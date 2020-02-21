Shandong Chenming Paper : Proxy Form for Attendance at the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting

山東晨鳴紙業集團股份有限公司

SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1812)

Proxy Form for Attendance at the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)

A/B/H (Note 3) shares of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited (the "Company"),

hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or (Note 4)

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company ("EGM") to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, 9 March 2020 at the conference room of the research and development centre of the Company, No. 2199 Nongsheng Road East, Shouguang City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") or any adjournment thereof to vote for me/us/and in my/our name(s) as indicated below in respect of the following resolutions and other matters required to be dealt with at the EGM.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION For Against Abstain (Note 5) (Note 5) (Note 5)

1. Resolution in relation to the extension of time in purchase of shares of the Company by the controlling shareholder

Date: 2020 Signature (Notes 6 and 7):

Notes: