Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT

(A Sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 568)
ANNOUNCEMENT
UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT
This announcement is published simultaneously in the People's Republic of China pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange 《( 深圳證券交易所股票上市規則》) and in Hong Kong pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules'').
PART 1 IMPORTANT NOTICE
The board of directors, supervisory committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company confirm that this quarterly report does not contain any false information, misleading statements or material omissions, and collectively and individually accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of its contents.
All directors attended the Board meeting for approving this quarterly report.
Liu Yun Long, person in charge of the Company, Liu Min, accounting officer in charge of the Company and Ding Zhi Shui, person in charge of the accounting body (accounting executive) of the Company, hereby confirm the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in this quarterly report.
PART 2 BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY
MAJOR ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS
Any necessary retrospective adjustment or restatement of the accounting data of the prior years □ Yes ✓ No
Increase/decrease
at the end of the
current reporting
At the end of
period as compared
the reporting
At the end
to the end
period
of last year
of last year
Total assets (RMB)
6,272,722,526.14
6,607,536,593.37
-5.07%
Net assets attributable to shareholders
of listed company (RMB)
1,910,430,019.47
1,944,091,288.19
-1.73%
From the
Period-on-
beginning of the
Period-on-
period year to the end of
period
The reporting
increase/
the reporting
increase/
period
decrease
period
decrease
Operating income (RMB)
1,023,689,794.92
-21.15%
3,401,134,829.18
3.12%
Net profit attributable to
shareholders of listed
company (RMB)
(51,188,088.71)
-208.97%
(33,175,165.35)
-141.70%
Net profit after extraordinary
gains or losses attributable
to shareholders of listed
company (RMB)
(56,744,614.49)
-223.99%
(41,750,952.91)
-159.86%
Net cash flows from
operating activities (RMB)
112,806,406.28
-62.19%
386,518,038.08
152.55%
Basic earnings per share
(RMB per share)
(0.0642)
-209.00%
(0.0416)
-141.73%
Diluted earnings per share
(RMB per share)
(0.0642)
-209.00%
(0.0416)
-141.73%
Weighted average rate of
return on net assets
-2.64%
-5.08%
-1.72%
-5.89%
Extraordinary gain or loss items and amounts
Applicable□Not applicable
Unit: RMB
From
the beginning of
the year to
the end of the
Item
reporting period
Note
Profit or loss on disposal of non-current assets (including
written-off of provisions for assets impairment)
5,499,629.48
-
Recorded into the profit or loss of the current government
subsidies (except those closely associated with the enterprise
business, in accordance with the unified national standard
quota or quantity)
13,296,278.90
-
Profit or loss arising from contingencies unrelated to the normal
operation of the Company
(14,734,583.46)
-
Other non-operating income and expenses other than the above
items
4,668,260.59
Less: Effect of income tax
(394,254.62)
-
Effect of minority interests (after tax)
548,052.57
-
Total
8,575,787.56
-
Explain the reasons for determination of the extraordinary profit or loss items defined by the Company in accordance with the definition set out in the Explanatory Announcement No. 1 on Information Disclosure by Public Issuers - Extraordinary Profit or Loss Items 《( 公開發行證券的公司信息披露解釋性公告第1號-非經常性損益》), and of the recurring profit or loss items that are in conformity with the definition of ''extraordinary profit or loss items'' as set out in the above-mentioned document.
Applicable✓ Not applicable
No extraordinary profit or loss items as defined and illustrated in the Explanatory Announcement No. 1 on Information Disclosure by Public Issuers - Extraordinary Profit or Loss Items was deemed to be recurring profit or loss items for the reporting period.
TOTAL NUMBER OF SHAREHOLDERS AND SHAREHOLDINGS OF TOP TEN SHAREHOLDERS AS AT THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD
1. Number of ordinary shareholders and preferred shareholders restored by voting rights and shareholdings of top ten shareholders
Unit: share
Total number of ordinary
36,623 Total number of preferred
0
shareholders as at the end
shareholders restored by
of the reporting period
voting rights as at the end of
the reporting period
Shareholdings of top ten shareholders
Number of
Pledged or frozen
Percentage of
Number of
shares subject
Status of
Name of shareholder
Nature of shareholder
shareholding
shares
to lock-up
shares
Quantity
Hong Kong Securities Clearing
Company Limited
Overseas legal person
30.93%
246,785,390
0
-
-
Domestic
natural
Zhang En Rong (張恩榮)
person
29.53%
235,617,000
176,712,750
Pledged
235,617,000
Domestic
natural
Zhang Yun San (張雲三)
person
4.03%
32,168,400
17,331,000
-
-
Domestic
natural
Lin Fu Long (林福龍)
person
3.28%
26,162,000
0
-
-
Central Huijin Asset Management
State-owned legal
Co., Ltd
person
1.70%
13,536,100
0
-
-
SZ Qianhai Jing Wei Rong He
Asset Management Co., Ltd (深
圳前海經緯融和
資產管理有限公司) - Rong He
Private Securities Investment
Domestic
non-state
Fund II
owned legal person
0.47%
3,757,252
0
-
-
MORGAN STANLEY & CO.
INTERNATIONAL PLC.
