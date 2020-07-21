SGS : 2020 Half Year Results Presentation
2020 HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION
DISCLAIMER
Certain matters discussed in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements that are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future performance. Because these statements involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond control or estimation of SGS, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, SGS expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in SGS Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events or conditions on which any such statements are based.
A selection of winning entries from SGS employee children's creative drawing contest during lockdown.
COVID-19 ACTION PLAN:
EMPLOYEE HEALTH AND SAFETY IS PARAMOUNT
Additional measures adopted by Operational Integrity (work from home, cleaning stations, additional hygiene and disinfection procedures, social distancing)
Ensuring availability of Personal Protective Equipment for all employees globally
Global and local crisis and risk teams implemented
Improved IT infrastructure to support employees working from home
RESILIENT ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
AND STRONG FREE CASH FLOW
H1 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
CHF
2.6 BN
CHF
330 MIO
CHF
310 MIO
18.7
%
-14.9%
CCY 1
-26.8%
CCY 1
+43.5%
-5.0 pp
-10.4% ORGANIC*
3.1
1
451
1
310
23.7
2.6
18.7
330
216
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
REVENUE
ADJUSTED
FREE CASH FLOW*
RETURN ON
OPERATING INCOME*
INVESTED CAPITAL IN %*
1. Constant currency basis (CCY)
CONTINUING THE PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION
H1 2020 ACQUISITIONS
DISPOSALS
CTA GALLET
PEST MANAGEMENT AND FUMIGATION
Business line:
GIS
Business line:
AFL
Country:
FRANCE
Country: BELGIUM AND THE NETHERLANDS
THOMAS J. STEPHENS & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Business line:
CRS
Country:
USA
COVID-19 ACTION PLAN:
SERVICE DELIVERY EVOLUTION
Service delivery evolution to help our customers address their operation and supply chain challenges:
Remote inspection, audit and training have all accelerated significantly
Joined International Chamber of Commerce and International SOS' AOKpass to provide a secure digital Covid-19 compliance status pass
Launched the Covid-19 INTEL platform, which uses AI to support research teams globally
Business initiatives to support our customers
Bioanalytical and clinical trial solutions for novel vaccines
Significant ramp up in global Personal Protective Equipment testing and inspection competence
Next Normal Solutions
Long-termfuel storage monitoring solution
Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile.
RESILIENT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED
OPERATING INCOME PERFORMANCE
H1 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
JUNE 2020
JUNE 2019
Change in %
JUNE 2019
Change in
(CHF million)
CCY
1
CCY
1 %
REVENUE
2 650
3 341
(20.7)
3 115
(14.9)
OPERATING INCOME (EBIT)
302
636
(52.5)
594
(49.2)
OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) MARGIN
11.4%
19.0%
19.1%
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME*
330
489
(32.5)
451
(26.8)
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN*
12.5%
14.6%
14.5%
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
177
399
(55.6)
PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF SGS SA
171
377
(54.6)
BASIC EPS (CHF)
22.81
49.90
(54.3)
ADJUSTED BASIC EPS (CHF)*
25.82
37.04
(30.3)
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
413
341
21.1
FREE CASH FLOW*
310
216
43.5
1. Constant currency basis (CCY)
HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL
REVIEW
REVENUE
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
BALANCE SHEET
CASH FLOW
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
BUSINESS
REVIEW
OUTLOOK
Q&A
APPENDIX
Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile.
