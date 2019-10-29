Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A Sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 568)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT

This announcement is published simultaneously in the People's Republic of China pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange 《( 深圳證券交易所股票上市規則》) and in Hong Kong pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules'').

PART 1 IMPORTANT NOTICE

The board of directors, supervisory committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company confirm that this quarterly report does not contain any false information, misleading statements or material omissions, and collectively and individually accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of its contents.

All directors attended the Board meeting for approving this quarterly report.

Liu Yun Long, person in charge of the Company, Liu Min, accounting officer in charge of the Company and Ding Zhi Shui, person in charge of the accounting body (accounting executive) of the Company, hereby confirm the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in this quarterly report.