Overseas legal person
0.31%
2,458,899
0
-
-
Domestic
natural
Zheng Xiang Jin (鄭香金)
person
0.29%
2,300,100
0
-
-
Domestic
natural
Sun Xiao Ou (孫小鷗)
person
0.24%
1,926,000
0
-
-
Domestic
natural
JSAN ANNE MARIE
person
0.19%
1,500,000
0
-
-
Shareholdings of top ten shareholders not subject to lock-up
Number of shares not
Stock class
Name of shareholder
subject to lock-up
Class
Quantity
Overseas listed foreign
Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited
246,785,390
shares
246,785,390
Zhang En Rong (張恩榮)
58,904,250
RMB ordinary shares
58,904,250
Lin Fu Long (林福龍)
26,162,000
RMB ordinary shares
26,162,000
Zhang Yun San (張雲三)
14,837,400
RMB ordinary shares
5,777,000
Overseas listed foreign
shares
9,060,400
Central Huijin Asset Management Co., Ltd
13,536,100
RMB ordinary shares
13,536,100
SZ Qianhai Jing Wei Rong He Asset Management
Co., Ltd (深圳前海經緯融和資產管理有限公
司) - Rong He Private Securities Investment
Fund II
3,757,252
RMB ordinary shares
3,757,252
MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL
PLC.
2,458,899
RMB ordinary shares
2,458,899
Zheng Xiang Jin (鄭香金)
2,300,100
RMB ordinary shares
2,300,100
Sun Xiao Ou (孫小鷗)
1,926,000
RMB ordinary shares
1,926,000
JSAN ANNE MARIE
1,500,000
RMB ordinary shares
1,500,000
Description of connected relationship or concert-party relationship among the above shareholders
Mr. Zhang En Rong is a controlling shareholder and de facto controller of the Company. Mr. Zhang En Rong is the father of Mr. Zhang Yun San. The Company has no further information as to whether the other shareholders have connected relationships or are acting in concert.
Description of the top ten shareholders
Not applicable
participating in margin trading business
Whether the top ten ordinary shareholders and the top ten ordinary shareholders not subject to lock-up made the repurchase transactions during the reporting period
Yes✓ No
The top ten ordinary shareholders and the top ten ordinary shareholders not subject to lock-up did not undertake any repurchase transaction during the reporting period.
2. Total number of preferred shareholders and shareholdings of top ten preferred shareholders
□ Applicable ✓ Not applicable
PART 3 MATERIAL MATTERS
CHANGES IN MAJOR FINANCIAL DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD AND THE REASONS THEREOF ✓ Applicable □ Not Applicable
The explanation for major changes of the Company's assets and liabilities structure year on year during the reporting period
Unit: RMB
Reason
30 September
31 December
for the
Item
2019
2018
Change
difference
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(%)
Prepayments
62,135,891.31
30,978,235.20
100.58%
(1)
Other receivables
31,100,873.52
47,697,703.66
-34.80%
(2)
Other current assets
53,466,768.84
144,802,505.41
-63.08%
(3)
Construction in progress
63,250,416.72
35,871,296.86
76.33%
(4)
Other non-current assets
5,587,770.27
13,844,015.27
-59.64%
(5)
Bills payable
455,986,740.95
278,902,047.79
63.49%
(6)
Tax payable
17,120,953.36
81,227,045.72
-78.92%
(7)
Non-current liabilities due
within one year
176,552,842.32
308,994,908.08
-42.86%
(8)
Other current liabilities
60,079,279.91
94,281,027.25
-36.28%
(9)
Estimated liabilities
599,205.38
12,780,330.57
-95.31%
(10)
Prepayments increased by 100.58% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the increase in prepayments for materials during the period.
Other receivables decreased by 34.80% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the recovery of subsidies and grants for recycling resources enterprises during the period.
Other current assets decreased by 63.08 % as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the return of wealth management funds by banks on maturity during the period.
Construction in progress increased by 76.33% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the unfinished equipment upgrade and installation of outsourcing equipment during the period.
Other non-current assets decreased by 59.64% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due the arrival of the prepayments for equipment during the period.
Bills payable increased by 63.49% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the increase in new bank acceptance bills during the period.
Tax payable decreased by 78.92% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the payment of tax arising from the end of the previous year during the period.
Non-currentliabilities due within one year decreased by 42.86% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the repayment of long-term borrowings due within one year during the period.
Other current liabilities decreased by 36.28% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the decrease in unmatured endorsed trade acceptance bills for goods payment.
Estimated liabilities decreased by 95.31% as compared to that of the beginning of the year, mainly due to the transfer to other payables line item of the judged litigation claims of investors during the period for audit purpose.
The explanation for major changes of profit or loss indicators year on year during the reporting period
Unit: RMB
Reason
January to
January to
for the
Item
September 2019
September 2018
Change
difference
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(%)
Administrative expenses
123,458,403.45
90,374,586.22
36.61%
(1)
R&D expenses
38,953,081.33
56,487,075.63
-31.04%
(2)
Credit impairment loss
(2,197,221.45)
(39,299,820.22)
-94.41%
(3)
Gain on disposal of assets
5,499,629.48
1,905,562.34
188.61%
(4)
Non-operating income
6,672,974.74
4,045,169.87
64.96%
(5)
Non-operating expenses
16,763,647.13
5,961,073.81
181.22%
(6)
Income tax
3,933,491.12
1,283,135.80
206.55%
(7)
Administrative expenses have increased by 36.61% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in overhaul charges for the equipment during the period.
R&D expenses have decreased by 31.04% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the new products invested by the Company were still in the stage of development at the end of the period.
Credit impairment loss has decreased by 94.41% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the provision for credit impairment in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises during the period.
Gains on disposal of assets have increased by 188.61% compared with the same period of last year, mainly due to the receipt of the compensation for the green area from the government during the period.
