHF million) JUNE JUNE Change JUNE Change 2020 2019 in % 2019 CCY1 in CCY % REVENUE 388 620 (37.4) 586 (33.8) ADJUSTED 35 60 (41.7) 55 (36.4) OPERATING INCOME* MARGIN %* 9.0% 9.7% 9.4% ·OVERVIEW Revenue decline was mostly related to prior year ·disposals of Plant and Terminal Operations Low demand and full storage affected Trade volumes. Resilience in Eastern Europe, Middle East and ·Latin America Non-Inspection Related Testing (NIRT) and Oil Condition Monitoring declined due to lower sample ·levels driven by lock down Upstream affected by postponed service requests ·OUTLOOK Business organic growth should be broadly in line ·with the FY 2020 group level Trade and NIRT to gradually recover by end ·of 2020 as refinery production increases Upstream under pressure due to production cuts and project delays 1. Constant currency basis (CCY) HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 31 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED CERTIFICATION TO RECOVER IN H2 CERTIFICATION AND BUSINESS ENHANCEMENT (CBE) (CHF million) JUNE JUNE Change JUNE Change 2020 20192 in % 2019 CCY1 in CCY % REVENUE 188 221 (14.9) 208 (9.6) ADJUSTED 21 40 (47.5) 38 (44.7) OPERATING INCOME* MARGIN %* 11.2% 18.1% 18.3% ·OVERVIEW Certification was least impacted, remaining a priority ·for customers All other activities declined more than the divisional ·average as projects were put on hold SGS Academy volumes decreased sharply with the traditional classroom model being partly replaced ·by a virtual classroom Remote solutions for auditing, consulting and training gained traction ·OUTLOOK Business organic growth should be below the ·FY 2020 group level Certification expected to recover as delayed ·audits restart Technical Consultancy should gradually resume, while training volumes could remain impacted by pressure on discretionary spending 1. Constant currency basis (CCY) - 2. See note 2 on Segment information restatement of the HY 2020 Press Release HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 32 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED INSPECTIONS CHALLENGED BY COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS INDUSTRIAL (IND) (CHF million) JUNE JUNE Change JUNE Change 2020 20192 in % 2019 CCY1 in CCY % REVENUE 407 558 (27.1) 511 (20.4) ADJUSTED 19 48 (60.4) 44 (56.8) OPERATING INCOME* MARGIN %* 4.7% 8.6% 8.6% ·OVERVIEW Resilience in Statutory activities, despite a significant ·overall organic decline, especially in Oil & Gas Manufacturing, Power & Utilities and Infrastructure were the least impacted by lockdowns, particularly ·in Northern and Central Europe and North East Asia ·North East Asia has recovered quickly after Q1 Battery testing for Transportation continued to grow at a strong double-digit rate ·OUTLOOK Business organic growth should be below the ·FY 2020 group level Statutory inspection work should start to recover in ·Power & Utilities, Manufacturing and Infrastructure Oil & Gas end-markets are likely to remain under pressure 1. Constant currency basis (CCY) - 2. See note 2 on Segment information restatement of the HY 2020 Press Release HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 33 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED ACCELERATING DIGITAL TRANSITION GOVERNMENTS AND INSTITUTIONS (GIS) (CHF million) JUNE JUNE Change JUNE Change 2020 20192 in % 2019 CCY1 in CCY % REVENUE 185 243 (23.9) 224 (17.4) ADJUSTED 32 51 (37.3) 44 (27.3) OPERATING INCOME* MARGIN %* 17.3% 21.0% 19.6% ·OVERVIEW Revenue decreased in all strategic business units apart from Border Solutions. Vehicle inspections were particularly impacted globally

Single Window contract in Ghana terminated end-May Extremely good resilience in Product Conformity

end-May Extremely good resilience in Product Conformity Assessments where decline was moderate

Good performance in TransitNet continued Remote inspection capabilities (SGS QiiQ) helped support margin ·OUTLOOK Business organic growth should be below the ·FY 2020 group level Economic affairs should show some improvement and the recovery in vehicle inspections at end-H1 ·should continue Rapid expansion strategy for TransitNet services and other digital services 1. Constant currency basis (CCY) - 2. See note 2 on Segment information restatement of the HY 2020 Press Release HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 34 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED FY GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE AHEAD OF GROUP LEVEL ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH AND SAFETY (EHS) (CHF million) JUNE JUNE Change JUNE Change 2020 2019 in % 2019 CCY1 in CCY % REVENUE 223 261 (14.6) 244 (8.6) ADJUSTED 11 28 (60.7) 26 (57.7) OPERATING INCOME* MARGIN %* 4.9% 10.7% 10.7% ·OVERVIEW ·A strong start was impacted by the global pandemic Health & Safety experienced significant decline due ·to access restrictions Logistical challenges led to lower sample volumes ·in laboratories Field operations hampered by travel restrictions ·within and across countries Solid resilience of North East Asia operations with a rebound in early Q2 ·OUTLOOK Business organic growth should be broadly in line ·with the FY 2020 group level Expected catch-up in H2 as industry needs to meet ·legislative and internal requirements Several large "Next Normal Solutions" disinfection monitoring service contracts signed 1. Constant currency basis (CCY) HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 35 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED E&E should continue to benefit from investment in connectivity and CPCH is growing well RESILIENT PERFORMANCE SHOULD IMPROVE IN H2 CONSUMER AND RETAIL (CRS) (CHF million) JUNE JUNE Change JUNE Change 2020 20192 in % 2019 CCY1 in CCY % REVENUE 486 538 (9.7) 507 (4.1) ADJUSTED 106 129 (17.8) 121 (12.4) OPERATING INCOME* MARGIN %* 21.8% 24.0% 23.9% ·OVERVIEW Electrical and Electronics (E&E) was relatively resilient as product safety testing and wireless growth was solid and stable respectively Lower volumes from retailers and brands had

a strong impact on Softlines

Hardlines showed resilience in China, despite lower

Hardlines showed resilience in China, despite lower levels of activity in Europe and the rest of the world Cosmetics, Personal Care and Household (CPCH) growth benefited from the acquisition in the USA ·OUTLOOK Business organic growth should be ahead of the ·FY 2020 group level Hardlines should show some improvement and difficult market conditions in Softlines persist, but should be ·supported by PPE services 1. Constant currency basis (CCY) - 2. See note 2 on Segment information restatement of the HY 2020 Press Release HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 36 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL REVIEW BUSINESS REVIEW OUTLOOK Q&A APPENDIX Safety procedures with the SGS mascot, Less the Bear, SGS Singapore. 2020 OUTLOOK 2020 guidance has been withdrawn

The TIC sector's long-term role in society has become more relevant in certain key areas (laboratory testing, hygiene inspection and supply chain security)

