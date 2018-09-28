Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Shandong Gold Mining    600547   CNE000001FR7

SHANDONG GOLD MINING (600547)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Shandong Gold Mining : Barrick eyes China money to lower Africa risk after Randgold deal - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 08:25pm CEST
Barrick Gold Corp Chairman Thornton speaks during their annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp will seek Chinese investments in some of its African mines to offset higher risk stemming from its planned $6.5 billion all-stock acquisition of Africa-focused miner Randgold Resources, people familiar with Barrick's thinking said.

Toronto-based Barrick will also lean on Randgold Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow's expertise in operating and dealing with governments in challenging jurisdictions to help navigate the Africa continent risk, the people said, addressing what has been a concern for some Barrick shareholders.

The sources asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter involving the world's biggest gold miner.

Barrick's African expansion is a departure from its recent strategy of focussing on relatively safe regions like the United States. Africa will represent about 30 percent of Barrick's net asset value after the deal closes, up from some 15 percent, Desjardins Securities estimates.

Chinese involvement in Africa will likely include minority stakes or joint ventures in mines, the people familiar with Barrick's thinking told Reuters.

China's Zijin Mining Group and Shandong Gold said this week that the deal provides additional opportunities to expand their partnerships with Barrick in Africa.

"The question for Barrick is, how do you balance the risk profile with the growth profile?" said David Neuhauser, managing director of U.S. hedge fund Livermore Partners and a Barrick shareholder, who supports the deal but recognizes the risks associated with Africa.

"Barrick's potential partnerships with the Chinese could de-risk its African exposure," he added.

A Barrick spokesman declined to comment. Randgold did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Barrick's executive chairman, John Thornton, a former Goldman Sachs banker, has been building relationships with Chinese miners as part of a plan to reduce exposure to risky jurisdictions. That work has intensified in recent years, notably with Shandong's near billion-dollar investment in Barrick's Argentine mine in 2017.

'PREFERRED RELATIONSHIP'

"It's been a goal of ours to build a distinctive and preferred relationship with China," Thornton said on a conference call on Monday.

Though Barrick unit Acacia Mining had been discussing an asset-level joint venture with Chinese miners, the talks have been put on hold, two of the people said. The potential Chinese partners are waiting for a tax issue with the Tanzanian government to be resolved, one of the sources said.

The Randgold deal came together after Thornton and Bristow renewed discussions earlier this year, after first exploring a partnership three years ago, the people added.

The two men hit it off. Frustrated with the mining industry's poor performance, they share a philosophy that mining companies should be run as businesses, with a disciplined focus on financials.

Bristow argues that the caliber of mines offsets issues about their location.

"I've always said asset quality overrides jurisdiction," Bristow said on a conference call with analysts following the deal on Monday.

Some shareholders are betting that China, with its large African investments, would have greater success than Barrick could ever have on its own in dealing with the governments in the mineral-rich continent.

"If you are a Canadian company operating in Africa, you don't have a ton of political pull," said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments and a Barrick shareholder.

"Certainly the Chinese are very active in their building of infrastructure. The Chinese partnership with Barrick would go a long way to add some moral suasion to the politicians."

(Additional reporting by Clara Denina and Zandile Shabalala in London, and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By John Tilak and Susan Taylor
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.74% 1192.729 Delayed Quote.-8.16%
SHANDONG GOLD MINING -0.13% 23.67 End-of-day quote.-23.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHANDONG GOLD MINING
08:25pSHANDONG GOLD MINING : Barrick eyes China money to lower Africa risk after Randg..
RE
09/25BARRICK GOLD : Announces Agreement with Shandong Gold for Cross Shareholding of ..
AQ
09/15ZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Sparky International, a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Zha..
AQ
07/09BARRICK GOLD : deepens ties with Chinese miner Shandong Gold Group
AQ
07/09SHANDONG GOLD MINING : Canada's Barrick, China's Shandong Gold to deepen ties, l..
RE
2017SHANDONG GOLD MINING : China's Shandong Gold Mining to seek loans to buy Barrick..
RE
2017SHANDONG GOLD MINING : China's Shandong Tyan says talks over on bid for Barrick'..
RE
2017TSX nudges higher ahead of U.S.-China meeting, jobs data
RE
2017TSX ends lower after posting nearly six-week high
RE
2017CHINA'S SHANDONG IN ADVANCED TALKS T : sources
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 52 492 M
EBIT 2018 1 747 M
Net income 2018 1 310 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,63%
P/E ratio 2018 34,35
P/E ratio 2019 28,10
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 44 014 M
Chart SHANDONG GOLD MINING
Duration : Period :
Shandong Gold Mining Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANDONG GOLD MINING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 25,5  CNY
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pei Yue Wang General Manager, CFO & Director
Guo Hong Li Chairman
Xiao Ping Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiao Ling Wang Director
Qi Tang Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANDONG GOLD MINING-23.99%6 395
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-20.10%15 933
BARRICK GOLD CORP-20.08%12 634
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-13.94%10 725
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 302
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-23.62%7 902
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.