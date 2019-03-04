Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Shake Shack Inc    SHAK

SHAKE SHACK INC

(SHAK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shake Shack : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 04:06pm EST

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SHAK), today announced that the Company will be hosting a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The fireside chat will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will also be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics - ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 200 locations in 27 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 70 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHAKE SHACK INC
04:06pSHAKE SHACK : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisur..
BU
09:50aSHAKE SHACK : 10 Restaurants We Wish Would Reopen In Lebanon
AQ
02/25SHAKE SHACK : reports mixed results as labor costs, traffic offset higher sales
AQ
02/25SHAKE SHACK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
02/25SHAKE SHACK INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
02/25SHAKE SHACK : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended 2018 Financial Resu..
BU
02/20SHAKE SHACK INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/20SHAKE SHACK : names board member, creates leadership roles
AQ
02/20SHAKE SHACK : Strengthens Executive Team Ahead of Robust Growth; Appointments In..
BU
02/11SHAKE SHACK : hires former Barkbox exec as CMO
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 577 M
EBIT 2019 29,4 M
Net income 2019 21,1 M
Finance 2019 40,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 83,29
P/E ratio 2020 62,46
EV / Sales 2019 3,30x
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
Capitalization 1 946 M
Chart SHAKE SHACK INC
Duration : Period :
Shake Shack Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAKE SHACK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 50,8 $
Spread / Average Target -3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall Garutti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Harris Meyer Chairman
Zachary Koff Chief Operating Officer
Tara M. Comonte CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jeffrey Flug Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHAKE SHACK INC15.52%2 045
STARBUCKS CORPORATION10.02%87 375
COMPASS GROUP PLC2.27%34 867
SODEXO7.44%16 181
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.11.81%13 847
WHITBREAD6.01%11 564
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.