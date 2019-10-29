Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT 0 10/29/2019 | 09:07am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (A Sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 568) ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT This announcement is published simultaneously in the People's Republic of China pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange 《( 深圳證券交易所股票上市規則》) and in Hong Kong pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules''). PART 1 IMPORTANT NOTICE The board of directors, supervisory committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company confirm that this quarterly report does not contain any false information, misleading statements or material omissions, and collectively and individually accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of its contents. All directors attended the Board meeting for approving this quarterly report. Liu Yun Long, person in charge of the Company, Liu Min, accounting officer in charge of the Company and Ding Zhi Shui, person in charge of the accounting body (accounting executive) of the Company, hereby confirm the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in this quarterly report. - 1 - PART 2 BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY MAJOR ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Any necessary retrospective adjustment or restatement of the accounting data of the prior years

□ Yes ✓ No Increase/decrease at the end of the current reporting At the end of period as compared the reporting At the end to the end period of last year of last year Total assets (RMB) 6,272,722,526.14 6,607,536,593.37 -5.07% Net assets attributable to shareholders of listed company (RMB) 1,910,430,019.47 1,944,091,288.19 -1.73% From the Period-on- beginning of the Period-on- period year to the end of period The reporting increase/ the reporting increase/ period decrease period decrease Operating income (RMB) 1,023,689,794.92 -21.15% 3,401,134,829.18 3.12% Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company (RMB) (51,188,088.71) -208.97% (33,175,165.35) -141.70% Net profit after extraordinary gains or losses attributable to shareholders of listed company (RMB) (56,744,614.49) -223.99% (41,750,952.91) -159.86% Net cash flows from operating activities (RMB) 112,806,406.28 -62.19% 386,518,038.08 152.55% Basic earnings per share (RMB per share) (0.0642) -209.00% (0.0416) -141.73% Diluted earnings per share (RMB per share) (0.0642) -209.00% (0.0416) -141.73% Weighted average rate of return on net assets -2.64% -5.08% -1.72% -5.89% Extraordinary gain or loss items and amounts Applicable □ Not applicable - 2 - Unit: RMB From the beginning of the year to the end of the Item reporting period Note Profit or loss on disposal of non-current assets (including written-off of provisions for assets impairment) 5,499,629.48 - Recorded into the profit or loss of the current government subsidies (except those closely associated with the enterprise business, in accordance with the unified national standard quota or quantity) 13,296,278.90 - Profit or loss arising from contingencies unrelated to the normal operation of the Company (14,734,583.46) - Other non-operating income and expenses other than the above items 4,668,260.59 Less: Effect of income tax (394,254.62) - Effect of minority interests (after tax) 548,052.57 - Total 8,575,787.56 - Explain the reasons for determination of the extraordinary profit or loss items defined by the Company in accordance with the definition set out in the Explanatory Announcement No. 1 on Information Disclosure by Public Issuers - Extraordinary Profit or Loss Items 《( 公開發行證券的 公司信息披露解釋性公告第1號-非經常性損益》), and of the recurring profit or loss items that are in conformity with the definition of ''extraordinary profit or loss items'' as set out in the above-mentioned document. Applicable ✓ Not applicable No extraordinary profit or loss items as defined and illustrated in the Explanatory Announcement No. 1 on Information Disclosure by Public Issuers - Extraordinary Profit or Loss Items was deemed to be recurring profit or loss items for the reporting period. - 3 - TOTAL NUMBER OF SHAREHOLDERS AND SHAREHOLDINGS OF TOP TEN SHAREHOLDERS AS AT THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

1. Number of ordinary shareholders and preferred shareholders restored by voting rights and shareholdings of top ten shareholders Unit: share Total number of ordinary 36,623 Total number of preferred 0 shareholders as at the end shareholders restored by of the reporting period voting rights as at the end of the reporting period Shareholdings of top ten shareholders Number of Pledged or frozen Percentage of Number of shares subject Status of Name of shareholder Nature of shareholder shareholding shares to lock-up shares Quantity Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited Overseas legal person 30.93% 246,785,390 0 - - Domestic natural Zhang En Rong (張恩榮) person 29.53% 235,617,000 176,712,750 Pledged 235,617,000 Domestic natural Zhang Yun San (張雲三) person 4.03% 32,168,400 17,331,000 - - Domestic natural Lin Fu Long (林福龍) person 3.28% 26,162,000 0 - - Central Huijin Asset Management State-owned legal Co., Ltd person 