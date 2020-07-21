Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS AG    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/21 04:11:06 am
2464 CHF   +0.49%
04:11aSGS : 2020 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
03:16aSGS : 2020 Half Year Results Report
PU
03:16aSGS : 2020 Half Year Results Alternative Performance Measures Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SGS : 2020 Half Year Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:11am EDT

SGS GROUP RESULTS

2020 HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

DISCLAIMER

Certain matters discussed in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements that are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future performance. Because these statements involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond control or estimation of SGS, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, SGS expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in SGS Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events or conditions on which any such statements are based.

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

2

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS

REVIEW

OUTLOOK

Q&A

APPENDIX

A selection of winning entries from SGS employee children's creative drawing contest during lockdown.

COVID-19 ACTION PLAN:

EMPLOYEE HEALTH AND SAFETY IS PARAMOUNT

  • Additional measures adopted by Operational Integrity (work from home, cleaning stations, additional hygiene and disinfection procedures, social distancing)
  • Ensuring availability of Personal Protective Equipment for all employees globally
  • Global and local crisis and risk teams implemented
  • Improved IT infrastructure to support employees working from home

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

4

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

RESILIENT ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

AND STRONG FREE CASH FLOW

H1 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

CHF 2.6 BN

CHF 330 MIO

CHF 310 MIO

18.7%

-14.9%CCY1

-26.8%CCY1

+43.5%

-5.0 pp

-10.4% ORGANIC*

3.11

4511

310

23.7

2.6

18.7

330

216

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

REVENUE

ADJUSTED

FREE CASH FLOW*

RETURN ON

OPERATING INCOME*

INVESTED CAPITAL IN %*

1. Constant currency basis (CCY)

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

5

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

CONTINUING THE PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION

H1 2020 ACQUISITIONS

DISPOSALS

CTA GALLET

PEST MANAGEMENT AND FUMIGATION

Business line: GIS

Business line: AFL

Country: FRANCE

Country: BELGIUM AND THE NETHERLANDS

THOMAS J. STEPHENS & ASSOCIATES, INC.

Business line: CRS

Country: USA

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

6

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

COVID-19 ACTION PLAN:

SERVICE DELIVERY EVOLUTION

·

·

Service delivery evolution to help our customers address their operation and supply chain challenges:

  • Remote inspection, audit and training have all accelerated significantly
  • Joined International Chamber of Commerce and International SOS' AOKpass to provide a secure digital Covid-19 compliance status pass
  • Launched the Covid-19 INTEL platform, which uses AI to support research teams globally

Business initiatives to support our customers

  • Bioanalytical and clinical trial solutions for novel vaccines
  • Significant ramp up in global Personal Protective Equipment testing and inspection competence
  • Next Normal Solutions
  • Long-termfuel storage monitoring solution

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

7

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS

REVIEW

OUTLOOK

Q&A

APPENDIX

Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile.

RESILIENT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED

OPERATING INCOME PERFORMANCE

H1 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

JUNE 2020

JUNE 2019

Change in %

JUNE 2019

Change in

(CHF million)

CCY1

CCY1 %

REVENUE

2 650

3 341

(20.7)

3 115

(14.9)

OPERATING INCOME (EBIT)

302

636

(52.5)

594

(49.2)

OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) MARGIN

11.4%

19.0%

19.1%

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME*

330

489

(32.5)

451

(26.8)

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN*

12.5%

14.6%

14.5%

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

177

399

(55.6)

PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF SGS SA

171

377

(54.6)

BASIC EPS (CHF)

22.81

49.90

(54.3)

ADJUSTED BASIC EPS (CHF)*

25.82

37.04

(30.3)

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

413

341

21.1

FREE CASH FLOW*

310

216

43.5

1. Constant currency basis (CCY)

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

9

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

REVIEW

REVENUE

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

BALANCE SHEET

CASH FLOW

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

BUSINESS

REVIEW

OUTLOOK

Q&A

APPENDIX

Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile.

