Shaftesbury : Notice of revised date for half year results

7 May 2020

Shaftesbury PLC

Notice of revised date for half year results

Shaftesbury PLC (the 'Company') announces a revised date for the publication of its interim results for the half year ended 31 March 2020. Results will now be published on 10 June 2020 rather than the previously planned date of 19 May.

This delay is to allow the Company and its auditors, EY, sufficient time to complete the process of preparing and reviewing the half year results, given the practical challenges of remote working.

There will a webcast of the analyst presentation on the morning of 10 June, details of which will be circulated ahead of the event.