Non-operatingincome has increased by 64.96% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the transfer of defaulted accounts payable to this line item during the period.
Non-operatingexpenses have increased by 181.22% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in provision for the litigation claims by investors during the period.
Income tax has increased by 206.55% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in deferred income tax expense recognised for the period.
(III)The explanation for changes of cash flows of the Company during the reporting period
Unit: RMB
Reason
January to
January to
for the
Item
September 2019
September 2018
Change
difference
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(%)
Net cash flows from
operating activities
386,518,038.08
153,045,281.14
152.55%
(1)
Net cash flows from
investing activities
40,007,689.18
(124,586,426.40)
132.11%
(2)
Net cash flows from
financing activities
(457,538,433.29)
(155,611,672.98)
-194.03%
(3)
Net cash flows from operating activities have increased by 152.55% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in operating income for the period, and the increased effort in receivable collection during the period.
Net cash flows from investing activities have increased by 132.11% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the return of wealth management funds by banks on maturity during the period.
Net cash flows from financing activities have decreased by 194.03% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in repayment of the debts due during the period.
PROGRESS OF SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AND ANALYSIS OF THEIR IMPACTS AND SOLUTIONS
Applicable□ Not Applicable
The litigation of claims by investors
As at the end of the reporting period, the cases against the Company brought by investors regarding false statements about securities have been processed by the Intermediate People's Court of Jinan, and the aggregate sum involved was RMB69,848,464.00. Currently, the total amount involved in cases that have been adjudicated or settled through mediation was RMB69,361,787.93, with settlement amount of RMB31,825,282.20 (RMB24,421,673.26 has been paid). For other outstanding cases, the Company made provisions of RMB399,005.59 for those cases on which first-instance judgment has been made based on the first-instance judgment amount, and the Company has made total provisions of RMB32,224,287.79 for such matter.
The implementation of share repurchase
Applicable✓ Not applicable
The implementation of reducing shareholdings in share repurchase through centralized bidding
Applicable✓ Not applicable
OBLIGATED PARTIES SUCH AS ACTUAL CONTROLLERS, SHAREHOLDERS, RELATED PARTIES, ACQUIRER AND THE COMPANY WHO HAVE NOT FULFILLED THEIR OBLIGATIONS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD AS SCHEDULED
Applicable✓ Not applicable
There were no obligations in the reporting period that the obligated parties such as actual controllers, shareholders, related parties, acquirer and the Company have not fulfilled during the reporting period as scheduled.
IV. FINANCIAL ASSETS MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE
Applicable✓ Not applicable
V. CONDITION OF VIOLATION OF EXTERNAL GUARANTEES
Applicable✓ Not applicable
There was no violation of external guarantees during the reporting period.
VI. NON-OPERATING OCCUPATION OF FUNDS OF THE LISTED COMPANY BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND ITS RELATED PARTIES
Applicable✓ Not applicable
There was no non-operating occupation of funds of the listed company by the controlling shareholder and its related parties during the reporting period.
VII. ENTRUSTED WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Applicable✓ Not applicable
There was no entrusted wealth management during the reporting period.
VIII. ACTIVITY REGISTRATION FORM OF RECEPTION OF INVESTIGATION, COMMUNICATION, INTERVIEWS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD
Applicable✓ Not applicable
There was no reception of investigation, communication, interviews or other activities during the reporting period.
PART 4 FINANCIAL STATEMENT
FINANCIAL STATEMENT 1. Consolidated balance sheet
Prepared by: Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited
30 September 2019
Unit: RMB
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Current assets:
Monetary funds
689,056,521.89
892,452,274.76
Settlement deposits
-
-
Lending funds
-
-
Financial assets held for trading
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
-
-
Derivative financial assets
-
-
Bills receivable
400,436,622.48
382,901,696.30
Accounts receivable
680,597,128.52
536,199,939.96
Financing receivables
-
-
Loans and advances disbursements
33,047,360.59
38,561,702.67
Prepayments
62,135,891.31
30,978,235.20
Premiums receivable
-
-
Reinsurance accounts receivable
-
-
Reinsurance contract reserves receivables
-
-
Other receivables
31,100,873.52
47,697,703.66
Among which: Interest receivable
2,271,836.49
2,710,659.25
Dividends receivables
-
-
Purchases of sell-back financial assets
-
-
Inventories
968,336,507.38
1,042,761,257.01
Contract assets
-
-
Assets held for sale
-
-
Non-current assets due within one year
-
-
Other current assets
53,466,768.84
144,802,505.41
Total current assets
2,918,177,674.53
3,116,355,314.97
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Non-current assets:
Loans and advances disbursements
-
-
Debt investments
-
-
Available-for-sale financial assets
-
-
Other debt investments
-
-
Held-to-maturity investments
-
-
Long-term receivables
-
-
Long-term equity investment
2,663,518.90
2,663,518.90
Other investments in equity instruments
-
-
Other non-current financial assets
-
-
Investment properties
-
-
Fixed assets
2,752,254,992.99
2,915,815,731.99
Construction in progress
63,250,416.72
35,871,296.86
Productive biological assets
-
-
Oil and gas assets
-
-
Right-of-use asset
-
-
Intangible assets
449,126,093.62
452,046,844.13
Development expenses
13,215,058.27
Goodwill
23,683,383.21
23,683,383.21
Long-term deferred expenses
-
-
Deferred income tax assets
44,763,617.63
47,256,488.04
Other non-current assets
5,587,770.27
13,844,015.27
Total non-current assets
3,354,544,851.61
3,491,181,278.40
Total assets
6,272,722,526.14
6,607,536,593.37
