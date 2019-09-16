Shandong Chenming Paper : REVISED NOTICE OF 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

山 東 晨 鳴 紙 業 集 團 股 份有限公司

SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1812)

REVISED NOTICE OF 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This revised notice of 2019 second extraordinary general meeting (the "Revised Notice") has replaced the notice of 2019 second extraordinary general meeting uploaded to the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 6 September 2019. Resolutions for the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting as set out in this Revised Notice shall prevail.

On 16 September 2019, the Company received a letter on extraordinary motion from its substantial shareholder, Chenming Holding Limited ("Chenming Holding"). It is proposed that the shareholders shall approve the additional resolution in relation to the Letter on New Motions for Approval at the 2019 Second Extraordinary General Meeting of Chenming Paper at the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting. The additional resolution in relation to the Change in Auditor is proposed to be considered and approved at the general meeting. According to Article 102 of the Articles of Association, shareholders individually or jointly holding over 3% of the total shares with voting rights of the Company are entitled to propose extraordinary motions to the Company and submit them to the convener ten (10) working days before the convening of the general meeting. The Company shall issue supplementary notice in respect of motions within the terms of reference of the general meeting within two (2) working days after receiving the proposed motions.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 23 October 2019, at the conference room of the research and development centre of the Company, No. 2199 Nongsheng Road East, Shouguang City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") for the purpose of passing the following resolution: