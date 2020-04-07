SGS : Malaysia Proposes to Regulate Metals in Ceramic Cooking Wares

Malaysia has informed the WTO of its intention to amend Regulation 28 to Food Regulations 1985 by including cooking ware into the scope of ceramic ware. Comments are accepted until May 30, 2020.

In Malaysia, food contact ceramics are regulated under Regulation 28 of the Food Regulations 1985. Under this law, food contact ceramic flatware, small hollowware (

According to the definitions in the law, ceramicware is defined as any appliance or package of ceramic article which is used as food-ware, made of bone china, porcelain, vitrified china, earthenware including iron stoneware and stoneware that are used or intended to be used in the preparation, packaging, storage, delivery or exposure of food, for human consumption.

In March 2020, the World Trade Organization (WTO) circulated a proposal from Malaysia announcing its intention to expand the scope of lead and cadmium restrictions in ceramicware to include ceramic cooking ware under Regulation 28 of the Food Regulations 1985. The draft amendment, attached to WTO document number 20-2546 and notified under G/SPS/N/MYS/44, contains two important changes:

Creating the new section 28(2) to Regulation 28 of the Food Regulations 1985 by providing a definition for cooking ware - any ceramicware which is intended to be heated by conventional thermal methods or microwaves

Amending the Thirteenth Schedule for the permissible migration limits for lead and cadmium in these products (see Table 1)

According to the WTO notification, the final date for comments is May 30, 2020.

Highlights of the migration requirements for lead and cadmium in ceramic cooking ware are summarized in Table 1.

WTO DOCUMENT NO. 20-2546, MARCH 31, 2020

AMENDMENT OF THIRTEENTH SCHEDULE: MAXIMUM PERMITTED PROPORTION OF LEAD AND CADMIUM RELEASE

Type of ceramicware

No. of specimens Migration requirement for all specimens

Lead Cadmium Cooking ware 4 * ≤ 0.5 mg/L

≤ 0.05 mg/L

*Identical in size, shape, color and decoration



Table 1

In 2017, Malaysia amended the migration limits for cadmium to become less stringent for food contact ceramic small hollowware and large hollowware (SafeGuardS 80/17).

