SGS : Ecuador Consults Over Revised Draft Technical Regulation on Food Contact Ceramics

07/27/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

Ecuador is consulting over its revised draft legislation on food contact ceramics. The proposed date of entry into force is Q1 of 2021.

SAFEGUARDS | SoftlinesNO. 111/20

On July 8, 2020, the World Trade Organization (WTO) announced a revised proposal from Ecuador to revise its technical regulation on food contact ceramics. The latest proposal, draft Ecuadorian Technical Regulation RTE UNEN 010 (2R) - 'Ceramic Tableware Intended to Come into Contact with Food', attached to WTO document number 20-4675 and notified under G/TBT/N/ECU/348/Rev.2, has a new structure and contains, inter alia, several important changes:

  • Revision to existing definitions and addition of new definitions
  • Addition of a table detailing the migration requirements for lead and cadmium (see Table 1 below)
  • Mandating the list of information that must be included for labeling requirements.
  • Requirements for conformity evaluation procedure (Procedimiento de Evaluación de la Conformidad (PEC)), including:'
    • Inspection and sampling
    • Requiring four identical units/samples for testing
    • Product certificate of conformity (CoC)
    • Supplier declaration of conformity (DoC)
    • Test reports recognized by the Ecuadorian Accreditation Service (Servicio de Acreditación Ecuatoriano, SAE)

Once approved, the new Ecuadorian Technical Regulation RTE UNEN 010 (2R) will enter into force six months from the date of its publication in the Official Register and replaces RTE INEN 010:2013 (IR) and Amendments 1, 2 and 3 :2014 on food contact ceramics. According to the WTO document, the proposed date of entry into force is Q1 of 2021.

Highlights of the migration requirements for lead and cadmium in draft Ecuadorian Technical Regulation RTE UNEN 010 (2R) are summarized in Table 1.

WTO Document Number 20-4675, July 8, 2020
Draft Ecuadorian Technical Regulation RTE INEN 010 (2R) 'Ceramic Tableware Intended to Come into Contact with Food'
Type of Ceramicware Standard Criteria for 4 units Requirement
Lead
 		Cadmium
Flatware
 Test Standard:
ISO 6486-1 or
NTE INEN ISO 6486-1

Standard:
ISO 6486-2

 Average
 ≤ 0.8 mg/dm²
 ≤ 0.07 mg/dm²
Small Hollowware
 All ≤ 2 mg/l
 ≤ 0.5 mg/l
Large Hollowware
 All ≤ 1 mg/l
 ≤ 0.25 mg/l
Storage Hollowware
 All ≤ 0.5 mg/l
 ≤ 0.25 mg/l
Cups and Mugs
All ≤ 0.5 mg/l ≤ 0.25 mg/l
Cooking Ware
 All ≤ 0.5 mg/l
 ≤ 0.25 mg/l

Table 1

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: (+852) 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail Industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2020 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS' prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 03:30:10 UTC