1.70% 13,536,100 0 - - SZ Qianhai Jing Wei Rong He Asset Management Co., Ltd (深 圳前海經緯融和 資產管理有限公司) - Rong He Private Securities Investment Domestic non-state Fund II owned legal person 0.47% 3,757,252 0 - - MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC. Overseas legal person 0.31% 2,458,899 0 - - Domestic natural Zheng Xiang Jin (鄭香金) person 0.29% 2,300,100 0 - - Domestic natural Sun Xiao Ou (孫小鷗) person 0.24% 1,926,000 0 - - Domestic natural JSAN ANNE MARIE person 0.19% 1,500,000 0 - - - 4 - Shareholdings of top ten shareholders not subject to lock-up Number of shares not Stock class Name of shareholder subject to lock-up Class Quantity Overseas listed foreign Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited 246,785,390 shares 246,785,390 Zhang En Rong (張恩榮) 58,904,250 RMB ordinary shares 58,904,250 Lin Fu Long (林福龍) 26,162,000 RMB ordinary shares 26,162,000 Zhang Yun San (張雲三) 14,837,400 RMB ordinary shares 5,777,000 Overseas listed foreign shares 9,060,400 Central Huijin Asset Management Co., Ltd 13,536,100 RMB ordinary shares 13,536,100 SZ Qianhai Jing Wei Rong He Asset Management Co., Ltd (深圳前海經緯融和資產管理有限公 司) - Rong He Private Securities Investment Fund II 3,757,252 RMB ordinary shares 3,757,252 MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC. 2,458,899 RMB ordinary shares 2,458,899 Zheng Xiang Jin (鄭香金) 2,300,100 RMB ordinary shares 2,300,100 Sun Xiao Ou (孫小鷗) 1,926,000 RMB ordinary shares 1,926,000 JSAN ANNE MARIE 1,500,000 RMB ordinary shares 1,500,000 Description of connected relationship or concert-party relationship among the above shareholders Mr. Zhang En Rong is a controlling shareholder and de facto controller of the Company. Mr. Zhang En Rong is the father of Mr. Zhang Yun San. The Company has no further information as to whether the other shareholders have connected relationships or are acting in concert. Description of the top ten shareholders Not applicable participating in margin trading business Whether the top ten ordinary shareholders and the top ten ordinary shareholders not subject to lock-up made the repurchase transactions during the reporting period Yes ✓ No The top ten ordinary shareholders and the top ten ordinary shareholders not subject to lock-up did not undertake any repurchase transaction during the reporting period. 2. Total number of preferred shareholders and shareholdings of top ten preferred shareholders □ Applicable ✓ Not applicable - 5 - PART 3 MATERIAL MATTERS CHANGES IN MAJOR FINANCIAL DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD AND THE REASONS THEREOF

✓ Applicable □ Not Applicable The explanation for major changes of the Company's assets and liabilities structure year on year during the reporting period Unit: RMB Reason 30 September 31 December for the Item 2019 2018 Change difference (Unaudited) (Audited) (%) Prepayments 62,135,891.31 30,978,235.20 100.58% (1) Other receivables 31,100,873.52 47,697,703.66 -34.80% (2) Other current assets 53,466,768.84 144,802,505.41 -63.08% (3) Construction in progress 63,250,416.72 35,871,296.86 76.33% (4) Other non-current assets 5,587,770.27 13,844,015.27 -59.64% (5) Bills payable 455,986,740.95 278,902,047.79 63.49% (6) Tax payable 17,120,953.36 81,227,045.72 -78.92% (7) Non-current liabilities due within one year 176,552,842.32 308,994,908.08 -42.86% (8) Other current liabilities 60,079,279.91 94,281,027.25 -36.28% (9) Estimated liabilities 599,205.38 12,780,330.57 -95.31% (10) Prepayments increased by 100.58% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the increase in prepayments for materials during the period. Other receivables decreased by 34.80% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the recovery of subsidies and grants for recycling resources enterprises during the period. Other current assets decreased by 63.08 % as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the return of wealth management funds by banks on maturity during the period. - 6 - Construction in progress increased by 76.33% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the unfinished equipment upgrade and installation of outsourcing equipment during the period. Other non-current assets decreased by 59.64% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due the arrival of the prepayments for equipment during the period. Bills payable increased by 63.49% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the increase in new bank acceptance bills during the period. Tax payable decreased by 78.92% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the payment of tax arising from the end of the previous year during the period. Non-current liabilities due within one year decreased by 42.86% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the repayment of long-term borrowings due within one year during the period. Other current liabilities decreased by 36.28% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the decrease in unmatured endorsed trade acceptance bills for goods payment. Estimated liabilities decreased by 95.31% as compared to that of the beginning of the year, mainly due to the transfer to other payables line item of the judged litigation claims of investors during the period for audit purpose. - 7 - The explanation for major changes of profit or loss indicators year on year during the reporting period