Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT...

10/29/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A Sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 568)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT

This announcement is published simultaneously in the People's Republic of China pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange ( 深圳證券交易所股票上市規則》) and in Hong Kong pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules'').

PART 1 IMPORTANT NOTICE

The board of directors, supervisory committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company confirm that this quarterly report does not contain any false information, misleading statements or material omissions, and collectively and individually accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of its contents.

All directors attended the Board meeting for approving this quarterly report.

Liu Yun Long, person in charge of the Company, Liu Min, accounting officer in charge of the Company and Ding Zhi Shui, person in charge of the accounting body (accounting executive) of the Company, hereby confirm the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in this quarterly report.

- 1 -

PART 2 BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY

  1. MAJOR ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS
    Any necessary retrospective adjustment or restatement of the accounting data of the prior years
    Yes No

Increase/decrease

at the end of the

current reporting

At the end of

period as compared

the reporting

At the end

to the end

period

of last year

of last year

Total assets (RMB)

6,272,722,526.14

6,607,536,593.37

-5.07%

Net assets attributable to shareholders

of listed company (RMB)

1,910,430,019.47

1,944,091,288.19

-1.73%

From the

Period-on-

beginning of the

Period-on-

period year to the end of

period

The reporting

increase/

the reporting

increase/

period

decrease

period

decrease

Operating income (RMB)

1,023,689,794.92

-21.15%

3,401,134,829.18

3.12%

Net profit attributable to

shareholders of listed

company (RMB)

(51,188,088.71)

-208.97%

(33,175,165.35)

-141.70%

Net profit after extraordinary

gains or losses attributable

to shareholders of listed

company (RMB)

(56,744,614.49)

-223.99%

(41,750,952.91)

-159.86%

Net cash flows from

operating activities (RMB)

112,806,406.28

-62.19%

386,518,038.08

152.55%

Basic earnings per share

(RMB per share)

(0.0642)

-209.00%

(0.0416)

-141.73%

Diluted earnings per share

(RMB per share)

(0.0642)

-209.00%

(0.0416)

-141.73%

Weighted average rate of

return on net assets

-2.64%

-5.08%

-1.72%

-5.89%

Extraordinary gain or loss items and amounts

  • Applicable Not applicable

- 2 -

Unit: RMB

From

the beginning of

the year to

the end of the

Item

reporting period

Note

Profit or loss on disposal of non-current assets (including

written-off of provisions for assets impairment)

5,499,629.48

-

Recorded into the profit or loss of the current government

subsidies (except those closely associated with the enterprise

business, in accordance with the unified national standard

quota or quantity)

13,296,278.90

-

Profit or loss arising from contingencies unrelated to the normal

operation of the Company

(14,734,583.46)

-

Other non-operating income and expenses other than the above

items

4,668,260.59

Less: Effect of income tax

(394,254.62)

-

Effect of minority interests (after tax)

548,052.57

-

Total

8,575,787.56

-

Explain the reasons for determination of the extraordinary profit or loss items defined by the Company in accordance with the definition set out in the Explanatory Announcement No. 1 on Information Disclosure by Public Issuers - Extraordinary Profit or Loss Items ( 公開發行證券的 公司信息披露解釋性公告第1-非經常性損益》), and of the recurring profit or loss items that are in conformity with the definition of ''extraordinary profit or loss items'' as set out in the above-mentioned document.

  • Applicable Not applicable

No extraordinary profit or loss items as defined and illustrated in the Explanatory Announcement No. 1 on Information Disclosure by Public Issuers - Extraordinary Profit or Loss Items was deemed to be recurring profit or loss items for the reporting period.

- 3 -

  1. TOTAL NUMBER OF SHAREHOLDERS AND SHAREHOLDINGS OF TOP TEN SHAREHOLDERS AS AT THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD
    1. Number of ordinary shareholders and preferred shareholders restored by voting rights and shareholdings of top ten shareholders

Unit: share

Total number of ordinary

36,623 Total number of preferred

0

shareholders as at the end

shareholders restored by

of the reporting period

voting rights as at the end of

the reporting period

Shareholdings of top ten shareholders

Number of

Pledged or frozen

Percentage of

Number of

shares subject

Status of

Name of shareholder

Nature of shareholder

shareholding

shares

to lock-up

shares

Quantity

Hong Kong Securities Clearing

Company Limited

Overseas legal person

30.93%

246,785,390

0

-

-

Domestic

natural

Zhang En Rong (張恩榮)

person

29.53%

235,617,000

176,712,750

Pledged

235,617,000

Domestic

natural

Zhang Yun San (張雲三)

person

4.03%

32,168,400

17,331,000

-

-

Domestic

natural

Lin Fu Long (林福龍)

person

3.28%

26,162,000

0

-

-

Central Huijin Asset Management

State-owned legal

Co., Ltd

person

1.70%

13,536,100

0

-

-

SZ Qianhai Jing Wei Rong He

Asset Management Co., Ltd (

圳前海經緯融和

資產管理有限公司) - Rong He

Private Securities Investment

Domestic

non-state

Fund II

owned legal person

0.47%

3,757,252

0

-

-

MORGAN STANLEY & CO.

INTERNATIONAL PLC.

Overseas legal person

0.31%

2,458,899

0

-

-

Domestic

natural

Zheng Xiang Jin (鄭香金)

person

0.29%

2,300,100

0

-

-

Domestic

natural

Sun Xiao Ou (孫小鷗)

person

0.24%

1,926,000

0

-

-

Domestic

natural

JSAN ANNE MARIE

person

0.19%

1,500,000

0

-

-

- 4 -

Shareholdings of top ten shareholders not subject to lock-up

Number of shares not

Stock class

Name of shareholder

subject to lock-up

Class

Quantity

Overseas listed foreign

Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited

246,785,390

shares

246,785,390

Zhang En Rong (張恩榮)

58,904,250

RMB ordinary shares

58,904,250

Lin Fu Long (林福龍)

26,162,000

RMB ordinary shares

26,162,000

Zhang Yun San (張雲三)

14,837,400

RMB ordinary shares

5,777,000

Overseas listed foreign

shares

9,060,400

Central Huijin Asset Management Co., Ltd

13,536,100

RMB ordinary shares

13,536,100

SZ Qianhai Jing Wei Rong He Asset Management

Co., Ltd (深圳前海經緯融和資產管理有限公

) - Rong He Private Securities Investment

Fund II

3,757,252

RMB ordinary shares

3,757,252

MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL

PLC.

2,458,899

RMB ordinary shares

2,458,899

Zheng Xiang Jin (鄭香金)

2,300,100

RMB ordinary shares

2,300,100

Sun Xiao Ou (孫小鷗)

1,926,000

RMB ordinary shares

1,926,000

JSAN ANNE MARIE

1,500,000

RMB ordinary shares

1,500,000

Description of connected relationship or concert-party relationship among the above shareholders

Mr. Zhang En Rong is a controlling shareholder and de facto controller of the Company. Mr. Zhang En Rong is the father of Mr. Zhang Yun San. The Company has no further information as to whether the other shareholders have connected relationships or are acting in concert.

Description of the top ten shareholders

Not applicable

participating in margin trading business

Whether the top ten ordinary shareholders and the top ten ordinary shareholders not subject to lock-up made the repurchase transactions during the reporting period

  • Yes No

The top ten ordinary shareholders and the top ten ordinary shareholders not subject to lock-up did not undertake any repurchase transaction during the reporting period.

2. Total number of preferred shareholders and shareholdings of top ten preferred shareholders

Applicable Not applicable

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 03:01:07 UTC