ORGANIC DECLINE REFLECTING IMPACT OF COVID-19

H1 2020 REVENUE COMPOSITION

CHF MIO

(10.4%)

1.1%

(5.6%)

(5.8%)

(20.7%)

3 341

(323)

34

(176)

(226)

2 650

Constant currency

(14.9%)

REVENUE

ORGANIC

ACQUISITIONS

DISPOSALS

CURRENCY

REVENUE

JUNE 2019

IMPACT

JUNE 2020

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

11

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINED ACROSS THE PORTFOLIO

H1 2020 REVENUE BY BUSINESS

GROWTH1

H1 2020

(1.4%)

(5.3%)

0.2%

AFL

(6.5%)

MIN

(8.7%)

(8.7%)

OGC

(26.8%)

(7.0%)

(33.8%)

CRS

(5.5%)

1.4%

(4.1%)

CBE

(17.8%)

8.2%

(9.6%)

IND

(2.4%)

(18.2%)

0.2%

(20.4%)

EHS

(11.5%)

2.9%

(8.6%)

GIS

(17.8%)

0.4%

(17.4%)

TOTAL GROUP

(5.6%)

(10.4%)

1.1%

(14.9%)

Organic

Acquisitions

Disposals

1. Constant currency (CCY)

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

12

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

ASIA PACIFIC IMPACTED FIRST, NORTH EAST

ASIA GROWTH RETURNED IN Q2

H1 2020 REVENUE1 BY REGION

GROWTH1

H1 2020

(0.6%)

(11.9%)

0.4%

EUROPE/AFRICA/

(12.1%)

MIDDLE EAST

(21.8%)

(11.8%)

3.8%

(29.8%)

AMERICAS

(7.2%)

ASIA/PACIFIC

(7.2%)

TOTAL GROUP

(5.6%)

(10.4%)

1.1%

(14.9%)

Organic

Acquisitions

Disposals

1. Constant currency (CCY)

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

13

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

EFFICIENT WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT

(6.8%)

(0.5%)

(14.2%)

1.0%

(20.5%)

1 741

(118)

(9)

1 614

1 367

17

1 384

SALARIES

CURRENCY

RESTR.

H1 20191,2

ACTIVE

STRUCTURAL

REMAINING

H1 20202

RESTR.

SALARIES

AND WAGES

IMPACT

H1 20191

PORTFOLIO

COST

ORGANIC

H1 2020

AND WAGES

JUNE 2019

MANAGEMENT OPTIMISATION

JUNE 2020

PROGRAM

2019

1. Constant currency (CCY) - 2. Excluding restructuring costs

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

14

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

FULL TIME EQUIVALENT (FTE) DECREASED BY 7%

FTE1 END OF PERIOD

FTE1 AVERAGE BY REGION

93 388

342

(1 336)

96 140

(1 748)

(2 646)

(5 547)

(2 920)

86 828

381

89 226

Decrease: (6 560)

(7.0%)

Decrease: (6 914)

(7.2%)

JUNE

ACQUI.

DISPOS./

COST.

REMAINING

JUNE

JUNE

EUR./AFR./

AMERICAS

ASIA/

JUNE

2019

RESTR.

OPTIM.

ORGANIC

2020

2019

MID. EAST

PACIFIC

2020

FTE

0.4%

(1.4%)

(2.8%)

(3.1%)

(7.0%)

FTE

(4.6%)

(23.8%)

1.1%

(7.2%)

REVENUE

(12.1%)

(29.8%)

(7.2%)

(14.9%)

1. Full Time Equivalent (FTE) employees

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

15

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

REVIEW

REVENUE

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

BALANCE SHEET

CASH FLOW

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

BUSINESS

REVIEW

OUTLOOK

Q&A

APPENDIX

Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile.

RESILIENT ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

PERFORMANCE SUPPORTED BY FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE

H1 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME*

CHF MIO

(23.5%)

0.0%

(3.3%)

(5.7%)

(32.5%)

489

(106)

-

(15)

(38)

330

Constant currency

(26.8%)

ADJ. OP. INC.

ORGANIC

ACQUISITIONS

DISPOSALS

CURRENCY

ADJ. OP. INC.

JUNE 2019

IMPACT

JUNE 2020

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

17

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

COVID-19 ACTION PLAN:

FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE

  • Placement of CHF 175 million and CHF 325 million bonds at attractive pricing
  • Strong focus on pricing discipline
  • Annualized structural savings of above CHF 90 million achieved
  • Strong cost management leading to a dropdown ratio of 26%1 in H1 2020
  • Free cash flow increased by 43.5%, driven by working capital management

1. AOI variance CY versus PY at constant currency divided by Revenue variance CY versus PY at constant currency

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

18

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document.

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

DIVISIONAL MARGIN PERFORMANCE

H1 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN1,*

30%

25%

23.9%

21.8%

20%

19.6%

18.3%

17.3%

15%

14.0%

14.7%

15.7%

14.5%

13.0%

12.5%

11.2%

10%

10.7%

9.4%

9.0%

8.6%

5%

4.7%

4.9%

0%

AFL

MIN

OGC

CRS

CBE

IND

EHS

GIS

TOTAL

June 2020

June 20191

GROUP

1. Constant currency basis (CCY)

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

19

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

SOLID PROGRESS WITH EVA-DRIVEN PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT

  • Continued EVA-driven performance management
  • Significant progression made on the 150+ individual business units highlighted by the Q3 2019 assessment
    • 10% now closed
    • 40% of the units are now on track to be value creating
    • 25% have a plan to improve their position
    • 25% are on a critical focus list since their plans do not deliver expected results

150+ BUSINESS UNITS UNDER REVIEW STATUS

CLOSED

CRITICAL FOCUS

VALUE CREATOR

IMPROVE

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

20

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

REVIEW

REVENUE

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

BALANCE SHEET

CASH FLOW

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

BUSINESS

REVIEW

OUTLOOK

Q&A

APPENDIX

Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile.

CONTINUED STRONG BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS

JUNE 2020

DEC 2019

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

JUNE 2020

DEC 2019

(CHF million)

(CHF million)

Property, plant and equipment

853

926

Equity holder of SGS SA

772

1 514

Right-of-use assets

561

611

Non-controlling interests

85

81

Goodwill

1 191

1 281

EQUITY

857

1 595

Other intangible assets

174

187

Loans and other financial liabilities

2 399

2 199

Investments in joint ventures, associates and

34

35

other companies

Lease liabilities

454

490

Deferred tax assets

175

174

Deferred tax liabilities

22

23

Other non-current assets

136

149

Defined benefit obligations

157

151

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

3 124

3 363

Provisions

90

91

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

3 122

2 954

Inventories

44

45

Loans and other financial liabilities

304

38

Unbilled revenues and work in progress

167

195

Lease liabilities

143

154

Trade receivables

788

953

Trade and other payables

570

638

Other receivables and prepayments

259

219

Provisions

77

74

Current tax assets

76

77

Current tax liabilities

122

145

Marketable securities

9

9

Contract liabilities

194

155

Cash and cash equivalents

1 402

1 466

Other creditors and accruals

480

574

CURRENT ASSETS

2 745

2 964

CURRENT LIABILITIES

1 890

1 778

TOTAL

5 869

6 327

TOTAL

5 869

6 327

NET (DEBT)*

(1 292)

(762)

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

22

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

REVIEW

REVENUE

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

BALANCE SHEET

CASH FLOW

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

BUSINESS

REVIEW

OUTLOOK

Q&A

APPENDIX

Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile.

STRONG CASH FLOW GENERATION

H1 2020 CONDENSED CASH FLOW

(CHF million)

JUNE 2020

JUNE 2019

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

177

399

Non-cash and non-operating items

361

295

(Increase) in working capital

-

(205)

Taxes paid

(125)

(148)

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

413

341

Net purchase of fixed assets

(103)

(125)

Acquisition of businesses

(23)

(145)

Proceeds from sales of businesses

71

2

Decrease in marketable securities and other

4

6

CASH FLOW USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(51)

(262)

Dividends paid to equity holders of SGS SA

(598)

(589)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(2)

(9)

Transaction with non-controlling interests

-

(13)

Net cash (paid) on treasury shares

(189)

(22)

Proceeds/(payment) of corporate bonds

499

(375)

Interest paid

(41)

(56)

Payment of lease liabilities

(80)

(87)

(Decrease) in borrowings

-

202

CASH FLOW USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(411)

(949)

Currency translation

(15)

(8)

(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(64)

(878)

FREE CASH FLOW*

310

216

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

24

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

FURTHER IMPROVEMENT OF OPERATING NWC

AND CONTROLLED LEVEL OF CAPEX

OPERATING NET WORKING CAPITAL

CAPEX IN % OF THE REVENUE

IN % OF LTM REVENUE1,*

4.0%

3.2%

3.5%

2.9%

(0.2%)