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
2,156,678,397.82
2,390,918,560.77
Loans from central bank
-
-
Placements
-
-
Financial liabilities held for trading
-
-
Financial liabilities at fair value through
profit or loss
-
-
Derivative financial liabilities
-
-
Bills payable
455,986,740.95
278,902,047.79
Accounts payable
814,167,047.08
821,162,695.81
Receipts in advance
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of buy-back
financial assets
51,354,559.60
57,364,400.72
Customer bank deposits and due to banks and
other financial institutions
-
-
Securities brokerage deposits
-
-
Securities underwriting brokerage deposits
-
-
Salaries payable
49,825,988.45
57,100,793.80
Taxes payable
17,120,953.36
81,227,045.72
Other payables
53,954,931.74
51,344,753.68
Among which: Interests payable
10,348,824.38
8,691,627.11
Dividends payable
-
-
Brokerage and commission payable
-
-
Reinsurance payable
-
-
Liabilities held for sale
-
-
Non-current liabilities due within one year
176,552,842.32
308,994,908.08
Other current liabilities
60,079,279.91
94,281,027.25
Total current liabilities
3,835,720,741.23
4,141,296,233.62
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Non-current liabilities:
Insurance contract reserves
-
-
Long-term borrowings
319,699,232.21
426,219,050.90
Bonds payable
-
-
Among which: Preferred shares
-
-
Perpetual bonds
-
-
Lease liabilities
-
-
Long-term payables
130,409,678.36
-
Long-term salaries payables
-
-
Estimated liabilities
599,205.38
12,780,330.57
Deferred income
6,954,855.00
6,954,855.00
Deferred income tax liabilities
5,987,113.70
6,126,499.96
Other non-current liabilities
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
463,650,084.65
452,080,736.43
Total liabilities
4,299,370,825.88
4,593,376,970.05
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Owners' equity:
Share capital
797,848,400.00
797,848,400.00
Other equity instruments
-
-
Among which: Preferred shares
-
-
Perpetual bonds
-
-
Capital reserve
863,169,158.42
863,169,158.42
Less: Treasury shares
-
-
Other comprehensive income
(3,278,114.50)
(2,792,011.13)
Special reserve
-
-
Surplus reserve
187,753,923.88
187,753,923.88
General risk provision
11,236.91
11,236.91
Undistributed profits
64,925,414.76
98,100,580.11
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
company
1,910,430,019.47
1,944,091,288.19
Minority interests
62,921,680.79
70,068,335.13
Total owners' equity
1,973,351,700.26
2,014,159,623.32
Total liabilities and owners' equity
6,272,722,526.14
6,607,536,593.37
Legal representative:
Accountant-in-charge:
Head of finance section:
Liu Yun Long
Liu Min
Ding Zhi Shui
2. Balance sheet of the parent company
Unit: RMB
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Current assets:
Monetary funds
617,625,781.16
824,263,679.90
Financial assets held for trading
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
-
-
Derivative financial assets
-
-
Bills receivable
442,907,902.48
418,945,086.30
Accounts receivable
758,012,511.29
618,706,266.35
Financing receivables
-
-
Prepayments
499,766,705.89
463,225,881.58
Other receivables
722,533,927.83
461,207,511.04
Among which: Interests receivable
2,271,836.49
2,710,659.25
Dividends receivable
-
-
Inventories
626,685,326.18
726,969,869.08
Contract assets
-
-
Assets held-for-sale
-
-
Non-current assets due within one year
-
-
Other current assets
-
-
Total current assets
3,667,532,154.83
3,513,318,294.25
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Non-current assets:
Debt investments
-
-
Available-for-sale financial assets
-
-
Other debt investments
-
-
Held-to-maturity investments
-
-
Long-term receivables
-
-
Long-term equity investment
1,144,069,921.73
1,144,069,921.73
Other investments in equity instruments
-
-
Other non-current financial assets
-
-
Investment properties
-
-
Fixed assets
1,068,940,241.30
1,142,251,374.30
Construction in progress
11,099,612.45
2,417,822.63
Productive biological assets
-
-
Oil and gas assets
-
-
Right-of-use asset
-
-
Intangible assets
133,464,890.73
131,541,997.90
Development expenses
13,215,058.27
-
Goodwill
-
-
Long-term deferred expenses
-
-
Deferred income tax assets
42,370,133.51
44,728,025.77
Other non-current assets
395,500.00
4,785,950.02
Total non-current asset
2,413,555,357.99
2,469,795,092.35
Total assets
6,081,087,512.82
5,983,113,386.60
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
1,785,078,397.82
1,803,918,560.77
Financial liabilities held for trading
-
-
Financial liabilities at fair value through
profit or loss
-
-
Derivative financial liabilities
-
-
Bills payable
729,936,740.95
883,985,816.54
Accounts payable
341,418,995.33
276,462,082.53
Receipts in advance
-
-
Contract liabilities
43,905,432.54
27,434,932.72
Salaries payable
33,610,414.13
37,934,242.75
Taxes payables
12,918,085.53
39,143,651.71
Other payables
263,468,169.55
44,272,449.62
Among which: Interests payable
3,376,088.70
6,444,772.42
Dividends payable
-
-
Liabilities held for sale
-
-
Non-current liabilities due within one year
19,725,578.00
170,652,590.80
Other current liabilities
60,079,279.91
94,281,027.25
Total current liabilities
3,290,141,093.76
3,378,085,354.69
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
252,226,970.00
272,104,565.75
Bonds payable
-
-
Among which: Preferred shares
-
-
Perpetual bonds
-
-
Lease liabilities
-
-
Long-term payables
130,409,678.36
-
Long-term salaries payable
-
-
Estimated liabilities
599,205.38
12,780,330.57
Deferred income
-
-
Deferred income tax liabilities
-
-
Other non-current liabilities
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
383,235,853.74
284,884,896.32
Total liabilities
3,673,376,947.50
3,662,970,251.01
Owners' equity:
Share capital
797,848,400.00
797,848,400.00
Other equity instruments
-
-
Among which: Preferred shares
-
-
Perpetual bonds
-
-
Capital reserve
863,150,490.92
863,150,490.92
Less: Treasury shares
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Special reserve
-
-
Surplus reserve
187,753,923.88
187,753,923.88
Undistributed profit
558,957,750.52
471,390,320.79
Total owners' equity
2,407,710,565.32
2,320,143,135.59
Total liabilities and owners' equity
6,081,087,512.82
5,983,113,386.60
3. Consolidated income statement for the reporting period
Unit: RMB
Amount for
Amount for the
Item
the period
previous period
I.
