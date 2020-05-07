Shaftesbury : Notice of revised date for half year results

Log in
05/07/2020

7 May 2020

Shaftesbury PLC

Notice of revised date for half year results

Shaftesbury PLC (the 'Company') announces a revised date for the publication of its interim results for the half year ended 31 March 2020. Results will now be published on 10 June 2020 rather than the previously planned date of 19 May.

This delay is to allow the Company and its auditors, EY, sufficient time to complete the process of preparing and reviewing the half year results, given the practical challenges of remote working.

There will a webcast of the analyst presentation on the morning of 10 June, details of which will be circulated ahead of the event.

For further information:

Shaftesbury PLC 020 7333 8118

Brian Bickell, Chief Executive

Chris Ward, Finance Director

RMS Partners 020 3735 6551

Simon Courtenay

MHP Communications 020 3128 8100

Oliver Hughes/Reg Hoare

Disclaimer

Shaftesbury plc published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 08:43:04 UTC
