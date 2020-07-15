Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Shagrir Group Vehicle Services Ltd    SHGR   IL0011383796

SHAGRIR GROUP VEHICLE SERVICES LTD

(SHGR)
  Report
No quotes available
-- ILa   --.--%
04:17aAdam Neumann invests in vehicle sharing provider GoTo Global
RE
SummaryNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adam Neumann invests in vehicle sharing provider GoTo Global

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 04:17am EDT
Adam Neumann, chief executive officer of U.S. co-working firm WeWork, speaks during a signing ceremony in Shanghai

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has invested $10 million in GoTo Global as part of a $19 million funding round for the vehicle sharing service provider that operates in Israel and Malta.

The fundraising values GoTo Global, a subsidiary of Israel's Shagrir Group Vehicle Services, at $30 million and Neumann will hold a 33% stake, the company said on Wednesday.

GoTo Global, which plans to expand in Europe this year, provides shared vehicles including cars, mopeds, bicycles and scooters. In 2019 it had revenue of $13.2 million and provided more than 1.3 million trips.

GoTo Global CEO Gil Laser said the alternative transportation market is expected to exceed $600 billion by 2025. The coronavirus pandemic increases the potential for the company's market as people avoid public transportation, he said.

In May Neumann filed a lawsuit against Japan's SoftBank Group and its Vision Fund for terminating a $3 billion tender offer to WeWork's shareholders.

The office-sharing startup has gone through a tumultuous period since abandoning its initial public offering in September. It pushed out Neumann last year and has seen occupancy rates plummet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS) 0.12% 3.925 End-of-day quote.-3.98%
SHAGRIR GROUP VEHICLE SERVICES LTD End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.36% 6443 End-of-day quote.35.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SHAGRIR GROUP VEHICLE SERV
04:17aAdam Neumann invests in vehicle sharing provider GoTo Global
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 236 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net income 2019 4,92 M 1,44 M 1,44 M
Net Debt 2019 57,1 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 21,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 81,4 M 23,6 M 23,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael General Manager
Ben Shlom Yosef Chairman
Haim Yosef Leibovich Vice President-Operations & Services
Oren Pasha Chief Financial Officer
Nir Cohen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHAGRIR GROUP VEHICLE SERVICES LTD24
TAL EDUCATION GROUP49.27%43 194
GSX TECHEDU INC.264.23%19 001
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-18.47%6 686
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.-27.41%6 585
HOMESERVE PLC3.32%5 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group