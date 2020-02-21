Shandong Chenming Paper : NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

山 東 晨 鳴 紙 業 集 團 股 份有限公司

SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1812)

NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, 9 March 2020, at the conference room of the research and development centre of the Company, No. 2199 Nongsheng Road East, Shouguang City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") for the purpose of passing the following resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. Resolution in relation to the extension of time in purchase of share of the Company by the controlling shareholder (for details, please refer to the overseas regulatory announcement of the Company dated 21 February 2020)

By order of the Board

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited

Chen Hongguo

Chairman

Shandong, PRC

21 February 2020