long-term role in society has become more relevant in certain key areas (laboratory testing, hygiene inspection and supply chain security) SGS is well positioned to maintain industry leadership role HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 38 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL REVIEW BUSINESS REVIEW OUTLOOK Q&A APPENDIX Social distancing made fun, SGS Germany. TO REGISTER FOR QUESTIONS PRESS* AND 1 ON YOUR TELEPHONE HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL REVIEW BUSINESS REVIEW OUTLOOK Q&A APPENDIX Social distancing, SGS Romania. ACRONYMS AND OTHER ABBREVIATIONS AI Artificial Intelligence CAPEX Capital Expenditure EVA Economic Value Added FTE Full Time Equivalent Employees NIRT Non-Inspection Related Testing NWC Net Working Capital OGC Oil, Gas and Chemicals OPEX Operational Expenditure TIC Testing, Inspection and Certification HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 42 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION H1 REVENUE H1 ADJUSTED H1 FREE CASH FLOW* OPERATING INCOME* 2.9 3.0 3.3 3.3 411 428 481 489 310 242 216 2.6 210 176 330 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 H1 RETURN ON H1 NET PROFIT INVESTED CAPITAL* 23.7% 399 20.8% 19.7% 19.4% 18.7% 277 293 296 177 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 * Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 43 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED WELL-BALANCED PORTFOLIO H1 2020 REVENUE PORTFOLIO Change1 Change1 7.0% (0.2%) 1.6% 17.4% GIS AFL 8.4% 0.6% 0.8% 11.8% EHS MIN 15.4% (1.0%) (4.2%) 14.6% IND OGC 7.1% 0.4% 2.0% 18.3% CBE CRS 1. Constant currency basis HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 44 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED WELL-BALANCED CONTRIBUTION H1 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME1 PORTFOLIO Change1, 2 Change1, 2 9.7% (0.1%) 2.9% 18.2% GIS AFL 3.3% (2.4%) 1.9% 13.9% EHS MIN 5.8% (4.0%) (1.6%) 10.6% IND OGC 6.4% (2.0%) 5.3% 32.1% CBE CRS 1. Before amortization of acquired intangibles and other non-recurring items - 2. Constant currency basis HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 45 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED EUR, CNY AND USD REPRESENT 50% OF 2020 REVENUE H1 2020 FOREIGN CURRENCY REVENUES 25.2% 14.8% EUR CNY 9.9% USD 29.8% 2.4% OTHER KRW 3.6% CAD 2.3% 2.8% RUB AUD 4.5% TWD 2.4% 2.3% GBP CLP HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 46 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED CHF STRENGTHENED IN H1 2020 AGAINST ALL MAIN CURRENCIES FOREIGN CURRENCY AVERAGE RATE CHANGE H1 2020 VERSUS H1 2019 RATE 5.0% 0.0% (0.2%) (5.0)% (3.3%) (5.8%) (5.4%) (5.7%) (6.8%) (8.1%) (8.6%) (10.0)% (9.9%) (15.0)% (20.0)% (19.6%) (25.0)% EUR CNY USD TWD CAD AUD GBP KRW RUB CLP JUNE 2020 1.0645 0.1374 0.9664 0.0322 0.7092 0.6358 1.2192 0.0008 0.0140 0.0012 JUNE 2019 1.1296 0.1474 0.9998 0.0323 0.7493 0.7059 1.2932 0.0009 0.0153 0.0015 CHANGE (5.8%) (6.8%) (3.3%) (0.2%) (5.4%) (9.9%) (5.7%) (8.1%) (8.6%) (19.6%) HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 47 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED UPCOMING INVESTOR RELATIONS EVENT DATES 2020 FULL YEAR RESULTS Thursday, 28 January 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Tuesday, 23 March 2021 Geneva, Switzerland INVESTOR DAYS - EUROPE Thursday and Friday 27 - 28 May 2021 HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 48 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED INVESTOR RELATIONS INFORMATION SGS SA CORPORATE OFFICE MEDIA RELATIONS 1 place des Alpes Daniel Rufenacht P.O. Box 2152 SGS SA CH - 1211 Geneva 1 1 place des Alpes t +41 (0)22 739 91 11 P.O. Box 2152 f +41 (0)22 739 98 86 CH - 1211 Geneva 1 e sgs.investor.relations@sgs.com t +41 (0)22 739 94 01 www.sgs.com m +41 (0)78 656 94 59 INVESTOR RELATIONS www.sgs.com COMMON STOCK SYMBOLS Toby Reeks SGS SA Bloomberg: Registered Share: SGSN.SW 1 place des Alpes Reuters: Registered Share: SGSN.S P.O. Box 2152 Telekurs: Registered Share: SGSN CH - 1211 Geneva 1 ISIN: Registered Share: CH0002497458 t +41 (0)22 739 99 87 Swiss security number: 249745 m +41 (0)79 641 83 02 STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING www.sgs.com STOCK EXCHANGE TRADING SIX Swiss Exchange, SGSN SIX Swiss Exchange HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION © SGS SA 2020 49 21 JULY 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED © SGS Group Management SA - 2020 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. COM.SGS.WWW Attachments Original document

