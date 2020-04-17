Log in
SGS : Issues CHF 175 Million and CHF 325 Million Bonds

04/17/2020 | 12:56am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDING IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

SGS SA announces the successful issuance of a 3.5 year CHF 175 million straight bond with a coupon of 0.45 per cent and a 6.5 year CHF 325 million straight bond with a coupon of 0.95 per cent.

SGS SA will use the net proceeds of this transaction for general corporate purposes. SGS SA will apply for the listing of the bonds on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Toby Reeks
Investor Relations
SGS SA
1 place des Alpes
CH - 1211 Geneva 1
t: +41-22 739 99 87

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 04:55:01 UTC
