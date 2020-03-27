SGS : Australia & Canada Added to Our Product Recalls Online Platform

SGS is delighted to announce a further strengthening of its product recalls online platform, with official data from Australia and Canada now included alongside the EU and USA.

The platform, aimed at consumer goods manufacturers and retailers around the globe, provides free and instant access to unsafe consumer goods product notifications compiled from a growing number of the world's official surveillance authorities.

The platform now features data from Australia, via the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and Canada, via the Health Canada agency (HC). This boosts data already provided by the European Union via RAPEX and RASFF and the United States via CPSC and FDA.

Andy Gibbard, Global Head of Digital Marketing & Communication, SGS, said: 'We warmly welcome the ACCC and Health Canada to our digital platform. Our robust and comprehensive resource is fast becoming a vital tool for retailers and manufacturers seeking pertinent, timely and insightful data at no cost. By giving organizations the tools to manage risk and build consumer confidence we can help make the world a safer and more sustainable place.'

Our Product Recalls online platform is a free online resource that enables you to search data by Country, Product Category, Risk Type, Country of Origin, or by Source, i.e. surveillance authority.

Product categories include cosmetics and personal care, construction goods, chemical products, clothing and footwear, electricals, food contact materials, home furnishings, sport and leisure goods, textiles, tools and toys.