ORGANIC DECLINE REFLECTING IMPACT OF COVID-19
H1 2020 REVENUE COMPOSITION
CHF MIO
(10.4%)
1.1%
(5.6%)
(5.8%)
(20.7%)
3 341
(323)
34
(176)
(226)
2 650
Constant currency
(14.9%)
REVENUE
ORGANIC
ACQUISITIONS
DISPOSALS
CURRENCY
REVENUE
JUNE 2019
IMPACT
JUNE 2020
ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINED ACROSS THE PORTFOLIO
H1 2020 REVENUE BY BUSINESS
GROWTH
1
H1 2020
(1.4%)
(5.3%)
0.2%
AFL
(6.5%)
MIN
(8.7%)
(8.7%)
OGC
(26.8%)
(7.0%)
(33.8%)
CRS
(5.5%)
1.4%
(4.1%)
CBE
(17.8%)
8.2%
(9.6%)
IND
(2.4%)
(18.2%)
0.2%
(20.4%)
EHS
(11.5%)
2.9%
(8.6%)
GIS
(17.8%)
0.4%
(17.4%)
TOTAL GROUP
(5.6%)
(10.4%)
1.1%
(14.9%)
Organic
Acquisitions
Disposals
1. Constant currency (CCY)
ASIA PACIFIC IMPACTED FIRST, NORTH EAST
ASIA GROWTH RETURNED IN Q2
H1 2020 REVENUE
1 BY REGION
GROWTH
1
H1 2020
(0.6%)
(11.9%)
0.4%
EUROPE/AFRICA/
(12.1%)
MIDDLE EAST
(21.8%)
(11.8%)
3.8%
(29.8%)
AMERICAS
(7.2%)
TOTAL GROUP
(5.6%)
(10.4%)
1.1%
(14.9%)
Organic
Acquisitions
Disposals
1. Constant currency (CCY)
EFFICIENT WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT
(6.8%)
(0.5%)
(14.2%)
1.0%
(20.5%)
1 741
(118)
(9)
1 614
1 367
17
1 384
SALARIES
CURRENCY
RESTR.
H1 2019
1,2
ACTIVE
STRUCTURAL
REMAINING
H1 2020
2
RESTR.
SALARIES
AND WAGES
IMPACT
H1 2019
1
PORTFOLIO
COST
ORGANIC
H1 2020
AND WAGES
JUNE 2019
MANAGEMENT OPTIMISATION
JUNE 2020
PROGRAM
2019
1. Constant currency (CCY) - 2. Excluding restructuring costs
FULL TIME EQUIVALENT (FTE) DECREASED BY 7%
FTE
1 END OF PERIOD
FTE
1 AVERAGE BY REGION
93 388
342
(1 336)
96 140
(1 748)
(2 646)
(5 547)
(2 920)
86 828
381
89 226
Decrease: (6 560)
(7.0%)
Decrease: (6 914)
(7.2%)
JUNE
ACQUI.
DISPOS./
COST.
REMAINING
JUNE
JUNE
EUR./AFR./
AMERICAS
ASIA/
JUNE
2019
RESTR.
OPTIM.
ORGANIC
2020
2019
MID. EAST
PACIFIC
2020
FTE
0.4%
(1.4%)
(2.8%)
(3.1%)
(7.0%)
FTE
(4.6%)
(23.8%)
1.1%
(7.2%)
REVENUE
(12.1%)
(29.8%)
(7.2%)
(14.9%)
1. Full Time Equivalent (FTE) employees
Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile.
RESILIENT ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
PERFORMANCE SUPPORTED BY FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE
H1 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
*
CHF MIO
(23.5%)
0.0%
(3.3%)
(5.7%)
(32.5%)
489
(106)
-
(15)
(38)
330
Constant currency
(26.8%)
ADJ. OP. INC.
ORGANIC
ACQUISITIONS
DISPOSALS
CURRENCY
ADJ. OP. INC.
