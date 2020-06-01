Log in
Shaftesbury : Withdrawal of legal proceedings

06/01/2020 | 02:11am EDT

1 June 2020

Shaftesbury PLC

Withdrawal of legal proceedings

The Board of Shaftesbury PLC (the 'Company') announces that, further to its announcement on 11 June 2019, the legal proceedings issued by companies whose former beneficial owner was Mr Samuel Tak Lee (the 'Shareholder Companies') have now been withdrawn. There is no further financial impact on the Company as a result of this.

The Shareholder Companies currently have an interest in approximately 26% of the Company's share capital.

For further information:

Shaftesbury PLC 020 7333 8118

Brian Bickell, Chief Executive

Chris Ward, Finance Director

RMS Partners 020 3735 6551

Simon Courtenay

MHP Communications 020 3128 8100

Oliver Hughes/Reg Hoare

This announcement includes inside information.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement is Desna Martin, Company Secretary.

Ends.

Disclaimer

Shaftesbury plc published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 06:10:14 UTC