Total operating income
1,023,689,794.92
1,298,211,391.38
Among which: Operating income
1,023,689,794.92
1,298,211,391.38
Interest income
-
-
Insurance premium earned
-
-
Brokerage and commission
income
-
-
II.
Total operating costs
1,082,126,080.03
1,221,413,636.51
Among which: Operating cost
945,342,875.58
1,084,980,728.43
Interest expenses
-
-
Brokerage and commission expenses
-
-
Surrender payment
-
-
Net expenditure for compensation payments
-
-
Withdrawal of insurance liabilities reserve
-
-
Insurance policy dividend expenses
-
-
Reinsurance costs
-
-
Taxes and surcharges
5,849,250.39
9,068,678.72
Selling expenses
23,208,122.36
29,912,094.74
Administrative expenses
68,164,792.64
27,708,843.45
R&D expenses
17,936,525.05
35,568,010.59
Finance costs
21,624,514.01
34,175,280.58
Among which: Interest expenses
23,161,209.25
36,660,891.58
Interest income
1,506,493.55
2,732,598.41
Add:
Other income
1,092,226.00
5,063,534.79
Investment income
2,250,855.51
-
Among which: Gains from investment in
associates and joint ventures
-
-
Gains on derecognition of financial assets
measured at amortised cost
-
-
Gains from foreign currencies exchange
-
-
Net gain on exposure hedging
-
-
Gain on change in fair value
-
-
Credit impairment loss
(155,699.92)
(29,507,369.18)
Asset impairment losses
-
-
Gains on disposal of assets
5,729,263.53
733,171.92
Amount for
Amount for the
Item
the period
previous period
III. Operating profit
(49,519,639.99)
53,087,092.40
Add: Non-operating income
594,361.62
1,685,417.79
Less: Non-operating expenses
9,435,600.33
5,728,127.24
IV. Total profit
(58,360,878.70)
49,044,382.95
Less: Income tax expenses
523,115.44
(589,588.45)
V. Net profit
(58,883,994.14)
49,633,971.40
(i) By continuity of operations
-
-
1. Net profit from continuing operations
(58,883,994.14)
49,633,971.40
2. Net profit from discontinued
operations
-
-
(ii) By ownership
-
-
1. Net profit attributable to owners of the
parent company
(51,188,088.71)
46,975,568.39
2. Minority interests
(7,695,905.43)
2,658,403.01
Amount for
Amount for the
Item
the period
previous period
VI. Other comprehensive income, net of tax
(510,440.76)
(1,181,502.13)
Other comprehensive income attributable to
(459,396.69)
owners of the parent company, net of tax
(1,117,722.62)
Other comprehensive income that may not
be reclassified to profit or loss
-
-
1. Change in remeasurement of defined
benefit plans
-
-
2. Other comprehensive income that may
not be transferred to profit or loss
under equity method
-
-
3. Change in fair value of investments in
other equity instruments
-
-
4.
Change in fair value of own credit risk
-
-
5.
Others
-
-
(ii) Other comprehensive income that will be
(459,396.69)
reclassified to profit or loss
(1,117,722.62)
1. Other comprehensive income that may
be reclassified to profit or loss
under equity method
-
-
2. Change in fair value of other debt
investments
-
-
3. Profit or loss on change in fair value
of available-for-sale financial asset
-
-
4.
Amount included in other
comprehensive income on
reclassification of financial assets
-
-
5.
Profit or loss on reclassification of
held-to-maturity investments to
available-for-sale financial assets
-
-
6. Provision for credit impairment of
other debt investments
-
-
7.
Cash flows hedging reserve
-
-
8.
Exchange differences arising from
translation of foreign currency
(459,396.69)
financial statements
(1,117,722.62)
9.
Others
-
-
Other comprehensive income attributable to the
(51,044.07)
minority shareholders, net of tax
(63,779.51)
VII. Total comprehensive income
(59,394,434.90)
48,452,469.27
Total comprehensive income attributable to
(51,647,485.40)
owners of the parent company
45,857,845.77
Total comprehensive income attributable to the
(7,746,949.50)
minority shareholders
2,594,623.50
Amount for
Amount for the
Item
the period
previous period
VIII. Earnings per share:
(i)
Basic earnings per share
(0.0642)
0.0589
(ii)
Diluted earnings per share
(0.0642)
0.0589
For the business combination under common control in the current period, the net profit achieved by the combined party before the combination was RMB[.], the net profit of the previous period achieved by the combined party was RMB[.].
