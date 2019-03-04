Shake Shack : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SHAK), today announced that the Company will be hosting a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The fireside chat will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will also be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics - ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 200 locations in 27 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 70 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005733/en/