200

4.4 %

4.4 %

3.9 %

4.1 %

5.0%

3.5%

175

4.5%

3.0%

150

4.0%

144

3.5%

2.5%

135

125

130

3.0%

2.0%

108

1.5%

100

2.5%

2.0%

75

1.0%

1.5%

50

0.5%

1.0%

0.0%

25

0.5%

(0.5%)

0

0.0%

HY 2017

HY 2018

HY 2019

HY 2020

HY 2017

HY 2018

HY 2019

HY 2020

In % of Revenue

Capital Expenditure (CAPEX)

In % of Revenue

1. Adjusted for estimated IFRS9 impact for pre 2018

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

25

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

REVIEW

REVENUE

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

BALANCE SHEET

CASH FLOW

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

BUSINESS

REVIEW

OUTLOOK

Q&A

APPENDIX

Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

  • Revenue decline of 14.9% at CCY¹ of which 10.4% organic*
  • Decrease in Adjusted Operating Income* of 26.8%, Adjusted Operating Income Margin at 12.5%
  • Profit for the period decreased by 55.6% to CHF 177 million
  • Capital Investment of CHF 108 million
  • Free Cash flow* of CHF 310 million
  • Return on Invested Capital* of 18.7%

1. Constant currency basis (CCY)

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

27

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS

REVIEW

OUTLOOK

Q&A

APPENDIX

Safely handling testing specimens, SGS China.

All BUSINESS UNITS TO SHOW RECOVERY IN H2

AGRICULTURE, FOOD AND LIFE (AFL)

(CHF million)

JUNE

JUNE

Change

JUNE

Change

2020

2019

in %

2019 CCY1

in CCY %

REVENUE

460

525

(12.4)

492

(6.5)

ADJUSTED

60

73

(17.8)

69

(13.0)

OPERATING INCOME*

MARGIN %*

13.0%

13.9%

14.0%

·OVERVIEW

Despite the lockdown measures the business

·was resilient with a 5.3% organic revenue decline ·Trade achieved solid organic growth

Food testing above divisional levels, while food audit ·was below

·Life Laboratory growth above the divisional average Clinical Research impacted by the suspension of some clinical trials, while biometrics performed well

·OUTLOOK

Business organic growth should be ahead of the ·FY 2020 group level

Trade to continue H1 growth trend, while a recovery ·is expected for all other business units

Life Laboratories should lead growth supported by new vaccine development opportunities

1. Constant currency basis (CCY)

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

29

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

MODERATE IMPROVEMENT EXPECTED IN H2

MINERALS (MIN)

(CHF million)

JUNE

JUNE

Change

JUNE

Change

2020

2019

in %

2019 CCY1

in CCY %

REVENUE

313

375

(16.5)

343

(8.7)

ADJUSTED

46

60

(23.3)

54

(14.8)

OPERATING INCOME*

MARGIN %*

14.7%

16.0%

15.7%

·OVERVIEW

Covid-19 containment measures resulted in declines ·in most strategic business units

Energy Minerals impacted by reduced coal prices ·and the anticipated market contraction in 2020

Onsite laboratories demonstrated resilience delivering ·moderate growth

·Trade services were impacted by supply interruptions Africa performed well despite the pandemic

·OUTLOOK

Business organic growth should be broadly in line ·with the FY 2020 group level

Global coal trade will continue to be impacted ·as majors increase local sourcing

Commercial laboratories sample volumes should marginally improve and the Plant Operational services pipeline has picked up

1. Constant currency basis (CCY)

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

30

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INDUSTRY CHALLENGES TO PERSIST IN H2

OIL, GAS AND CHEMICALS (OGC)

(CHF million)

JUNE

JUNE

Change

JUNE

Change

2020

2019

in %

2019 CCY1

in CCY %

REVENUE

388

620

(37.4)

586

(33.8)

ADJUSTED

35

60

(41.7)

55

(36.4)

OPERATING INCOME*

MARGIN %*

9.0%

9.7%

9.4%

·OVERVIEW

Revenue decline was mostly related to prior year ·disposals of Plant and Terminal Operations

Low demand and full storage affected Trade volumes. Resilience in Eastern Europe, Middle East and

·Latin America

Non-Inspection Related Testing (NIRT) and Oil Condition Monitoring declined due to lower sample