Legal representative:
Accountant-in-charge:
Head of finance section:
Liu Yun Long
Liu Min
Ding Zhi Shui
4. Income statement of the parent company for the reporting period
Unit: RMB
Amount for
Amount for the
Item
the period
previous period
I.
Operating income
892,568,514.60
1,155,242,973.34
Less: Operating cost
777,246,829.38
996,246,076.57
Taxes and surcharges
3,912,036.92
6,509,647.30
Selling expenses
19,496,260.05
25,629,189.95
Administrative expenses
13,350,031.92
18,234,894.31
R&D expenses
17,936,525.05
35,568,010.59
Finance costs
16,041,611.20
27,089,769.10
Among which: Interest expenses
28,505,105.46
28,884,175.24
Interest income
1,671,157.91
1,615,150.51
Add:
Other income
-
278,038.93
Investment income
Among which: Gains from investment in
associates and joint ventures
-
-
Gain on derecognition of financial assets
measured at amortised cost
-
-
Net gain on exposure hedging
-
-
Gain on change in fair value
-
-
Credit impairment loss
(462,237.25)
(21,398,759.81)
Assets impairment losses
-
-
Gain on disposal of assets
5,832,130.45
(369,071.17)
II.
Operating profit
49,955,113.28
24,475,593.47
Add: Non-operating income
192,665.81
677,819.15
Less: Non-operating expenses
9,349,062.34
5,569,887.24
III. Total profit
40,798,716.75
19,583,525.38
Less: Income tax expenses
376,231.14
-
IV. Net profit
40,422,485.61
19,583,525.38
(i) Net profit from continuing operations
40,422,485.61
19,583,525.38
(ii) Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
Item
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Other comprehensive income that may not be reclassified into profit or loss
Changes in remeasurement of defined benefit plans
Other comprehensive income that may not be transferred to profit or loss under equity method
Change in fair value of investments in other equity instruments
Change in fair value of own credit risk
Others
Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified into profit or loss
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method
Change in fair value of other debt investments
Profit or loss from changes in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets
Amount included in other comprehensive income on reclassification of financial assets
Profit or loss on reclassification of held-to-maturity investments to available-for-sale financial assets
Provision for credit loss on other debt investments
Cash flows hedging reserve
Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign currency financial statements
Others
VI. Total comprehensive income
VII. Earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Amount for
Amount for the
the period
previous period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
40,422,485.61
19,583,525.38
-
-
-
-
5. Consolidated income statement from the beginning of the year to the end of the reporting period
Unit: RMB
Amount for
Amount for the
Item
the period
previous period
I.
Total operating income
3,401,134,829.18
3,298,292,961.21
Among which: Operating income
3,401,134,829.18
3,298,292,961.21
Interest income
-
-
Premium earned
-
-
Fees and commission income
-
-
II.
Total operating costs
3,447,398,180.73
3,198,421,637.05
Among which: Operating cost
3,102,001,757.61
2,801,836,317.87
Interest expenses
-
-
Fees and commission expenses
-
-
Surrender payment
-
-
Net expenditure for compensation payment
-
-
Net provision for insurance deposits
-
-
Policyholder dividend expenses
-
-
Reinsurance costs
-
-
Taxes and surcharges
18,273,873.44
23,019,692.88
Selling expenses
63,192,922.94
86,732,328.57
Administrative expenses
123,458,403.45
90,374,586.22
R&D expenses
38,953,081.33
56,487,075.63
Finance costs
101,518,141.96
139,971,635.88
Among which: Interest expenses
105,712,470.81
139,141,002.65
Interest income
5,889,879.85
5,771,207.59
Add: Other income
13,296,278.90
11,040,965.05
Investment income
3,421,019.92
-
Among which: Gains from investment in
associates and joint ventures
-
-
Gain on derecognition of financial assets
measured at amortised cost
-
-
Gains from foreign currencies exchange
-
-
Net gain on exposure hedging
-
-
Gain on change in fair value
-
-
Credit impairment loss
(2,197,221.45)
(39,299,820.22)
Assets impairment loss
-
-
Gains on disposal of assets
5,499,629.48
1,905,562.34
Amount for
Amount for the
Item
the period
previous period
III. Operating profit
(26,243,644.70)
73,518,031.33
Add: Non-operating income
6,672,974.74
4,045,169.87
Less: Non-operating expenses
16,763,647.13
5,961,073.81
IV. Total profit
(36,334,317.09)
71,602,127.39
Less: Income tax expenses
3,933,491.12
1,283,135.80
V. Net profit
(40,267,808.21)
70,318,991.59
By continuity of operations
1.
Net profit from continuing operations
(40,267,808.21)
70,318,991.59
2.
