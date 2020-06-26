Log in
SGS : Partnership with Belmond to Assess Hygiene Standards

06/26/2020 | 05:09am EDT

Leading luxury travel company Belmond has today announced a global partnership with SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, to reinforce its commitment to safeguard the health and wellbeing of its guests and employees.

Belmond selected SGS to review and verify its enhanced cleaning protocols as part of the brand's efforts to ensure that all 46 properties continue to meet the highest international health and safety standards, including for the prevention of and protection against COVID-19.

SGS was selected for its extensive global experience in the hospitality industry and proven track-record in providing integrated cleaning and hygiene solutions, and will be supporting Belmond across its global portfolio of properties by:

  • Verifying Belmond's enhanced hygiene and disinfection protocols
  • Providing additional training to Belmond's highly-experienced employees on implementation of the enhanced protocols
  • Developing control and monitoring measures to ensure these standards are maintained

These activities will ensure that all Belmond premises are ready to receive the SGS Assessment Seal/be awarded the SGS Approval Mark as these operations resume.

Ariel Bouzas, Vice President, Global Operations at Belmond, said:

'As a brand, we are uncompromising in our commitment to quality and our approach to cleanliness. As we redouble our efforts to take our exceptional service offering to new heights, we are very pleased to confirm our partnership with SGS, the global benchmark in quality and integrity in its field. Though our established procedures have always been robust, we have enhanced our cleaning protocols with the support of SGS to ensure that our even-higher standards of excellence continue to be met, giving our guests complete peace of mind throughout their Belmond experience.'

'We are delighted to have opened the first of our iconic properties last week, starting with Hotel Cipriani and Hotel Splendido in Italy and our global teams are ready to welcome our guests back to warm and luxurious environments where they can continue to experience extraordinary travel and award-winning dining at its finest.'

For further information about Belmond's commitment to health and safety please visit: www.Belmond.com/trusted-for-travel.

About Belmond Ltd.

Belmond Ltd. part of the world's leading luxury group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has been a pioneer of luxury travel for more than 40 years, building a passion for authentic escapes into a portfolio of one-of-a-kind experiences in some of the world's most inspiring and enriching destinations.

Since the acquisition of the iconic Hotel Cipriani in Venice in 1976, Belmond has continued to push industry boundaries, taking discerning global travellers on surprising and unforgettable journeys spanning land, water, adventure and relaxation, with international acclaim. The portfolio of 46 properties extends across 24 countries, encompassing three luxury safari lodges, two river cruises, seven luxury trains, including the iconic Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, and the legendary '21' restaurant in New York. From historic city landmarks like Belmond Cadogan Hotel and Belmond Copacabana Palace to hidden retreats at Belmond Cap Juluca and Belmond La Résidence d'Angkor, each incomparable property has its own timeless story to tell, yet the hallmarks of the brand thread through them all: heritage, craftsmanship, and a reputation for genuine, unscripted service in an unrivalled location, create exceptional experiences that stir the soul. www.belmond.com.

For further information about Belmond's commitment to health and safety please visit: www.Belmond.com/trusted-for-travel.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 09:08:04 UTC
