SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED

(000488)
Shandong Chenming Paper : NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

02/21/2020 | 08:43am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

山 東 晨 鳴 紙 業 集 團 股 份有限公司

SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1812)

NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, 9 March 2020, at the conference room of the research and development centre of the Company, No. 2199 Nongsheng Road East, Shouguang City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") for the purpose of passing the following resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. Resolution in relation to the extension of time in purchase of share of the Company by the controlling shareholder (for details, please refer to the overseas regulatory announcement of the Company dated 21 February 2020)

By order of the Board

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited

Chen Hongguo

Chairman

Shandong, PRC

21 February 2020

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

Notes:

  1. The register of members of the Company will be temporarily closed from 28 February 2020 to 9 March 2020 (both days inclusive) during which no transfer of H shares of the Company will be registered in order to determine the list of holders of H shares of the Company for attending the EGM. The last lodgment for the transfer of the H shares of the Company should be made on 27 February 2020 at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited by or before 4:30 p.m. The holders of H shares of the Company or their proxies being registered at the close of business on 27 February 2020 are entitled to attend the EGM by presenting their identity documents. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar of the Company, is Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
  2. Each shareholder having the rights to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies (whether a shareholder or not) to attend and vote on his behalf. Should more than one proxy be appointed by one shareholder, such proxy shall only exercise his voting rights on a poll.
  3. Shareholders can appoint a proxy by an instrument in writing (i.e. by using the proxy form enclosed). The proxy form shall be signed by the person appointing the proxy or an attorney authorised by such person in writing. If the proxy form is signed by an attorney, the power of attorney or other documents of authorisation shall be notarially certified. To be valid, the proxy form and the notarially certified power of attorney or other documents of authorisation must be delivered to in the case of H shares, the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong; not later than 24 hours before the time scheduled for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof.
  4. Shareholders or their proxies shall present proofs of their identities upon attending the EGM. Should a proxy be appointed, the proxy shall also present the proxy form.
  5. The EGM is expected to last for half day. The shareholders and proxies attending the EGM shall be responsible for their own travelling and accommodation expenses.
  6. The Company's registered address:
    No. 595 Shengcheng Road, Shouguang City, Shandong Province, the PRC Postal code: 262705
    Telephone: (86)-536-2158008
    Facsimile: (86)-536-2158977

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Hongguo, Mr. Hu Changqing and Mr. Li Xingchun; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Han Tingde and Mr. Li Chuanxuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Yin Meiqun, Mr. Sun Jianfei and Mr. Yang Biao.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 13:42:07 UTC
