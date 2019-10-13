Shandong International Trust : Reply Slip for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 28 November 2019 and any adjournment thereof

(Note 3)

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd.

山東省國際信託股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1697)

Reply Slip for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 28 November 2019 and any adjournment thereof

To: Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1) , of (Note 2)

being

the registered holder(s) ofdomestic shares/H shares of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint a proxy to attend on my/our behalf the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Block B, Yinfeng Fortune Plaza, 1 Longao West Road, Jinan, the PRC at 10:00 a.m. on 28 November 2019(Note 4) .

Signature: Date: 2019

Notes: