Shake Shack : to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 21st Annual ICR Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Presenting from the Company will be Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer and Tara Comonte, Chief Financial Officer. The presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com on the Events & Presentations page.

ABOUT SHAKE SHACK:

Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics - ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 200 locations in 26 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 70 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005156/en/