·levels driven by lock down

Upstream affected by postponed service requests

·OUTLOOK

Business organic growth should be broadly in line ·with the FY 2020 group level

Trade and NIRT to gradually recover by end ·of 2020 as refinery production increases

Upstream under pressure due to production cuts and project delays

1. Constant currency basis (CCY)

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

31

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

CERTIFICATION TO RECOVER IN H2

CERTIFICATION AND BUSINESS ENHANCEMENT (CBE)

(CHF million)

JUNE

JUNE

Change

JUNE

Change

2020

20192

in %

2019 CCY1

in CCY %

REVENUE

188

221

(14.9)

208

(9.6)

ADJUSTED

21

40

(47.5)

38

(44.7)

OPERATING INCOME*

MARGIN %*

11.2%

18.1%

18.3%

·OVERVIEW

Certification was least impacted, remaining a priority ·for customers

All other activities declined more than the divisional ·average as projects were put on hold

SGS Academy volumes decreased sharply with

the traditional classroom model being partly replaced ·by a virtual classroom

Remote solutions for auditing, consulting and training gained traction

·OUTLOOK

Business organic growth should be below the ·FY 2020 group level

Certification expected to recover as delayed ·audits restart

Technical Consultancy should gradually resume, while training volumes could remain impacted by pressure on discretionary spending

1. Constant currency basis (CCY) - 2. See note 2 on Segment information restatement of the HY 2020 Press Release

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

32

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INSPECTIONS CHALLENGED BY COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

INDUSTRIAL (IND)

(CHF million)

JUNE

JUNE

Change

JUNE

Change

2020

20192

in %

2019 CCY1

in CCY %

REVENUE

407

558

(27.1)

511

(20.4)

ADJUSTED

19

48

(60.4)

44

(56.8)

OPERATING INCOME*

MARGIN %*

4.7%

8.6%

8.6%

·OVERVIEW

Resilience in Statutory activities, despite a significant ·overall organic decline, especially in Oil & Gas

Manufacturing, Power & Utilities and Infrastructure were the least impacted by lockdowns, particularly

·in Northern and Central Europe and North East Asia ·North East Asia has recovered quickly after Q1

Battery testing for Transportation continued to grow at a strong double-digit rate

·OUTLOOK

Business organic growth should be below the ·FY 2020 group level

Statutory inspection work should start to recover in ·Power & Utilities, Manufacturing and Infrastructure

Oil & Gas end-markets are likely to remain under pressure

1. Constant currency basis (CCY) - 2. See note 2 on Segment information restatement of the HY 2020 Press Release

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

33

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

ACCELERATING DIGITAL TRANSITION

GOVERNMENTS AND INSTITUTIONS (GIS)

(CHF million)

JUNE

JUNE

Change

JUNE

Change

2020

20192

in %

2019 CCY1

in CCY %

REVENUE

185

243

(23.9)

224

(17.4)

ADJUSTED

32

51

(37.3)

44

(27.3)

OPERATING INCOME*

MARGIN %*

17.3%

21.0%

19.6%

·OVERVIEW

Revenue decreased in all strategic business units apart from Border Solutions. Vehicle inspections

  • were particularly impacted globally
  • Single Window contract in Ghana terminated end-May Extremely good resilience in Product Conformity
  • Assessments where decline was moderate
  • Good performance in TransitNet continued Remote inspection capabilities (SGS QiiQ) helped support margin

·OUTLOOK

Business organic growth should be below the ·FY 2020 group level

Economic affairs should show some improvement and the recovery in vehicle inspections at end-H1

·should continue

Rapid expansion strategy for TransitNet services and other digital services

1. Constant currency basis (CCY) - 2. See note 2 on Segment information restatement of the HY 2020 Press Release

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

34

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

FY GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE AHEAD OF GROUP LEVEL

ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH AND SAFETY (EHS)

(CHF million)

JUNE

JUNE

Change

JUNE

Change

2020

2019

in %

2019 CCY1

in CCY %

REVENUE

223

261

(14.6)

244

(8.6)

ADJUSTED

11

28

(60.7)

26

(57.7)

OPERATING INCOME*

MARGIN %*

4.9%

10.7%

10.7%

·OVERVIEW

·A strong start was impacted by the global pandemic Health & Safety experienced significant decline due

