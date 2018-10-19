Shaftesbury : CARNABY BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY LIGHT INSTALLATION SWITCH ON EVENT SUNDAY 21 OCTOBER FROM 7PM

SWITCHING ON THE LIGHTS FROM THE BAND:

BRIAN MAY, ROGER TAYLOR

SWITCHING ON THE LIGHTS FROM THE FILM:

RAMI MALEK, LUCY BOYNTON, GWILYM LEE, BEN HARDY, JOE MAZZELLO

World-famous Carnaby will unveil an exclusive light installation in celebration of the Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises film Bohemian Rhapsody on Sunday 21 October from 7pm.



Hailed as one of the greatest rock songs of all time and topping charts as a best-selling single for over forty years, Freddie Mercury's lyrics will shine bright on Carnaby Street until early January 2019, ahead of the film's UK release on 24 October. Shaftesbury, the innovative landlord and owners of Carnaby, have collaborated with Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises on this unprecedented installation.

Illuminating Carnaby Street in London's West End, visitors can expect to be dazzled by giant colourful neon lyrics including Queen's iconic opening 'Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?' along with the playful 'Galileo' and 'Figaro'.

For more information please follow @CarnabyLondon for updates and up to the minute information or visit Carnaby.co.uk.

Please kindly note there will not be any musical performances at this event.

Bohemian Rhapsody is the untold true story of Queen and Freddie Mercury - a man who believed in himself and his music when no one else did, defying all stereotypes and breaking all the rules to become one of the greatest musical icons of all time. A foot-stomping celebration of Queen's music and tribute to a man who dared to change everything, the film stars Rami Malek as iconic frontman Freddie Mercury, alongside Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee as Brian May and Joe Mazzello as John Deacon.

A free-entry pop up shop and exhibition located at 3 Carnaby Street will open on 18 October. Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves into the ultimate Queen experience with a showcase of photographs, prints, footage and show-stopping costumes. The store will also stock official film merchandise and Queen-inspired products. Visitors to the pop-up shop and exhibition can also expect experiential activity including a visit from the official Madame Tussauds' Freddie Mercury London figure.

Throughout the duration of the installation, Carnaby's shops, bars and restaurants will host a range of Queen-inspired products, menus and special offers. For all updates visit Carnaby.co.uk.

Bohemian Rhapsody Pop Up Shop & Exhibition

3 Carnaby Street, London, W1

18th October 2018 - January 2019

Monday - Saturday: 10am - 8pm

Sunday: 12pm - 6pm

For further information on the Bohemian Rhapsody light installation and pop-up shop & exhibition

please contact:

Sister London 020 7287 9601 Bethan Harris Bethan.Harris@sisterlondon.com /

Katie Champain Katie.Champain@sisterlondon.com

For further information on Bohemian Rhapsody please contact:

BR@freuds.com | 020 3003 6300

Twentieth Century Fox Press Office

PressOffice.UK@fox.com

www.foxpressofficeuk.com

www.fox.co.uk

NOTES TO EDITORS Interviews and further images available on request.

CARNABY

Carnaby is in the heart of London's West End, where over 100 retail brands of quality and distinction and over 60 independent restaurants, cafes and bars can be found across 14 streets, including the world famous Carnaby Street. Carnaby is a unique and iconic experiential shopping, dining and leisure destination.

Carnaby.co.uk

@CarnabyLondon

SHAFTESBURY

Shaftesbury PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focused on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio extends to around 15 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. Despite being diagnosed with AIDS, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises present Bohemian Rhapsody in cinemas in UK andIreland on 24 October

TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX

One of the world's largest producers and distributors of motion pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Filmproduces, acquires and distributes motion pictures throughout the world. These motion pictures areproduced or acquired by the following units of Twentieth Century Fox Film: Twentieth Century Fox,Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Animation and Fox Family.

NEW REGENCY

Founded in 1991 by renowned producer Arnon Milchan, New Regency is actively engaged inentertaining the world. The company has produced some of the most successful and critically acclaimedfilms of all time with over 130 films and more than 50 television series in the company'svast library, including Academy Award®-winner 'The Revenant' (2016) and the back-to-backAcademy Award®-winning Best Pictures, '12 Years A Slave' (2014) and 'Birdman' (2015). Thecompany also backed celebrated filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu's conceptual virtual realityinstallation 'Carne y Arena,' and Broadway musical 'Pretty Woman' starring Samantha Barks,adapted from the beloved 1990 romantic comedy film also produced by New Regency. New Regencyis dedicated to continuing to foster its unparalleled filmmaker relationships and today boastspartnerships with the most acclaimed and sought-after creative forces in the industry.

OFFICIAL CHANNELS

Bohemian Rhapsody Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BohemianRhapsodyUK

20th Century Fox UK Twitter: https://twitter.com/20CenturyFoxUK

20th Century Fox UK YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/20centuryfoxuk

20th Century Fox UK Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/20centuryfoxuk/

#BohemianRhapsody