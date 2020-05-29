Log in
SGS AG    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
SGS : Edward Zartler Ph.D Joins the US Biologics Team at SGS

05/29/2020 | 04:26am EDT

SGS, a leading bio/pharmaceutical analytical and bioanalytical contract solutions provider, has appointed Edward R. Zartler, Ph.D as Director of Biopharmaceutical Services (USA).

Edward, who joined SGS in May 2020, takes responsibility for the biologics business across the United States, overseeing analytical testing activities at laboratories in Lincolnshire, in the northern suburbs of Chicago, Illinois and West Chester, in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

With a life-long passion for science, Edward earned a BA degree in Chemistry at Goucher College, Maryland, before gaining a M.S. and Ph.D in Biological Chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania. He went on to perform post-doctoral work in NMR at the Complex Carbohydrate Research Center, part of the University of Georgia.

Across a career spanning 20 years, Edward has gained a wealth of experience in the building and leading of high performing teams within multiple pharmaceutical organizations. With an outstanding reputation in the field of protein analysis and characterization, Edward will focus on the development of new technologies and modalities to help fast-track the delivery of new and life-changing medicines.

'A warm welcome to Edward who joins us at an exciting time for the industry,' said Vipan Dhall, Vice President, Life Science Services, North America. 'His passion for science and experience in the development of new vaccines and therapies will help drive innovation within our labs and ensure SGS remains at the forefront of the global expansion in biopharmaceuticals.'

SGS Life Sciences leverages its digitalized network of laboratories, present in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, to deliver harmonized testing solutions for analytical development, biologics characterization, biosafety and quality control, as well as clinical trial management to large pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.

For further information, please contact:

Josée Leach
Global Marketing Manager, Life Sciences
SGS
t: +44 7889 939 512
sgs.com/lifescience

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 08:25:02 UTC
