SGS : Trinidad and Tobago Consults Over Revised Draft Standard for Toy Safety

Trinidad and Tobago is consulting over a revised draft standard to strengthen toy safety. The proposed date of entry into force is January 29, 2021.

SAFEGUARDS | Toys and Juvenile ProductsNO. 104/20

In June 2020, the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards (TTBS) announced a consultation over its revised draft mandatory standard on toy safety. The revised draft standard, designated as PCTTCS 3:20XX 'Safety of Toys - Compulsory Requirements', replaces TTS/ISO 8124-3:2010, and contains several important provisions and requirements:

Defining the scope of toys, toy components and toy materials

One set of migration limits for eight heavy metal elements (antimony, arsenic, barium, cadmium, chromium, lead, mercury, and selenium) for each category of 'toy materials other than modeling clay and finger paints', 'modeling clay' and 'finger paints' when tested according to ISO 8124-3 or ASTM F963. Each of these three categories of toy materials has its own set of limits

Migration of boron for three categories of toy materials based on BS EN 71-3:2019

≤ 0.1% for seven phthalates (BBP, DBP, DEHP, DIBP, DIDP, DINP and DNOP), individually and in combination, when tested according to ISO 8124-6 'Certain phthalate esters in toys and children's products'

Labeling

Per TTBS, comments will be accepted until August 31, 2020.

According to World Trade Organization (WTO) document number 20-4732 of July 9, 2020, notified under G/TBT/N/TTO/121/Rev.2, the proposed date of entry into force of the standard is January 29, 2021.

Item Acronym/Abbreviation Phthalate 1 BBP

Benzyl butyl phthalate

2 DBP

Dibutyl phthalate

3 DEHP

Bis-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate

4 DIBP

Diisobutyl phthalate

5 DIDP

Di-isodecyl phthalate

6 DINP

Di-isononyl phthalate

7 DNOP

Di-n-octyl phthalate

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang

Global Information and Innovation Manager

t: (+852) 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail Industry