JUNE 2019
IMPACT
JUNE 2020
* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document
COVID-19 ACTION PLAN:
FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE
Placement of CHF 175 million and CHF 325 million bonds at attractive pricing
Strong focus on pricing discipline
Annualized structural savings of above CHF 90 million achieved
Strong cost management leading to a dropdown ratio of 26% 1 in H1 2020
Free cash flow increased by 43.5%, driven by working capital management
1. AOI variance CY versus PY at constant currency divided by Revenue variance CY versus PY at constant currency
DIVISIONAL MARGIN PERFORMANCE
H1 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN
1,*
30%
25%
23.9%
21.8%
20%
19.6%
18.3%
17.3%
15%
14.0%
14.7%
15.7%
14.5%
13.0%
12.5%
11.2%
10%
10.7%
9.4%
9.0%
8.6%
5%
4.7%
4.9%
0%
AFL
MIN
OGC
CRS
CBE
IND
EHS
GIS
TOTAL
June 2020
June 2019
1
GROUP
1. Constant currency basis (CCY)
SOLID PROGRESS WITH EVA-DRIVEN PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT
Continued EVA-driven performance management
Significant progression made on the 150+ individual business units highlighted by the Q3 2019 assessment
10% now closed
40% of the units are now on track to be value creating
25% have a plan to improve their position
25% are on a critical focus list since their plans do not deliver expected results
150+ BUSINESS UNITS UNDER REVIEW STATUS
CLOSED
CRITICAL FOCUS
VALUE CREATOR
IMPROVE
Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile.
CONTINUED STRONG BALANCE SHEET
ASSETS
JUNE 2020
DEC 2019
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
JUNE 2020
DEC 2019
(CHF million)
(CHF million)
Property, plant and equipment
853
926
Equity holder of SGS SA
772
1 514
Right-of-use assets
561
611
Non-controlling interests
85
81
Goodwill
1 191
1 281
EQUITY
857
1 595
Other intangible assets
174
187
Loans and other financial liabilities
2 399
2 199
Investments in joint ventures, associates and
34
35
other companies
Lease liabilities
454
490
Deferred tax assets
175
174
Deferred tax liabilities
22
23
Other non-current assets
136
149
Defined benefit obligations
157
151
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
3 124
3 363
Provisions
90
91
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
3 122
2 954
Inventories
44
45
Loans and other financial liabilities
304
38
Unbilled revenues and work in progress
167
195
Lease liabilities
143
154
Trade receivables
788
953
Trade and other payables
570
638
Other receivables and prepayments
259
219
Provisions
77
74
Current tax assets
76
77
Current tax liabilities
122
145
Marketable securities
9
9
Contract liabilities
194
155
Cash and cash equivalents
1 402
1 466
Other creditors and accruals
480
574
CURRENT ASSETS
2 745
2 964
CURRENT LIABILITIES
1 890
1 778
TOTAL
5 869
6 327
TOTAL
5 869
6 327
NET (DEBT)*
(1 292)
(762)
* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document
Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile.
STRONG CASH FLOW GENERATION
H1 2020 CONDENSED CASH FLOW
(CHF million)
JUNE 2020
JUNE 2019
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
177
399
Non-cash and non-operating items
361
295
(Increase) in working capital
-
(205)
Taxes paid
(125)
(148)
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
413
341
Net purchase of fixed assets
(103)
(125)
Acquisition of businesses
(23)
(145)
Proceeds from sales of businesses
71
2
