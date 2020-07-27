ShaMaran Petroleum : July 27, 2020ShaMaran Atrush June Oil Sales Payment Received VIEW

Log in
07/27/2020 | 11:06am EDT

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2020/CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ('ShaMaran' or the 'Company') (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North: SNM) provides the following update to stakeholders. View PDF version

The Company confirms that a payment of $12.5 million($4.5 millionnet to the Company) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government for Atrush crude oil sales during June 2020.

OTHER

This information is information that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Timeon July 27, 2020. Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, +46 84 02 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Kurdistanfocused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% working interest in the Atrush Block through its wholly-owned subsidiary, General Exploration Partners, Inc.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) under the symbol 'SNM'.

[Attachment]

SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@shamaranpetroleum.com, www.shamaranpetroleum.com; Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, Canada +1 604 689 7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden +46 701 112615

Disclaimer

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 15:05:05 UTC
