ShaMaran Petroleum : April 17, 2020ShaMaran Atrush March Oil Sales Payment Received VIEW

SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP.

(SNM)
04/17/2020 | 07:12am EDT

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2020/CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ('ShaMaran' or the 'Company') (SNM - TSXV, Nasdaq First North Growth Market) provides the following update to shareholders. View PDF Version.

The Company confirms that a payment of $9.6 million($3.5 millionnet to the Company) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') for Atrush crude oil sales during March 2020.

It should be noted that a proposal has been received by the Company from the KRG to defer their payment of the Atrush crude oil sales for November 2019- February 2020. It is the Company's understanding that this payment deferral proposal has also been made to all Kurdistanproducers on an industry-wide basis. The Company is continuing dialogue with the KRG and will update the market as and when appropriate.

OTHER

This information is information that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Timeon April 17, 2020. Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, +46 84 02 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Kurdistanfocused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% working interest in the Atrush Block through its wholly-owned subsidiary, General Exploration Partners, Inc.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) under the symbol 'SNM'.

[Attachment]

SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., Investor.Relations@shamaranpetroleum.com, www.shamaranpetroleum.com; Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, Canada, +1 604 689 7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112615

Disclaimer

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 11:11:13 UTC
