MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited    200488   CNE000000QM7

SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED

(200488)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/06
3.21 HKD   0.00%
10:43aSHANDONG CHENMING PAPER : Poll results announcement of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shandong Chenming Paper : POLL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

03/09/2020 | 10:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

山東晨鳴紙業集團股份有限公司

SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1812)

POLL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE 2020

FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited* (the "Company") and all members of its board of directors (the "Board") hereby warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of information disclosure which do not contain any false information, misleading statements or material omissions.

  1. IMPORTANT NOTICE

The notice of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "General Meeting") was published on China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times, Securities Daily, Hong Kong Commercial Daily and the website of CNINFO (http://www.cninfo.com.cn) on 22 February 2020 and published on the website of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (http://www.hkex.com.hk) on 21 February 2020.

There was neither objection to the proposed resolution of the General Meeting, nor change to the resolutions of the previous general meetings at the General Meeting.

  1. CONVENING OF THE MEETING

1. Time for convening the meeting:

  1. Time for convening the physical meeting: 14:00 on 9 March 2020
  2. Online voting session:
    Through trading systems: 9:30 - 11:30 and 13:00 - 15:00 on 9 March 2020
    Through the internet: 9:15 - 15:00 on 9 March 2020

  1. Venue for convening the physical meeting: Conference room of the research and development centre of the Company, No. 2199 Nongsheng Road East, Shouguang City, Shandong Province
  2. Convened by: The Board of the Company
  3. Voting method of the meeting: Voting at the physical meeting or online
  4. Chairman of the physical meeting: Mr. Hu Changqing, the Vice Chairman
  5. Convening of the meeting complied with the relevant requirements of the relevant laws and regulations such as the Company Law, the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Procedural Rules for Shareholders' Meetings of Listed Companies, and the Articles of Association.

III. ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETING

Overall attendance of the meeting:

The total number of the shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and vote at the General Meeting was 2,904,608,200 shares. A total of 80 shareholders (proxies) holding 99,173,250 shares, representing 3.4143% of the total number of the shares of the Company carrying voting rights, were present at this meeting. There were 77 shareholders (proxies) of domestic listed shares present at the General Meeting (other than directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company and shareholders individually or jointly holding 5% or more of the shares of the Company), representing 62,896,058 shares or 2.1654% of the total number of the shares of the Company carrying voting rights at the meeting.

  1. 43 shareholders (proxies), representing 92,395,176 shares or 3.1810% of the total number of the shares of the Company carrying voting rights, were present at the physical meeting.
  2. 37 shareholders (proxies), representing 6,778,074 shares or 0.2334% of the total number of the shares of the Company carrying voting rights, voted online.

There was no share of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote only against the resolution at this 2020 first extraordinary general meeting.

Of which:

1. Attendance of holders of domestic listed domestic shares (A shares) of the Company:

41 holders (proxies) of A shares, representing 11,055,724 A shares or 0.6621% of the total number of A shares of the Company carrying voting rights, were present at this meeting.

  1. Attendance of holders of domestic listed foreign shares (B shares) of the Company:
    38 holders (proxies) of B shares, representing 51,885,034 B shares or 7.3451% of the total number of B shares of the Company carrying voting rights, were present at this meeting.
  2. Attendance of holders of overseas listed foreign shares (H shares) of the Company:

1 holder (proxy) of H shares, representing 36,232,492 H shares or 6.8582% of the total number of H shares of the Company carrying voting rights, was present at this meeting.

Some directors, supervisors and members of the senior management of the Company and the witnessing lawyers and auditors were present at this meeting.

IV. CONSIDERATION AND VOTING OF THE PROPOSED RESOLUTION

The following 1 ordinary resolution (which were passed by shareholders representing over one half of the total number of shares carrying voting rights at the meeting) was considered and approved through voting by way of poll at the physical meeting and online voting. Please refer to "The poll results statistics of the resolution of the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting" as attached to this announcement for details of the voting, and the resolution are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. Resolution in relation to the extension of time in purchase of share of the Company by the controlling shareholder

For the above resolution regarding connected transaction, Mr. Hu Changqing, being the connected shareholder present at the General Meeting, had abstained from voting on this resolution.

The Company had appointed Grant Thornton LLP as the scrutineer of this meeting in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

  1. LEGAL OPINION ISSUED BY SOLICITORS
  1. Name of law firm: Beijing King & Wood Mallesons (Qingdao Office)
  2. Name of solicitors: Shi Xin and Zhou Xue
  3. Conclusive opinion: The convening of and the procedures for this general meeting of the Company were in compliance with the relevant requirements of the relevant laws such as the Company Law and the Securities Law, administrative regulations, Rules for Shareholders' General Meetings and the Articles of Association. The eligibility of the persons who attended this general meeting and the convenor of this general meeting were legal and valid. The procedures for and the results of the voting of this general meeting were legal and valid.

VI. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION

  1. Resolution of the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited*;
  2. Legal opinion on the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited* issued by Beijing King & Wood Mallesons (Qingdao Office).

By Order of the Board

SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED*

Chen Hongguo

Chairman

Shandong, China

9 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Hongguo, Mr. Hu Changqing and Mr. Li Xingchun; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Han Tingde and Mr. Li Chuanxuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Yin Meiqun, Mr. Sun Jianfei and Mr. Yang Biao.

  • For identification purposes only

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited

The poll results statistics of the resolution of the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting

For

Against

Abstain

Percentage

Percentage

Percentage

No. of shares

(%) of the

(%) of the

(%) of the

total number

total number

total number

No.

Resolution

Class of shares

carrying

No. of

No. of

No. of shares

of the shares

of the shares

of the shares

voting rights

shares

shares

with voting

with voting

with voting

rights on the

rights on the

rights on the

resolution

resolution

resolution

I

1 ordinary resolution

Resolution in

Total:

99,173,250

98,601,800

99.4238%

571,450

0.5762%

-

0.0000%

Of which: Small and medium

relation to the

62,896,058

62,324,608

99.0914%

571,450

0.9086%

-

0.0000%

investors (A shares, B shares)

extension of

Domestic listed domestic shares

1.00

time in purchase

11,055,724

10,484,274

94.8312%

571,450

5.1688%

-

0.0000%

(A shares)

of share of the

Domestic listed foreign shares

Company by

51,885,034

51,885,034

100.0000%

-

0.0000%

-

0.0000%

(B shares)

the controlling

Overseas listed foreign shares

shareholder

36,232,492

36,232,492

100.0000%

-

0.0000%

-

0.0000%

(H shares)

Note: The resolution 1.00 above is related to connected transaction. Hence, Mr. Hu Changqing, being the connected shareholders present at the General Meeting, had abstained from voting on this resolution.

Disclaimer

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 14:42:02 UTC
