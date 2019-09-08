Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited    000488   CNE0000015H5

SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED

(000488)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shandong Chenming Paper : NOTICE OF 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

山 東 晨 鳴 紙 業 集 團 股 份有限公司

SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1812)

NOTICE OF 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 23 October 2019, at the conference room of the research and development centre of the Company, No. 2199 Nongsheng Road East, Shouguang City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") for the purpose of passing the following resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. Resolution in relation to the extension of time in purchase of share of the Company by the controlling shareholder (for details, please refer to the overseas regulatory announcement of the Company dated 6 September 2019)

By order of the Board

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited

Chen Hongguo

Chairman

Shandong, PRC

6 September 2019

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

Notes:

  1. The register of members of the Company will be temporarily closed from 20 September 2019 to 23 October 2019 (both days inclusive) during which no transfer of H shares of the Company will be registered in order to determine the list of holders of H shares of the Company for attending the EGM. The last lodgment for the transfer of the H shares of the Company should be made on 19 September 2019 at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited by or before 4:30 p.m. The holders of H shares of the Company or their proxies being registered at the close of business on 19 September 2019 are entitled to attend the EGM by presenting their identity documents. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar of the Company, is Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
  2. Each shareholder having the rights to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies (whether a shareholder or not) to attend and vote on his behalf. Should more than one proxy be appointed by one shareholder, such proxy shall only exercise his voting rights on a poll.
  3. Shareholders can appoint a proxy by an instrument in writing (i.e. by using the proxy form enclosed). The proxy form shall be signed by the person appointing the proxy or an attorney authorised by such person in writing. If the proxy form is signed by an attorney, the power of attorney or other documents of authorisation shall be notarially certified. To be valid, the proxy form and the notarially certified power of attorney or other documents of authorisation must be delivered to in the case of H shares, the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong; not later than 24 hours before the time scheduled for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof.
  4. Shareholders or their proxies shall present proofs of their identities upon attending the EGM. Should a proxy be appointed, the proxy shall also present the proxy form.
  5. The EGM is expected to last for half day. The shareholders and proxies attending the EGM shall be responsible for their own travelling and accommodation expenses.
  6. The Company's registered address:
    No. 595 Shengcheng Road, Shouguang City, Shandong Province, the PRC Postal code: 262705
    Telephone: (86)-536-2158008
    Facsimile: (86)-536-2158977

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Hongguo, Mr. Hu Changqing, Mr. Li Xingchun and Mr. Chen Gang; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Han Tingde and Mr. Li Chuanxuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Yin Meiqun, Mr. Sun Jianfei and Mr. Yang Biao.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 23:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HO
09/03SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER : Discloseable transaction progress regarding transfer o..
PU
09/03SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER : Poll results announcement of the 2019 first extraordin..
PU
2018SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER : guarantees loans for Shanghai unit
AQ
2017SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIM : Annual Report
CO
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 27 410 M
EBIT 2019 2 416 M
Net income 2019 2 140 M
Debt 2019 41 589 M
Yield 2019 4,71%
P/E ratio 2019 6,49x
P/E ratio 2020 5,58x
EV / Sales2019 1,98x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
Capitalization 12 606 M
Chart SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,35  CNY
Last Close Price 4,78  CNY
Spread / Highest target 81,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Weixiang Li General Manager
Hong Guo Chen Chairman
Dong Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jin Bao Hu Chief Financial Officer
Guang Lin Geng Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED1 608
UPM-KYMMENE12.10%14 880
STORA ENSO OYJ4.96%9 762
SVENSKA CELLULOSA27.88%6 494
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%5 849
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-9.86%4 661
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group