Shaftesbury : Withdrawal of legal proceedings

1 June 2020

Shaftesbury PLC

Withdrawal of legal proceedings

The Board of Shaftesbury PLC (the 'Company') announces that, further to its announcement on 11 June 2019, the legal proceedings issued by companies whose former beneficial owner was Mr Samuel Tak Lee (the 'Shareholder Companies') have now been withdrawn. There is no further financial impact on the Company as a result of this.

The Shareholder Companies currently have an interest in approximately 26% of the Company's share capital.

This announcement includes inside information.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement is Desna Martin, Company Secretary.

