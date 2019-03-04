Shake Shack : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SHAK), today
announced that the Company will be hosting a fireside chat at the J.P.
Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum at
the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The
fireside chat will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
The fireside chat will also be webcast live from the Company's Investor
Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com.
About Shake Shack
Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100%
all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna
beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics - ever), spun-fresh frozen
custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its
fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun
and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake
Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium
ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and
deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in
NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 200
locations in 27 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more
than 70 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Istanbul,
Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more.
