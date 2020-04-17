SGS : Issues CHF 175 Million and CHF 325 Million Bonds

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDING IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

SGS SA announces the successful issuance of a 3.5 year CHF 175 million straight bond with a coupon of 0.45 per cent and a 6.5 year CHF 325 million straight bond with a coupon of 0.95 per cent.

SGS SA will use the net proceeds of this transaction for general corporate purposes. SGS SA will apply for the listing of the bonds on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

