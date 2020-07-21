Log in
SGS AG

SGS AG

(SGSN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/20 11:30:49 am
2452 CHF   +0.12%
01:59aSGS : first-half profit more than halves as sales drop
RE
01:41aSGS : EU RAPEX Recall Particle Filter Masks from Markets
PU
12:36aSGS : 2020 Half Year Results
PU
SGS : first-half profit more than halves as sales drop

07/21/2020 | 01:59am EDT

Swiss inspections group SGS SA's first-half profit attributable to shareholders fell 55% to 171 million Swiss francs (143.86 million pounds), it said on Tuesday while withdrawing its full-year guidance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue fell by a fifth to 2.7 billion francs, reflecting in part a divestment last year. Organic revenue declined by 10%, impacted by the pandemic.

SGS said the pandemic first hit operations in China,

which started to be affected in February.

"North East Asia subsequently returned to growth in Q2, supported by a recovery in China, while other regions started to come under pressure. At a group level, the decline reached bottom in April and has since improved," it said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Financials
Sales 2020 5 765 M 6 138 M 6 138 M
Net income 2020 471 M 501 M 501 M
Net Debt 2020 1 473 M 1 568 M 1 568 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,2x
Yield 2020 3,13%
Capitalization 18 518 M 19 712 M 19 716 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 92 661
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart SGS AG
Duration : Period :
SGS AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 225,68 CHF
Last Close Price 2 452,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target -9,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Heidler Chief Information Officer
August François von Finck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS AG-7.51%19 712
FISERV, INC.-11.73%68 689
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-4.63%51 410
CINTAS CORPORATION3.25%29 140
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.77.85%28 182
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.20.93%22 581
