Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Shandong Hi-speed Co Ltd    600350   CNE0000019Y2

SHANDONG HI-SPEED CO LTD (600350)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/28
4.47 CNY   -0.22%
05:11pSHANDONG HI SPE : China's Shandong wins 33-year highway concession i..
RE
2017SHANDONG HI-SPE : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Shandong Hi speed : China's Shandong wins 33-year highway concession in Bosnia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 05:11pm CEST

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia (Reuters) - China Shandong International Economic and Technical Cooperation Corp has won a concession to charge a toll on the highway it is constructing in Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic, the region's government said on Monday.

The 33-year deal will allow the company, part of Shandong Hi-Speed Group, to charge users of a 42 kilometre road it will build and fund at an estimated cost of 297 million euros to link the northwestern towns of Banja Luka and Prijedor.

The concession fee would include one-off payment amounting to 1.5 percent of the total investment or 4.4 million euros, and an annual fee amounting to 5 percent of revenues earned through concession, the Serb Republic government said in a statement.

According to an agreement signed last November in Budapest, Shandong will project, build, manage, maintain and fund the road construction, while the Serb Republic will pay it an annual concession fee for the road availability, the government said.

The deal represents the first road construction concession for China in the Balkans.

Chinese firms are implementing a raft of projects in the region, mainly in energy but also in the construction sector. These are worth around 3.8 billion euros in Bosnia alone.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHANDONG HI-SPEED CO LTD
05:11pSHANDONG HI SPEED : China's Shandong wins 33-year highway concession in Bosnia
RE
2017SHANDONG HI-SPEED CO LTD : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 6 636 M
EBIT 2018 3 706 M
Net income 2018 3 803 M
Debt 2018 37 165 M
Yield 2018 5,73%
P/E ratio 2018 5,66
P/E ratio 2019 10,59
EV / Sales 2018 8,84x
EV / Sales 2019 9,22x
Capitalization 21 506 M
Chart SHANDONG HI-SPEED CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Shandong Hi-speed Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANDONG HI-SPEED CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,22  CNY
Spread / Average Target -5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Yi Sai Vice Chairman & General Manager
Chu Liang Luo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liang Sun Chairman
Jia Rong Liu Chief Engineer
Le Qing Lin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANDONG HI-SPEED CO LTD-25.38%3 131
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP15.98%10 851
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-26.91%2 797
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.--.--%2 126
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO LTD-15.48%1 798
DILIP BUILDCON LTD-34.08%1 275
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.