Net profit from discontinued
operations
-
-
By ownership
1. Net profit attributable to owners of the
parent company
(33,175,165.35)
79,550,863.19
2. Minority interests
(7,092,642.86)
(9,231,871.60)
Item
VI. The net after-tax of other comprehensive income
The net after-tax of other comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent company
Other comprehensive income cannot be reclassified into profit or loss
Changes in remeasurement of defined benefit plans
Other comprehensive income that may not be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method
Change in fair value of investments in other equity instruments
Change in fair value of own credit risk
Others
Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified into profit or loss
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method
Change in fair value of other debt investments
Profit or loss on change in fair value changes of available-for-sale financial assets
Amount included in other comprehensive income on reclassification of financial assets
Profit or loss on reclassification of held-to-maturity investments to available-for-sale financial assets
Provision for credit impairment of other debt investments
Cash flow hedging reserve
Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign currency financial statements
Others
The net after-tax of other comprehensive income attributable to the minority shareholders
Amount for
Amount for the
the period
previous period
(540,114.85)
(1,552,360.57)
(486,103.37)
(1,468,555.91)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(486,103.37)
(1,468,555.91)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(486,103.37)
(1,468,555.91)
-
-
(54,011.48)
(83,804.66)
Amount for
Amount for the
Item
the period
previous period
VII. Total comprehensive income
(40,807,923.06)
68,766,631.02
Total comprehensive income attributable to
owners of the parent company
(33,661,268.72)
78,082,307.28
Total comprehensive income attributable to the
minority shareholders
(7,146,654.34)
(9,315,676.26)
VIII. Earnings per share:
(i) Basic earnings per share
(0.0416)
0.0997
(ii) Diluted earnings per share
(0.0416)
0.0997
For the business combination under common control in this period, the net profit achieved by the combined party before the combination is RMB[.], the net profit of the of the previous period achieved by the combined party is RMB[.].
Legal representative:
Chief financial officer:
Head of finance section:
Liu Yun Long
Liu Min
Ding Zhi Shui
6. Income statement of the parent company from the beginning of the year to the end of the reporting period
Unit: RMB
Amount for
Amount for the
Item
the period
previous period
I.
Operating income
2,756,335,286.79
2,997,519,509.68
Less: Operating cost
2,443,599,346.82
2,598,663,092.01
Taxes and surcharges
10,413,990.61
15,568,269.80
Selling expenses
52,813,073.74
73,659,948.57
Administrative expenses
37,669,301.35
47,518,642.24
R&D expenses
38,953,081.33
56,487,075.63
Financial expenses
70,766,575.86
86,335,942.45
Among which: Interest expenses
87,243,865.72
84,685,235.43
Interest income
5,822,566.86
4,489,523.49
Add: Other income
135,700.00
482,945.21
Investment income
-
-
Among which: Gains from investment in
associates and joint ventures
-
-
Gain on derecognition of financial assets
measured at amortised cost
-
-
Net gains on exposure hedging
-
-
Gain on fair value changes
-
-
Credit impairment loss
(3,341,708.14)
(31,217,113.75)
Asset impairment loss
-
-
Gain on disposal of assets
5,329,564.40
(679,162.94)
II.
Operating profit
104,243,473.34
87,873,207.50
Add: Non-operating income
2,317,358.80
1,785,457.76
Less: Non-operating expenses
16,582,013.64
5,638,787.24
III. Total profit
89,978,818.50
84,019,878.02
Less: Income tax expenses
2,411,388.77
-
IV. Net profit
87,567,429.73
84,019,878.02
(i) Net profit from continuing operations
87,567,429.73
84,019,878.02
(ii) Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
Item
The net after-tax of other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income cannot be reclassified into profit or loss
Changes in remeasurement of defined benefit plans
Other comprehensive income that may not be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method
Change in fair value of investments in other equity instruments
Change in fair value of own credit risk
Others
Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified into profit or loss
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method
Change in fair value of other debt investments
Profit or loss from changes in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets
Reclassification of financial assets into other comprehensive income
Profit or loss from reclassification into held-to-maturity investments to available-for-sale financial assets
Provision for credit impairment of other debt investments
Cash flows hedging reserve
Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign currency financial statements
Others
VI. Total comprehensive income
VII. Earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Amount for
Amount for the
the period
previous period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
87,567,429.73
84,019,878.02
-
-
-
-
-
-
7. Consolidated cash flows statement from the beginning of the year to the end of reporting period
Unit: RMB
Amount for
Amount for the
Item
the period
previous period
I. Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash received from sales of goods and
rendering services
3,432,920,872.40
3,603,649,372.22
Net increase in deposits from customers and
placements from banks and other financial
institutions
-
-
Net increase in borrowings from central bank
-
-
Net increase in placements from other financial
institutions
-
-
Cash received from premium of original
insurance contract
-
-
Net cash received from reinsurance business
-
-
Net increase in deposits from policyholders and
investments
-
-
Cash received from interest, fees and
commissions
73,700.00
66,037.74
Net increase in placements from banks and
other financial institutions
-
-
Net increase in repurchases business fund
-
-
Net cash received from securities brokerage
deposits
-
-
Tax rebate received
6,788,458.86
2,819,202.82
Other cash received relating to operating
activities
201,824,499.03
20,669,761.21
Sub-total of cash inflow from operating
activities
3,641,607,530.29
3,627,204,373.99
Cash paid for purchasing goods and receiving
services
2,770,872,747.59
3,058,081,581.05
Net increase in loans and advances to customers
(6,526,191.65)
(34,958,341.17)
Net increase in placements with central bank
and other financial institutions
-
-
Cash paid for claims on original insurance
contract
-
-
Net increase in placements with banks and other
financial institution
-
-
Cash payment for interests, fees and
commissions
-
-
Cash payment for policyholder dividend
-
-
Amount for
Amount for the
Item
the period
previous period
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees
213,911,857.46
195,100,642.20
Cash paid for taxes
127,084,982.76
74,220,202.17
Other cash paid relating to operating activities
149,746,096.05
181,715,008.60
Sub-total of cash outflow from operating
activities
3,255,089,492.21
3,474,159,092.85
Net cash flows from operating activities
386,518,038.08
153,045,281.14
II. Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from disposal of investments
103,000,000.00
-
Cash received from return on investments
3,421,019.92
-
Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets,
intangible assets and other long-term assets
276,666.35
18,451,551.00
Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries
and other business units
-
-
Other cash received relating to investing
activities
-
7,488,425.15
Sub-total of cash inflow from investing
activities
106,697,686.27
25,939,976.15
Cash paid for purchase and construction of
fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-
term assets
66,689,997.09
150,526,402.55
Cash paid for investments
-
-
Net increase in pledged loans
-
-
Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and
other business units
-
-
Other cash paid relating to investing activities
-
-
Sub-total of cash outflow from investing
activities
66,689,997.09
150,526,402.55
Net cash flows from investing activities
40,007,689.18
(124,586,426.40)
Amount for
Amount for the
Item
the period
previous period
III. Cash flows from financing activities:
-
-
Cash received from investments
-
-
Among which: Cash received by subsidiaries
from minority shareholders'
investment
-
-
Cash received from borrowings
2,857,031,000.00
3,559,663,700.00
Other cash received relating to financing
activities
-
-
Sub-total of cash inflow from financing
activities
2,857,031,000.00
3,559,663,700.00
Cash paid for repayments of liabilities
3,196,191,485.49
3,442,395,428.00
Cash paid for dividends, profits distribution or
interest repayment
113,277,947.80
112,879,944.98
Among which: Dividend and profit paid by
subsidiaries to minority
shareholders
-
-
Other cash paid relating to financing activities
5,100,000.00
160,000,000.00
Sub-total of cash outflow from financing
activities
3,314,569,433.29
3,715,275,372.98
Net cash flows from financing activities
(457,538,433.29)
(155,611,672.98)
IV. Effect on cash and cash equivalents due to
change in foreign currency exchange rate
(15,155,254.28)
489,228.57
V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(46,167,960.31)
(126,663,589.67)
Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at
the beginning of the period
578,924,482.20
663,168,779.68
VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the
end of the period
532,756,521.89
536,505,190.01
8. Cash flow statement of the parent company from the beginning of the year to the end of reporting period
Unit: RMB
Amount for
Amount for the
Item
current period
previous period
I. Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash received from sales of goods and
rendering services
2,634,848,973.14
2,837,107,650.27
Tax rebate received
2,996,285.79
2,819,202.82
Other cash received relating to operating
activities
228,995,334.22
6,757,926.46
Sub-total of cash inflow from operating
activities
2,866,840,593.15
2,846,684,779.55
Cash paid for purchasing goods and receiving
services
2,509,070,832.94
2,749,768,520.85
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees
134,371,252.85
116,730,030.58
Cash paid for taxes
51,896,823.86
38,049,432.40
Other cash paid relating to operating activities
96,838,010.17
150,233,079.65
Sub-total of cash outflow from operating
activities
2,792,176,919.82
3,054,781,063.48
Net cash flows from operating activities
74,663,673.33
(208,096,283.93)
Amount for
Amount for the
Item
current period
previous period
II. Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from disposal of investments
-
-
Cash received from return on investments
-
-
Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets,
intangible assets and other long-term assets
-
-
Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries
and other business units
-
-
Other cash received relating to investing
activities
-
-
Sub-total of cash inflow from investing
activities
-
-
Cash paid for purchase and construction of
fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-
term assets
12,402,057.09
23,349,466.81
Cash paid for investments
-
-
Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and
other business units
-
-
Other cash paid relating to investing activities
-
-
Sub-total of cash outflow from investing
activities
12,402,057.09
23,349,466.81
Net cash flows from investing activities
(12,402,057.09)
(23,349,466.81)
III. Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from investments
-
-
Cash received from borrowings
2,363,431,000.00
2,725,663,700.00
Other cash received relating to financing
activities
-
-
Sub-total of cash inflow from financing
activities
2,363,431,000.00
2,725,663,700.00
Cash paid for repayments of liabilities
2,419,034,209.59
2,477,103,428.00
Cash paid for dividends, profits distribution or
interest repayment
88,384,926.46
78,832,155.83
Other cash paid relating to financing activities
5,100,000.00
160,000,000.00
Sub-total of cash outflow from financing
activities
2,512,519,136.05
2,715,935,583.83
Net cash flows from financing activities
(149,088,136.05)
9,728,116.17
Amount for
Amount for the
Item
current period
previous period
IV. Effect on cash and cash equivalents due to
change in foreign currency exchange rate
(15,103,586.37)
155,936.25
V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(101,930,106.18)
(221,561,698.32)
Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at
the beginning of the period
563,255,887.34
555,972,067.08
VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the
end of the period
461,325,781.16
334,410,368.76
DESCRIPTION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENT
Financial Statement items at the beginning of the year of first implementation of the new financial instrument standard, the new revenue standard or the new adjustment to lease standard since 2019
Applicable✓ Not applicable
Description of the implementation of new financial instrument standards or new lease standards on the retrospective adjustment of comparative figures for the previous period since 2019
Applicable✓ Not applicable
- 38 -
III. AUDITORS' REPORT
Whether the third quarterly report has been audited
Yes✓ No
The third quarterly report of the Company is unaudited.
By order of the Board
Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited
Chairman
Liu Yun Long
Shandong, PRC
29 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the executive Directors, namely Mr. Liu Yun Long, Mr. Liu Min, Mr. Zhang Yu Zhi and Mr. Li Zhi Xin; the non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Yao You Ling and Mr. Wang Quan Hong; and the independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tang Qing Bin, Mr. Song Zhi Wang and Mr. Cai Zhong Jie.
