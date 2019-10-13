Shandong International Trust : Reply Slip for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 28 November 2019 and any adjournment thereof

(Note 3)
Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd.
山東省國際信託股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1697)
Reply Slip for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 28 November 2019 and any adjournment thereof
To: Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. (the "Company")
|
I/We (Note 1)
|
|
, of (Note 2)
being
the registered holder(s) ofdomestic shares/H shares of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint a proxy to attend on my/our behalf the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Block B, Yinfeng Fortune Plaza, 1 Longao West Road, Jinan, the PRC at 10:00 a.m. on 28 November 2019(Note 4) .
Notes:
-
Please insert full name(s) of the shareholder(s) as registered in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK CAPITALS.
-
Please insert full address(es) of the shareholder(s) as registered in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK CAPITALS.
-
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). Please delete the type of shares that is inapplicable (domestic shares or H shares).
-
The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited for the holders of H shares at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong by hand, by post or by fax (fax number: +852 2865 0990) on or before Friday, 8 November 2019, or to the registered office of the Company for the holders of domestic shares at No. 166, Jiefang Road, Lixia District, Jinan City, Shandong Province, the PRC by hand, by post or by fax (fax number: +86 (531) 8656 6593) on or before Friday, 8 November 2019.
Disclaimer
Shandong International Trust Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2019 10:55:13 UTC