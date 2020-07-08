SGS : Franck Picard, PhD, Joins SGS's Life Sciences Business

SGS is pleased to announce the appointment of Franck Picard PhD as Business Manager of SGS Life Sciences in France and Global Head of Bioanalysis, effective July 6.

Franck is based in France, and will manage the company's bio/pharmaceutical quality control GMP testing laboratory at Villeneuve-la-Garenne, in the northern suburbs of Paris, and the bioanalytical services delivered from its newly expanded laboratory in Poitiers in western France. Additionally, Franck will take responsibility for the development of SGS's bioanalysis solutions worldwide.

Franck trained in Biochemistry and gained a master's degree in Pharmacology from the University of Nancy, France, before gaining a PhD in Medicinal and Analytical Chemistry from the University of Saarbrücken in Germany.

His career began in 2002 when Franck joined a leading global healthcare company as Laboratory Head. In 2008 he became Director of the company's Bioanalytical Unit before becoming Global Head of Outsourcing in 2015.

Franck brings years of experience in all aspects of non-regulated to fully regulated GLP bioanalysis to support the development to market process for biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical products.

'A warm welcome to Franck who joins us at an exciting time for the industry,' said Eric Sarfati, Group President, SGS France. 'His expertise and vast experience will be pivotal in delivering our strategy to increase innovation, forge new opportunities and expand our bioanalytical capabilities.

'As one of Europe's leading bioanalytical service providers, with three GLP compliant laboratories, Franck will be pivotal in ensuring we are best placed to deliver high quality solutions to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes.'

SGS Life Science Services

SGS's Life Sciences operations leverage a digitalized network of laboratories, present in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, to deliver harmonized testing solutions for analytical development, biologics characterization, biosafety and quality control, as well as clinical trial management to large pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.

SGS has a wealth of expertise in first in human (FIH) studies, human challenge testing, manufacturing challenge agents, biosimilars and complex PK/PD studies with a focus on infectious diseases, vaccines and respiratory therapeutics.