Decrease in marketable securities and other
4
6
CASH FLOW USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(51)
(262)
Dividends paid to equity holders of SGS SA
(598)
(589)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(2)
(9)
Transaction with non-controlling interests
-
(13)
Net cash (paid) on treasury shares
(189)
(22)
Proceeds/(payment) of corporate bonds
499
(375)
Interest paid
(41)
(56)
Payment of lease liabilities
(80)
(87)
(Decrease) in borrowings
-
202
CASH FLOW USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(411)
(949)
Currency translation
(15)
(8)
(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(64)
(878)
FREE CASH FLOW*
310
216
* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document
FURTHER IMPROVEMENT OF OPERATING NWC
AND CONTROLLED LEVEL OF CAPEX
OPERATING NET WORKING CAPITAL
CAPEX IN % OF THE REVENUE
IN % OF LTM REVENUE
1,*
4.0%
3.2
%
3.5
%
2.9
%
(0.2
%)
200
4.4
%
4.4
%
3.9
%
4.1
%
5.0%
3.5%
175
4.5%
3.0%
150
4.0%
144
3.5%
2.5%
135
125
130
3.0%
2.0%
108
1.5%
100
2.5%
2.0%
75
1.0%
1.5%
50
0.5%
1.0%
0.0%
25
0.5%
(0.5%)
0
0.0%
HY 2017
HY 2018
HY 2019
HY 2020
HY 2017
HY 2018
HY 2019
HY 2020
In % of Revenue
Capital Expenditure (CAPEX)
In % of Revenue
1. Adjusted for estimated IFRS9 impact for pre 2018
Safety first in mining operations, SGS Chile.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Revenue decline of 14.9% at CCY¹ of which 10.4% organic*
Decrease in Adjusted Operating Income * of 26.8%, Adjusted Operating Income Margin at 12.5%
Profit for the period decreased by 55.6% to CHF 177 million
Capital Investment of CHF 108 million
Free Cash flow* of CHF 310 million
Return on Invested Capital* of 18.7%
1. Constant currency basis (CCY)
Safely handling testing specimens, SGS China.
All BUSINESS UNITS TO SHOW RECOVERY IN H2
AGRICULTURE, FOOD AND LIFE (AFL)
(CHF million)
JUNE
JUNE
Change
JUNE
Change
2020
2019
in %
2019 CCY
1
in CCY %
REVENUE
460
525
(12.4)
492
(6.5)
ADJUSTED
60
73
(17.8)
69
(13.0)
OPERATING INCOME*
MARGIN %*
13.0%
13.9%
14.0%
·OVERVIEW
Despite the lockdown measures the business
·was resilient with a 5.3% organic revenue decline ·Trade achieved solid organic growth
Food testing above divisional levels, while food audit
·was below
·Life Laboratory growth above the divisional average Clinical Research impacted by the suspension of some clinical trials, while biometrics performed well
·OUTLOOK
Business organic growth should be ahead of the
·FY 2020 group level
Trade to continue H1 growth trend, while a recovery
·is expected for all other business units
Life Laboratories should lead growth supported by new vaccine development opportunities
1. Constant currency basis (CCY)
MODERATE IMPROVEMENT EXPECTED IN H2
MINERALS (MIN)
(CHF million)
JUNE
JUNE
Change
JUNE
Change
2020
2019
in %
2019 CCY
1
in CCY %
REVENUE
313
375
(16.5)
343
(8.7)
ADJUSTED
46
60
(23.3)
54
(14.8)
OPERATING INCOME*
MARGIN %*
14.7%
16.0%
15.7%
·OVERVIEW
Covid-19 containment measures resulted in declines
·in most strategic business units
Energy Minerals impacted by reduced coal prices
·and the anticipated market contraction in 2020
Onsite laboratories demonstrated resilience delivering
·moderate growth
·Trade services were impacted by supply interruptions Africa performed well despite the pandemic
·OUTLOOK
Business organic growth should be broadly in line
·with the FY 2020 group level
Global coal trade will continue to be impacted
