Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS AG    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SGS : Franck Picard, PhD, Joins SGS's Life Sciences Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 10:53am EDT

SGS is pleased to announce the appointment of Franck Picard PhD as Business Manager of SGS Life Sciences in France and Global Head of Bioanalysis, effective July 6.

Franck is based in France, and will manage the company's bio/pharmaceutical quality control GMP testing laboratory at Villeneuve-la-Garenne, in the northern suburbs of Paris, and the bioanalytical services delivered from its newly expanded laboratory in Poitiers in western France. Additionally, Franck will take responsibility for the development of SGS's bioanalysis solutions worldwide.

Franck trained in Biochemistry and gained a master's degree in Pharmacology from the University of Nancy, France, before gaining a PhD in Medicinal and Analytical Chemistry from the University of Saarbrücken in Germany.

His career began in 2002 when Franck joined a leading global healthcare company as Laboratory Head. In 2008 he became Director of the company's Bioanalytical Unit before becoming Global Head of Outsourcing in 2015.

Franck brings years of experience in all aspects of non-regulated to fully regulated GLP bioanalysis to support the development to market process for biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical products.

'A warm welcome to Franck who joins us at an exciting time for the industry,' said Eric Sarfati, Group President, SGS France. 'His expertise and vast experience will be pivotal in delivering our strategy to increase innovation, forge new opportunities and expand our bioanalytical capabilities.

'As one of Europe's leading bioanalytical service providers, with three GLP compliant laboratories, Franck will be pivotal in ensuring we are best placed to deliver high quality solutions to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes.'

SGS Life Science Services

SGS's Life Sciences operations leverage a digitalized network of laboratories, present in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, to deliver harmonized testing solutions for analytical development, biologics characterization, biosafety and quality control, as well as clinical trial management to large pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.

SGS has a wealth of expertise in first in human (FIH) studies, human challenge testing, manufacturing challenge agents, biosimilars and complex PK/PD studies with a focus on infectious diseases, vaccines and respiratory therapeutics.

For further information, please contact:

Océanne Trovo / RP by C&O
t: +33 1 42416689 / +33 6 84997465

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 14:52:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SGS AG
10:53aSGS : Franck Picard, PhD, Joins SGS's Life Sciences Business
PU
07/07SGS : Sonae Sierra and SGS Partnered to Ensure the Highest Hygiene and Cleaning ..
PU
07/07SGS : Joins Biophytis in Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Respiratory Failure Treatme..
PU
07/06SGS : Delivering Safe PPE to Frontline Health Care Professionals
PU
07/06SGS : Hand Sanitizer Regulations Eased in Response to COVID-19
PU
07/06SGS : Expansion in Global CPCH Testing Network
PU
06/26SGS : Partnership with Belmond to Assess Hygiene Standards
PU
06/24SGS : Accor Trusts SGS with Audit Compliance for its Healthcare Protocols in Sou..
PU
06/23SGS : Food Exports and the US's Reduction in Biotechnology Regulations
PU
06/15SGS : ramps up testing for Roundup residue amid Bayer lawsuits
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 777 M 6 138 M 6 138 M
Net income 2020 468 M 498 M 498 M
Net Debt 2020 1 439 M 1 529 M 1 529 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,5x
Yield 2020 3,24%
Capitalization 17 680 M 18 782 M 18 783 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 92 661
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 198,93 CHF
Last Close Price 2 341,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target -6,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Heidler Chief Information Officer
August François von Finck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS AG-11.69%18 782
FISERV, INC.-16.28%64 813
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-8.22%50 118
CINTAS CORPORATION0.33%28 091
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.69.35%26 627
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.13.52%21 806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group