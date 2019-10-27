Shandong Chenming Paper : Revised Proxy Form for Attendance at the 2019 Third Extraordinary General Meeting

山 東 晨 鳴 紙 業 集 團 股 份有限公司

SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1812)

Revised Proxy Form for Attendance at the 2019 Third Extraordinary General Meeting

A/B/H shares of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited (the "Company"),

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting of the Company ("EGM") to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 at the conference room of the research and development centre of the Company, No. 2199 Nongsheng Road East, Shouguang City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") or any adjournment thereof to vote for me/us/and in my/our name(s) as indicated below in respect of the following resolutions and other matters required to be dealt with at the EGM.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1. Resolution in relation to the provision of guarantee to a subsidiary of the Company
2. Resolution in relation to the acceptance of financial subsidy and related party transaction

