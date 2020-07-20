SGS : Trinidad and Tobago Consults Over Revised Draft Standard for Toy Safety

Log in
07/20/2020 | 01:11am EDT

Trinidad and Tobago is consulting over a revised draft standard to strengthen toy safety. The proposed date of entry into force is January 29, 2021.

SAFEGUARDS | Toys and Juvenile ProductsNO. 104/20

In June 2020, the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards (TTBS) announced a consultation over its revised draft mandatory standard on toy safety. The revised draft standard, designated as PCTTCS 3:20XX 'Safety of Toys - Compulsory Requirements', replaces TTS/ISO 8124-3:2010, and contains several important provisions and requirements:

  • Defining the scope of toys, toy components and toy materials
  • One set of migration limits for eight heavy metal elements (antimony, arsenic, barium, cadmium, chromium, lead, mercury, and selenium) for each category of 'toy materials other than modeling clay and finger paints', 'modeling clay' and 'finger paints' when tested according to ISO 8124-3 or ASTM F963. Each of these three categories of toy materials has its own set of limits
  • Migration of boron for three categories of toy materials based on BS EN 71-3:2019
  • ≤ 0.1% for seven phthalates (BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIBP, DIDP, DINP and DNOP), individually and in combination, when tested according to ISO 8124-6 'Certain phthalate esters in toys and children's products'
  • Labeling

Per TTBS, comments will be accepted until August 31, 2020.

According to World Trade Organization (WTO) document number 20-4732 of July 9, 2020, notified under G/TBT/N/TTO/121/Rev.2, the proposed date of entry into force of the standard is January 29, 2021.

Item Acronym/Abbreviation Phthalate
1 BBP
 Benzyl butyl phthalate
2 DBP
 Dibutyl phthalate
3 DEHP
 Bis-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate
4 DIBP
 Diisobutyl phthalate
5 DIDP
 Di-isodecyl phthalate
6 DINP
 Di-isononyl phthalate
7 DNOP
 Di-n-octyl phthalate

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: (+852) 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail Industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2020 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS' prior written consent.

SGS SA published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
