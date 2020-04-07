Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS AG    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SGS : Malaysia Proposes to Regulate Metals in Ceramic Cooking Wares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 01:28am EDT

Malaysia has informed the WTO of its intention to amend Regulation 28 to Food Regulations 1985 by including cooking ware into the scope of ceramic ware. Comments are accepted until May 30, 2020.

SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 042/20

In Malaysia, food contact ceramics are regulated under Regulation 28 of the Food Regulations 1985. Under this law, food contact ceramic flatware, small hollowware (

According to the definitions in the law, ceramicware is defined as any appliance or package of ceramic article which is used as food-ware, made of bone china, porcelain, vitrified china, earthenware including iron stoneware and stoneware that are used or intended to be used in the preparation, packaging, storage, delivery or exposure of food, for human consumption.

In March 2020, the World Trade Organization (WTO) circulated a proposal from Malaysia announcing its intention to expand the scope of lead and cadmium restrictions in ceramicware to include ceramic cooking ware under Regulation 28 of the Food Regulations 1985. The draft amendment, attached to WTO document number 20-2546 and notified under G/SPS/N/MYS/44, contains two important changes:

  • Creating the new section 28(2) to Regulation 28 of the Food Regulations 1985 by providing a definition for cooking ware - any ceramicware which is intended to be heated by conventional thermal methods or microwaves
  • Amending the Thirteenth Schedule for the permissible migration limits for lead and cadmium in these products (see Table 1)

According to the WTO notification, the final date for comments is May 30, 2020.

Highlights of the migration requirements for lead and cadmium in ceramic cooking ware are summarized in Table 1.

WTO DOCUMENT NO. 20-2546, MARCH 31, 2020
AMENDMENT OF THIRTEENTH SCHEDULE: MAXIMUM PERMITTED PROPORTION OF LEAD AND CADMIUM RELEASE
Type of ceramicware
 		No. of specimens Migration requirement for all specimens
Lead Cadmium
Cooking ware 4* ≤ 0.5 mg/L
 ≤ 0.05 mg/L
*Identical in size, shape, color and decoration

Table 1

In 2017, Malaysia amended the migration limits for cadmium to become less stringent for food contact ceramic small hollowware and large hollowware (SafeGuardS 80/17).

SGS technical experts have extensive knowledge and testing experience in materials and articles in contact with food. They work to ensure that your products meet the appropriate regulations for food contact materials and pave the way for compliance. From overall migration test to expert advices on emerging regulations and compliance issues and documentation review, SGS is the partner to trust. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information or visit our website.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: (+852) 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail Industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2020 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS' prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 05:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SGS AG
01:28aSGS : Malaysia Proposes to Regulate Metals in Ceramic Cooking Wares
PU
04/05SGS : EU Proposes to Strengthen Allergenic Fragrances in Toy Safety
PU
03/30VALUE TO SOCIETY VIDEO SERIES &NDASH : Building Value
PU
03/27SGS : Australia & Canada Added to Our Product Recalls Online Platform
PU
03/26SGS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24SGS : EU Recognition for Olive Oil Panel in Germany
PU
03/24SGS AGM : All Resolutions Approved
PU
03/24SGS : VAKT Adds Commodities Inspection Services to Ecosystem with SGS Partnershi..
PU
03/24SGS AG : Proxy Statments
CO
03/18SGS : 2020 Annual General Meeting Takes Place in Compliance with Swiss Federal C..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 6 314 M
EBIT 2020 1 038 M
Net income 2020 608 M
Debt 2020 1 417 M
Yield 2020 3,64%
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,89x
EV / Sales2021 2,74x
Capitalization 16 842 M
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 407,55  CHF
Last Close Price 2 230,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Heidler Chief Information Officer
August François von Finck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS AG-15.88%17 573
FISERV INC.-17.10%64 508
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-21.26%43 288
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.44%19 829
SECOM CO., LTD.-0.49%18 203
CINTAS CORPORATION-33.29%18 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group