·as majors increase local sourcing
Commercial laboratories sample volumes should marginally improve and the Plant Operational services pipeline has picked up
1. Constant currency basis (CCY)
INDUSTRY CHALLENGES TO PERSIST IN H2
OIL, GAS AND CHEMICALS (OGC)
(CHF million)
JUNE
JUNE
Change
JUNE
Change
2020
2019
in %
2019 CCY
1
in CCY %
REVENUE
388
620
(37.4)
586
(33.8)
ADJUSTED
35
60
(41.7)
55
(36.4)
OPERATING INCOME*
MARGIN %*
9.0%
9.7%
9.4%
·OVERVIEW
Revenue decline was mostly related to prior year
·disposals of Plant and Terminal Operations
Low demand and full storage affected Trade volumes. Resilience in Eastern Europe, Middle East and
·Latin America
Non-Inspection Related Testing (NIRT) and Oil Condition Monitoring declined due to lower sample
·levels driven by lock down
Upstream affected by postponed service requests
·OUTLOOK
Business organic growth should be broadly in line
·with the FY 2020 group level
Trade and NIRT to gradually recover by end
·of 2020 as refinery production increases
Upstream under pressure due to production cuts and project delays
1. Constant currency basis (CCY)
CERTIFICATION TO RECOVER IN H2
CERTIFICATION AND BUSINESS ENHANCEMENT (CBE)
(CHF million)
JUNE
JUNE
Change
JUNE
Change
2020
2019
2
in %
2019 CCY
1
in CCY %
REVENUE
188
221
(14.9)
208
(9.6)
ADJUSTED
21
40
(47.5)
38
(44.7)
OPERATING INCOME*
MARGIN %*
11.2%
18.1%
18.3%
·OVERVIEW
Certification was least impacted, remaining a priority
·for customers
All other activities declined more than the divisional
·average as projects were put on hold
SGS Academy volumes decreased sharply with
the traditional classroom model being partly replaced
·by a virtual classroom
Remote solutions for auditing, consulting and training gained traction
·OUTLOOK
Business organic growth should be below the
·FY 2020 group level
Certification expected to recover as delayed
·audits restart
Technical Consultancy should gradually resume, while training volumes could remain impacted by pressure on discretionary spending
1. Constant currency basis (CCY) - 2. See note 2 on Segment information restatement of the HY 2020 Press Release
INSPECTIONS CHALLENGED BY COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS
INDUSTRIAL (IND)
(CHF million)
JUNE
JUNE
Change
JUNE
Change
2020
2019
2
in %
2019 CCY
1
in CCY %
REVENUE
407
558
(27.1)
511
(20.4)
ADJUSTED
19
48
(60.4)
44
(56.8)
OPERATING INCOME*
MARGIN %*
4.7%
8.6%
8.6%
·OVERVIEW
Resilience in Statutory activities, despite a significant
·overall organic decline, especially in Oil & Gas
Manufacturing, Power & Utilities and Infrastructure were the least impacted by lockdowns, particularly
·in Northern and Central Europe and North East Asia ·North East Asia has recovered quickly after Q1
Battery testing for Transportation continued to grow at a strong double-digit rate
·OUTLOOK
Business organic growth should be below the
·FY 2020 group level
Statutory inspection work should start to recover in
·Power & Utilities, Manufacturing and Infrastructure
Oil & Gas end-markets are likely to remain under pressure
1. Constant currency basis (CCY) - 2. See note 2 on Segment information restatement of the HY 2020 Press Release
ACCELERATING DIGITAL TRANSITION
GOVERNMENTS AND INSTITUTIONS (GIS)
(CHF million)
JUNE
JUNE
Change
JUNE
Change
2020
2019
2
in %
2019 CCY
1
in CCY %
REVENUE
185
243
(23.9)
224
(17.4)
ADJUSTED
32
51
(37.3)
44
(27.3)
OPERATING INCOME*
MARGIN %*
17.3%
21.0%
19.6%
·OVERVIEW
