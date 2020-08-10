Shandong Chenming Paper : PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND WITHOLDING AND PAYMENT OF ENTERPRISE INCOME TAX FOR NON-RESIDENT ENTERPRISE SHAREHOLDERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
山 東 晨 鳴 紙 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司
SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED*
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1812)
PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND WITHOLDING AND
PAYMENT OF ENTERPRISE INCOME TAX FOR NON-RESIDENT ENTERPRISE SHAREHOLDERS
Reference is made to the 2019 annual results announcement dated 27 March 2020, the 2019 annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 dated 30 March 2020 (the "2019 Annual Report") and the announcement dated 19 June 2020 of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited (the "Company") in relation to, among other things, the arrangement on distribution of final dividend for 2019 (the "2019 Final Dividend"), as well as the circular on proposed adoption of the incentive scheme dated 29 April 2020 (the "Circular"), the announcements dated 18 May 2020 and 19 June 2020 in relation to, among other things, the authorisation to the board of directors to handle matters in respect of the incentive scheme of the Company (the "Handling of Matters in Respect of the Incentive Scheme"), and the announcement dated 5 August 2020 in relation to dividend adjustment (the "Dividend Adjustment"). The 2019 Final Dividend has been approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting dated 19 June 2020 (the "AGM"), and the Handling of Matters in Respect of the Incentive Scheme has been approved by the shareholders of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting dated 15 May 2020 (the "EGM").
DIVIDEND PAYMENT
According to the article of association of the Company, dividends will be denominated and declared in RMB. Dividends in domestic shares will be paid in RMB and dividends in H shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The relevant exchange rate will be the average of the medium rate of RMB to Hong Kong dollars as announced by the People's Bank of China for five working days prior to and including 19 June 2020, the date on which the 2019 Final Dividend was declared at the AGM (i.e. RMB0.91441 equivalent to HK$1.00). Therefore the Final Dividend of RMB1.465828 per 10 H Shares is equivalent to HK$1.603031.