·to access restrictions

Logistical challenges led to lower sample volumes ·in laboratories

Field operations hampered by travel restrictions ·within and across countries

Solid resilience of North East Asia operations with a rebound in early Q2

·OUTLOOK

Business organic growth should be broadly in line ·with the FY 2020 group level

Expected catch-up in H2 as industry needs to meet ·legislative and internal requirements

Several large "Next Normal Solutions" disinfection monitoring service contracts signed

1. Constant currency basis (CCY)

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

35

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

E&E should continue to benefit from investment in connectivity and CPCH is growing well

RESILIENT PERFORMANCE SHOULD IMPROVE IN H2

CONSUMER AND RETAIL (CRS)

(CHF million)

JUNE

JUNE

Change

JUNE

Change

2020

20192

in %

2019 CCY1

in CCY %

REVENUE

486

538

(9.7)

507

(4.1)

ADJUSTED

106

129

(17.8)

121

(12.4)

OPERATING INCOME*

MARGIN %*

21.8%

24.0%

23.9%

·OVERVIEW

Electrical and Electronics (E&E) was relatively resilient as product safety testing and wireless

  • growth was solid and stable respectively Lower volumes from retailers and brands had
  • a strong impact on Softlines
    Hardlines showed resilience in China, despite lower
  • levels of activity in Europe and the rest of the world Cosmetics, Personal Care and Household (CPCH) growth benefited from the acquisition in the USA

·OUTLOOK

Business organic growth should be ahead of the ·FY 2020 group level

Hardlines should show some improvement and difficult market conditions in Softlines persist, but should be

·supported by PPE services

1. Constant currency basis (CCY) - 2. See note 2 on Segment information restatement of the HY 2020 Press Release

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

36

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS

REVIEW

OUTLOOK

Q&A

APPENDIX

Safety procedures with the SGS mascot, Less the Bear, SGS Singapore.

2020 OUTLOOK

  • 2020 guidance has been withdrawn
  • The TIC sector's long-term role in society has become more relevant in certain key areas (laboratory testing, hygiene inspection and supply chain security)
  • SGS is well positioned to maintain industry leadership role

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

38

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS

REVIEW

OUTLOOK

Q&A

APPENDIX

Social distancing made fun, SGS Germany.

TO REGISTER FOR QUESTIONS

PRESS* AND 1 ON YOUR TELEPHONE

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS

REVIEW

OUTLOOK

Q&A

APPENDIX

Social distancing, SGS Romania.

ACRONYMS AND OTHER ABBREVIATIONS

AI

Artificial Intelligence

CAPEX

Capital Expenditure

EVA

Economic Value Added

FTE

Full Time Equivalent Employees

NIRT

Non-Inspection Related Testing

NWC

Net Working Capital

OGC

Oil, Gas and Chemicals

OPEX

Operational Expenditure

TIC

Testing, Inspection and Certification

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

42

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION

H1 REVENUE

H1 ADJUSTED

H1 FREE CASH FLOW*

OPERATING INCOME*

2.9

3.0

3.3

3.3

411

428

481

489

310

242

216

2.6

210

176

330

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

H1 RETURN ON

H1 NET PROFIT

INVESTED CAPITAL*

23.7%

399

20.8%

19.7%

19.4%

18.7%

277

293

296

177

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

43

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

WELL-BALANCED PORTFOLIO

H1 2020 REVENUE PORTFOLIO

Change1

Change1

7.0%

(0.2%)

1.6%

17.4%

GIS

AFL

8.4%

0.6%

0.8%

11.8%

EHS

MIN

15.4%

(1.0%)

(4.2%)

14.6%

IND

OGC

7.1%

0.4%

2.0%

18.3%

CBE

CRS

1. Constant currency basis

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

44

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

WELL-BALANCED CONTRIBUTION

H1 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME1 PORTFOLIO

Change1, 2

Change1, 2

9.7%

(0.1%)

2.9%

18.2%

GIS

AFL

3.3%

(2.4%)

1.9%

13.9%

EHS

MIN

5.8%

(4.0%)

(1.6%)

10.6%

IND

OGC

6.4%

(2.0%)