Revenue decreased in all strategic business units apart from Border Solutions. Vehicle inspections
were particularly impacted globally
Single Window contract in Ghana terminated end-May Extremely good resilience in Product Conformity
Assessments where decline was moderate
Good performance in TransitNet continued Remote inspection capabilities (SGS QiiQ) helped support margin
·OUTLOOK
Business organic growth should be below the
·FY 2020 group level
Economic affairs should show some improvement and the recovery in vehicle inspections at end-H1
·should continue
Rapid expansion strategy for TransitNet services and other digital services
1. Constant currency basis (CCY) - 2. See note 2 on Segment information restatement of the HY 2020 Press Release
FY GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE AHEAD OF GROUP LEVEL
ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH AND SAFETY (EHS)
(CHF million)
JUNE
JUNE
Change
JUNE
Change
2020
2019
in %
2019 CCY
1
in CCY %
REVENUE
223
261
(14.6)
244
(8.6)
ADJUSTED
11
28
(60.7)
26
(57.7)
OPERATING INCOME*
MARGIN %*
4.9%
10.7%
10.7%
·OVERVIEW
·A strong start was impacted by the global pandemic Health & Safety experienced significant decline due
·to access restrictions
Logistical challenges led to lower sample volumes
·in laboratories
Field operations hampered by travel restrictions
·within and across countries
Solid resilience of North East Asia operations with a rebound in early Q2
·OUTLOOK
Business organic growth should be broadly in line
·with the FY 2020 group level
Expected catch-up in H2 as industry needs to meet
·legislative and internal requirements
Several large "Next Normal Solutions" disinfection monitoring service contracts signed
1. Constant currency basis (CCY)
E&E should continue to benefit from investment in connectivity and CPCH is growing well
RESILIENT PERFORMANCE SHOULD IMPROVE IN H2
CONSUMER AND RETAIL (CRS)
(CHF million)
JUNE
JUNE
Change
JUNE
Change
2020
2019
2
in %
2019 CCY
1
in CCY %
REVENUE
486
538
(9.7)
507
(4.1)
ADJUSTED
106
129
(17.8)
121
(12.4)
OPERATING INCOME*
MARGIN %*
21.8%
24.0%
23.9%
·OVERVIEW
Electrical and Electronics (E&E) was relatively resilient as product safety testing and wireless
growth was solid and stable respectively Lower volumes from retailers and brands had
a strong impact on Softlines
Hardlines showed resilience in China, despite lower
levels of activity in Europe and the rest of the world Cosmetics, Personal Care and Household (CPCH) growth benefited from the acquisition in the USA
·OUTLOOK
Business organic growth should be ahead of the
·FY 2020 group level
Hardlines should show some improvement and difficult market conditions in Softlines persist, but should be
·supported by PPE services
1. Constant currency basis (CCY) - 2. See note 2 on Segment information restatement of the HY 2020 Press Release
Safety procedures with the SGS mascot, Less the Bear, SGS Singapore.
2020 OUTLOOK
2020 guidance has been withdrawn
The TIC sector's long-term role in society has become more relevant in certain key areas (laboratory testing, hygiene inspection and supply chain security)
SGS is well positioned to maintain industry leadership role
Social distancing made fun, SGS Germany.
TO REGISTER FOR QUESTIONS
PRESS* AND 1 ON YOUR TELEPHONE
HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL REVIEW
BUSINESS
REVIEW
OUTLOOK
Q&A
APPENDIX
Social distancing, SGS Romania.
