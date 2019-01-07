Log in
Shake Shack : to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

01/07/2019 | 08:05am EST

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 21st Annual ICR Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Presenting from the Company will be Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer and Tara Comonte, Chief Financial Officer. The presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com on the Events & Presentations page.

ABOUT SHAKE SHACK:

Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics - ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 200 locations in 26 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 70 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 454 M
EBIT 2018 33,8 M
Net income 2018 19,0 M
Finance 2018 35,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 86,78
P/E ratio 2019 59,20
EV / Sales 2018 3,70x
EV / Sales 2019 2,90x
Capitalization 1 715 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 53,1 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall Garutti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Harris Meyer Chairman
Zachary Koff Chief Operating Officer
Tara M. Comonte CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jeffrey Flug Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHAKE SHACK INC1.89%1 715
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.29%78 865
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.79%33 044
SODEXO-2.08%14 725
DARDEN RESTAURANTS1.54%12 524
WHITBREAD2.21%10 938