5.3%

32.1%

CBE

CRS

1. Before amortization of acquired intangibles and other non-recurring items - 2. Constant currency basis

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

45

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

EUR, CNY AND USD REPRESENT 50% OF 2020 REVENUE

H1 2020 FOREIGN CURRENCY REVENUES

25.2%

14.8%

EUR

CNY

9.9%

USD

29.8%

2.4%

OTHER

KRW

3.6%

CAD

2.3%

2.8%

RUB

AUD

4.5%

TWD

2.4%

2.3%

GBP

CLP

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

46

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

CHF STRENGTHENED IN H1 2020

AGAINST ALL MAIN CURRENCIES

FOREIGN CURRENCY AVERAGE RATE CHANGE H1 2020 VERSUS H1 2019 RATE

5.0%

0.0%

(0.2%)

(5.0)%

(3.3%)

(5.8%)

(5.4%)

(5.7%)

(6.8%)

(8.1%)

(8.6%)

(10.0)%

(9.9%)

(15.0)%

(20.0)%

(19.6%)

(25.0)%

EUR

CNY

USD

TWD

CAD

AUD

GBP

KRW

RUB

CLP

JUNE 2020

1.0645

0.1374

0.9664

0.0322

0.7092

0.6358

1.2192

0.0008

0.0140

0.0012

JUNE 2019

1.1296

0.1474

0.9998

0.0323

0.7493

0.7059

1.2932

0.0009

0.0153

0.0015

CHANGE

(5.8%)

(6.8%)

(3.3%)

(0.2%)

(5.4%)

(9.9%)

(5.7%)

(8.1%)

(8.6%)

(19.6%)

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

47

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

UPCOMING INVESTOR RELATIONS EVENT DATES

2020 FULL YEAR RESULTS

Thursday, 28 January 2021

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS

Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Geneva, Switzerland

INVESTOR DAYS - EUROPE

Thursday and Friday

27 - 28 May 2021

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

48

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INVESTOR RELATIONS INFORMATION

SGS SA CORPORATE OFFICE

MEDIA RELATIONS

1 place des Alpes

Daniel Rufenacht

P.O. Box 2152

SGS SA

CH - 1211 Geneva 1

1 place des Alpes

t +41 (0)22 739 91 11

P.O. Box 2152

f

+41 (0)22 739 98 86

CH - 1211 Geneva 1

e

sgs.investor.relations@sgs.com

t +41 (0)22 739 94 01

www.sgs.com

m +41 (0)78 656 94 59

INVESTOR RELATIONS

www.sgs.com

COMMON STOCK SYMBOLS

Toby Reeks

SGS SA

Bloomberg: Registered Share: SGSN.SW

1 place des Alpes

Reuters: Registered Share: SGSN.S

P.O. Box 2152

Telekurs: Registered Share: SGSN

CH - 1211 Geneva 1

ISIN: Registered Share: CH0002497458

t +41 (0)22 739 99 87

Swiss security number: 249745

m +41 (0)79 641 83 02

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

www.sgs.com

STOCK EXCHANGE TRADING

SIX Swiss Exchange, SGSN

SIX Swiss Exchange

HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

© SGS SA 2020

49

21 JULY 2020

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

© SGS Group Management SA - 2020 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA.

COM.SGS.WWW

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 08:10:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SGS AG
04:11aSGS : 2020 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
03:16aSGS : 2020 Half Year Results Report
PU
03:16aSGS : 2020 Half Year Results Alternative Performance Measures Report
PU
01:59aSGS : first-half profit more than halves as sales drop
RE
01:41aSGS : EU RAPEX Recall Particle Filter Masks from Markets
PU
12:36aSGS : 2020 Half Year Results
PU
07/20SGS : Trinidad and Tobago Consults Over Revised Draft Standard for Toy Safety
PU
07/16SGS : Easyfairs Partners with SGS to Ensure “Every Visit is a Safe Visit&r..
PU
07/16SGS AG : half-yearly earnings release
07/08SGS : Franck Picard, PhD, Joins SGS's Life Sciences Business
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 765 M 6 138 M 6 138 M
Net income 2020 471 M 501 M 501 M
Net Debt 2020 1 473 M 1 568 M 1 568 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,2x
Yield 2020 3,13%
Capitalization 18 518 M 19 712 M 19 716 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 92 661
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 225,68 CHF
Last Close Price 2 452,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target -9,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Heidler Chief Information Officer
August François von Finck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS AG-7.51%19 712
FISERV, INC.-11.73%68 689
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-4.63%51 410
CINTAS CORPORATION3.25%29 140
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.77.85%28 182
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.20.93%22 581
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group