ACRONYMS AND OTHER ABBREVIATIONS
AI
Artificial Intelligence
CAPEX
Capital Expenditure
EVA
Economic Value Added
FTE
Full Time Equivalent Employees
NIRT
Non-Inspection Related Testing
NWC
Net Working Capital
OGC
Oil, Gas and Chemicals
OPEX
Operational Expenditure
TIC
Testing, Inspection and Certification
LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION
H1 REVENUE
H1 ADJUSTED
H1 FREE CASH FLOW*
OPERATING INCOME
*
2.9
3.0
3.3
3.3
411
428
481
489
310
242
216
2.6
210
176
330
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
H1 RETURN ON
H1 NET PROFIT
INVESTED CAPITAL
*
23.7%
399
20.8%
19.7%
19.4%
18.7%
277
293
296
177
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
* Alternative Performance Measures (APM), refer to the "2020 Half Year APM" document
WELL-BALANCED PORTFOLIO
H1 2020 REVENUE PORTFOLIO
Change
1
Change
1
7.0%
(0.2%)
1.6%
17.4%
GIS
AFL
8.4%
0.6%
0.8%
11.8%
EHS
MIN
15.4%
(1.0%)
(4.2%)
14.6%
IND
OGC
7.1%
0.4%
2.0%
18.3%
CBE
CRS
1. Constant currency basis
WELL-BALANCED CONTRIBUTION
H1 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
1 PORTFOLIO
Change
1, 2
Change
1, 2
9.7%
(0.1%)
2.9%
18.2%
GIS
AFL
3.3%
(2.4%)
1.9%
13.9%
EHS
MIN
5.8%
(4.0%)
(1.6%)
10.6%
IND
OGC
6.4%
(2.0%)
5.3%
32.1%
CBE
CRS
1. Before amortization of acquired intangibles and other non-recurring items - 2. Constant currency basis
EUR, CNY AND USD REPRESENT 50% OF 2020 REVENUE
H1 2020 FOREIGN CURRENCY REVENUES
25.2%
14.8%
EUR
CNY
9.9%
USD
29.8%
2.4%
OTHER
KRW
3.6%
CAD
2.3%
2.8%
RUB
AUD
4.5%
TWD
2.4%
2.3%
GBP
CLP
CHF STRENGTHENED IN H1 2020
AGAINST ALL MAIN CURRENCIES
FOREIGN CURRENCY AVERAGE RATE CHANGE H1 2020 VERSUS H1 2019 RATE
5.0%
0.0%
(0.2%)
(5.0)%
(3.3%)
(5.8%)
(5.4%)
(5.7%)
(6.8%)
(8.1%)
(8.6%)
(10.0)%
(9.9%)
(15.0)%
(20.0)%
(19.6%)
(25.0)%
EUR
CNY
USD
TWD
CAD
AUD
GBP
KRW
RUB
CLP
JUNE 2020
1.0645
0.1374
0.9664
0.0322
0.7092
0.6358
1.2192
0.0008
0.0140
0.0012
JUNE 2019
1.1296
0.1474
0.9998
0.0323
0.7493
0.7059
1.2932
0.0009
0.0153
0.0015
CHANGE
(5.8%)
(6.8%)
(3.3%)
(0.2%)
(5.4%)
(9.9%)
(5.7%)
(8.1%)
(8.6%)
(19.6%)
UPCOMING INVESTOR RELATIONS EVENT DATES
2020 FULL YEAR RESULTS
Thursday, 28 January 2021
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
OF SHAREHOLDERS
Tuesday, 23 March 2021
Geneva, Switzerland
INVESTOR DAYS - EUROPE
Thursday and Friday
27 - 28 May 2021
INVESTOR RELATIONS INFORMATION
SGS SA CORPORATE OFFICE
MEDIA RELATIONS
1 place des Alpes
Daniel Rufenacht
P.O. Box 2152
SGS SA
CH - 1211 Geneva 1
1 place des Alpes
t +41 (0)22 739 91 11
P.O. Box 2152
f
+41 (0)22 739 98 86
CH - 1211 Geneva 1
e
sgs.investor.relations@sgs.com
t +41 (0)22 739 94 01
www.sgs.com
m +41 (0)78 656 94 59
INVESTOR RELATIONS
www.sgs.com
COMMON STOCK SYMBOLS
Toby Reeks
SGS SA
Bloomberg: Registered Share: SGSN.SW
1 place des Alpes
Reuters: Registered Share: SGSN.S
P.O. Box 2152
Telekurs: Registered Share: SGSN
CH - 1211 Geneva 1
ISIN: Registered Share: CH0002497458
t +41 (0)22 739 99 87
Swiss security number: 249745
m +41 (0)79 641 83 02
STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING
www.sgs.com
STOCK EXCHANGE TRADING
SIX Swiss Exchange, SGSN
SIX Swiss Exchange
