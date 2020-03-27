Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS AG    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 03/27 05:00:14 am
2214 CHF   -3.23%
04:13aSGS : Australia & Canada Added to Our Product Recalls Online Platform
PU
03/26SGS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24SGS : EU Recognition for Olive Oil Panel in Germany
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SGS : Australia & Canada Added to Our Product Recalls Online Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 04:13am EDT

SGS is delighted to announce a further strengthening of its product recalls online platform, with official data from Australia and Canada now included alongside the EU and USA.

The platform, aimed at consumer goods manufacturers and retailers around the globe, provides free and instant access to unsafe consumer goods product notifications compiled from a growing number of the world's official surveillance authorities.

The platform now features data from Australia, via the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and Canada, via the Health Canada agency (HC). This boosts data already provided by the European Union via RAPEX and RASFF and the United States via CPSC and FDA.

Andy Gibbard, Global Head of Digital Marketing & Communication, SGS, said: 'We warmly welcome the ACCC and Health Canada to our digital platform. Our robust and comprehensive resource is fast becoming a vital tool for retailers and manufacturers seeking pertinent, timely and insightful data at no cost. By giving organizations the tools to manage risk and build consumer confidence we can help make the world a safer and more sustainable place.'

Our Product Recalls online platform is a free online resource that enables you to search data by Country, Product Category, Risk Type, Country of Origin, or by Source, i.e. surveillance authority.

Product categories include cosmetics and personal care, construction goods, chemical products, clothing and footwear, electricals, food contact materials, home furnishings, sport and leisure goods, textiles, tools and toys.

Product recalls notifications are sent to subscribers every week, together with our SafeGuardS. Subscribe today.

Visit the Product Recalls platform >

For further information, please contact:

Frédérique Lorber
Knowledge Management - Project Manager
SGS Global Competence Support Center
t: +33 4 42 61 64 42

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 08:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SGS AG
04:13aSGS : Australia & Canada Added to Our Product Recalls Online Platform
PU
03/26SGS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24SGS : EU Recognition for Olive Oil Panel in Germany
PU
03/24SGS AGM : All Resolutions Approved
PU
03/24SGS : VAKT Adds Commodities Inspection Services to Ecosystem with SGS Partnershi..
PU
03/24SGS AG : Proxy Statments
CO
03/18SGS : 2020 Annual General Meeting Takes Place in Compliance with Swiss Federal C..
PU
03/18SGS : California Proposition 65 Reformulation of Metals in Consumer Products
PU
03/11SGS : Precision Agriculture Site Launched to Help Farms
PU
02/19DEFENSE METALS : Hydrometallurgy test program achieves 90% rare earth element ex..
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 6 513 M
EBIT 2020 1 105 M
Net income 2020 652 M
Debt 2020 1 391 M
Yield 2020 3,60%
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,87x
EV / Sales2021 2,73x
Capitalization 17 280 M
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2 449,10  CHF
Last Close Price 2 288,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Heidler Chief Information Officer
August François von Finck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS AG-13.69%17 915
FISERV INC.-15.52%66 341
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-16.26%45 881
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.90%20 288
CINTAS CORPORATION-28.43%20 033
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.3.26%19 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group