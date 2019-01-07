Shake Shack : to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), today
announced that the Company will be presenting at the 21st
Annual ICR Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in
Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Presenting from the
Company will be Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer and Tara Comonte,
Chief Financial Officer. The presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Eastern Time.
The presentation will be webcast live from the Company's Investor
Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com
on the Events & Presentations page.
ABOUT SHAKE SHACK:
Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100%
all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna
beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics - ever), spun-fresh frozen
custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its
fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun
and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake
Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium
ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and
deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in
NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 200
locations in 26 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more
than 70 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Istanbul,
Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more.