Unit: RMB Reason January to January to for the Item September 2019 September 2018 Change difference (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (%) Administrative expenses 123,458,403.45 90,374,586.22 36.61% (1) R&D expenses 38,953,081.33 56,487,075.63 -31.04% (2) Credit impairment loss (2,197,221.45) (39,299,820.22) -94.41% (3) Gain on disposal of assets 5,499,629.48 1,905,562.34 188.61% (4) Non-operating income 6,672,974.74 4,045,169.87 64.96% (5) Non-operating expenses 16,763,647.13 5,961,073.81 181.22% (6) Income tax 3,933,491.12 1,283,135.80 206.55% (7) Administrative expenses have increased by 36.61% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in overhaul charges for the equipment during the period. R&D expenses have decreased by 31.04% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the new products invested by the Company were still in the stage of development at the end of the period. Credit impairment loss has decreased by 94.41% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the provision for credit impairment in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises during the period. Gains on disposal of assets have increased by 188.61% compared with the same period of last year, mainly due to the receipt of the compensation for the green area from the government during the period. Non-operating income has increased by 64.96% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the transfer of defaulted accounts payable to this line item during the period. - 8 - Non-operating expenses have increased by 181.22% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in provision for the litigation claims by investors during the period. Income tax has increased by 206.55% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in deferred income tax expense recognised for the period. (III)The explanation for changes of cash flows of the Company during the reporting period Unit: RMB Reason January to January to for the Item September 2019 September 2018 Change difference (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (%) Net cash flows from operating activities 386,518,038.08 153,045,281.14 152.55% (1) Net cash flows from investing activities 40,007,689.18 (124,586,426.40) 132.11% (2) Net cash flows from financing activities (457,538,433.29) (155,611,672.98) -194.03% (3) Net cash flows from operating activities have increased by 152.55% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in operating income for the period, and the increased effort in receivable collection during the period. Net cash flows from investing activities have increased by 132.11% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the return of wealth management funds by banks on maturity during the period. Net cash flows from financing activities have decreased by 194.03% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in repayment of the debts due during the period. - 9 - PROGRESS OF SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AND ANALYSIS OF THEIR IMPACTS AND SOLUTIONS Applicable □ Not Applicable The litigation of claims by investors As at the end of the reporting period, the cases against the Company brought by investors regarding false statements about securities have been processed by the Intermediate People's Court of Jinan, and the aggregate sum involved was RMB69,848,464.00. Currently, the total amount involved in cases that have been adjudicated or settled through mediation was RMB69,361,787.93, with settlement amount of RMB31,825,282.20 (RMB24,421,673.26 has been paid). For other outstanding cases, the Company made provisions of RMB399,005.59 for those cases on which first-instance judgment has been made based on the first-instance judgment amount, and the Company has made total provisions of RMB32,224,287.79 for such matter. The implementation of share repurchase Applicable ✓ Not applicable The implementation of reducing shareholdings in share repurchase through centralized bidding Applicable ✓ Not applicable OBLIGATED PARTIES SUCH AS ACTUAL CONTROLLERS, SHAREHOLDERS, RELATED PARTIES, ACQUIRER AND THE COMPANY WHO HAVE NOT FULFILLED THEIR OBLIGATIONS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD AS SCHEDULED Applicable ✓ Not applicable There were no obligations in the reporting period that the obligated parties such as actual controllers, shareholders, related parties, acquirer and the Company have not fulfilled during the reporting period as scheduled. IV. FINANCIAL ASSETS MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE Applicable ✓ Not applicable V. CONDITION OF VIOLATION OF EXTERNAL GUARANTEES Applicable ✓ Not applicable There was no violation of external guarantees during the reporting period. - 10 - VI. NON-OPERATING OCCUPATION OF FUNDS OF THE LISTED COMPANY BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND ITS RELATED PARTIES Applicable ✓ Not applicable There was no non-operating occupation of funds of the listed company by the controlling shareholder and its related parties during the reporting period. VII. ENTRUSTED WEALTH MANAGEMENT Applicable ✓ Not applicable There was no entrusted wealth management during the reporting period. VIII. ACTIVITY REGISTRATION FORM OF RECEPTION OF INVESTIGATION, COMMUNICATION, INTERVIEWS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD Applicable ✓ Not applicable There was no reception of investigation, communication, interviews or other activities during the reporting period. - 11 - PART 4 FINANCIAL STATEMENT FINANCIAL STATEMENT 1. Consolidated balance sheet Prepared by: Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited 30 September 2019 Unit: RMB 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Current assets: Monetary funds 689,056,521.89 892,452,274.76 Settlement deposits - - Lending funds - - Financial assets held for trading - - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - - Derivative financial assets - - Bills receivable 400,436,622.48 382,901,696.30 Accounts receivable 680,597,128.52 536,199,939.96 Financing receivables - - Loans and advances disbursements 33,047,360.59 38,561,702.67 Prepayments 62,135,891.31 30,978,235.20 Premiums receivable - - Reinsurance accounts receivable - - Reinsurance contract reserves receivables - - Other receivables 31,100,873.52 47,697,703.66 Among which: Interest receivable 2,271,836.49 2,710,659.25 Dividends receivables - - Purchases of sell-back financial assets - - Inventories 968,336,507.38 1,042,761,257.01 Contract assets - - Assets held for sale - - Non-current assets due within one year - - Other current assets 53,466,768.84 144,802,505.41 Total current assets 2,918,177,674.53 3,116,355,314.97 - 12 - 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Non-current assets: Loans and advances disbursements - - Debt investments - - Available-for-sale financial assets - - Other debt investments - - Held-to-maturity investments - - Long-term receivables - - Long-term equity investment 2,663,518.90 2,663,518.90 Other investments in equity instruments - - Other non-current financial assets - - Investment properties - - Fixed assets 2,752,254,992.99 2,915,815,731.99 Construction in progress 63,250,416.72 35,871,296.86 Productive biological assets - - Oil and gas assets - - Right-of-use asset - - Intangible assets 449,126,093.62 452,046,844.13 Development expenses 13,215,058.27 Goodwill 23,683,383.21 23,683,383.21 Long-term deferred expenses - - Deferred income tax assets 44,763,617.63 47,256,488.04 Other non-current assets 5,587,770.27 13,844,015.27 Total non-current assets 3,354,544,851.61 3,491,181,278.40 Total assets 6,272,722,526.14 6,607,536,593.37 - 13 - 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 2,156,678,397.82 2,390,918,560.77 Loans from central bank - - Placements - - Financial liabilities held for trading - - Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - - Derivative financial liabilities - - Bills payable 455,986,740.95 278,902,047.79 Accounts payable 814,167,047.08 821,162,695.81 Receipts in advance - - Proceeds from disposal of buy-back financial assets 51,354,559.60 57,364,400.72 Customer bank deposits and due to banks and other financial institutions - - Securities brokerage deposits - - Securities underwriting brokerage deposits - - Salaries payable 49,825,988.45 57,100,793.80 Taxes payable 17,120,953.36 81,227,045.72 Other payables 53,954,931.74 51,344,753.68 Among which: Interests payable 10,348,824.38 8,691,627.11 Dividends payable - - Brokerage and commission payable - - Reinsurance payable - - Liabilities held for sale - - Non-current liabilities due within one year 176,552,842.32 308,994,908.08 Other current liabilities 60,079,279.91 94,281,027.25 Total current liabilities 3,835,720,741.23 4,141,296,233.62 - 14 - 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Non-current liabilities: Insurance contract reserves - - Long-term borrowings 319,699,232.21 426,219,050.90 Bonds payable - - Among which: Preferred shares - - Perpetual bonds - - Lease liabilities - - Long-term payables 130,409,678.36 - Long-term salaries payables - - Estimated liabilities 599,205.38 12,780,330.57 Deferred income 6,954,855.00 6,954,855.00 Deferred income tax liabilities 5,987,113.70 6,126,499.96 Other non-current liabilities - - Total non-current liabilities 463,650,084.65 452,080,736.43 Total liabilities 4,299,370,825.88 4,593,376,970.05 - 15 - 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Owners' equity: Share capital 797,848,400.00 797,848,400.00 Other equity instruments - - Among which: Preferred shares - - Perpetual bonds - - Capital reserve 863,169,158.42 863,169,158.42 Less: Treasury shares - - Other comprehensive income (3,278,114.50) (2,792,011.13) Special reserve - - Surplus reserve 187,753,923.88 187,753,923.88 General risk provision 11,236.91 11,236.91 Undistributed profits 64,925,414.76 98,100,580.11 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent company 1,910,430,019.47 1,944,091,288.19 Minority interests 62,921,680.79 70,068,335.13 Total owners' equity 1,973,351,700.26 2,014,159,623.32 Total liabilities and owners' equity 6,272,722,526.14 6,607,536,593.37 Legal representative: Accountant-in-charge: Head of finance section: Liu Yun Long Liu Min Ding Zhi Shui - 16 - 2. Balance sheet of the parent company Unit: RMB 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Current assets: Monetary funds 617,625,781.16 824,263,679.90 Financial assets held for trading - - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - - Derivative financial assets - - Bills receivable 442,907,902.48 418,945,086.30 Accounts receivable 758,012,511.29 618,706,266.35 Financing receivables - - Prepayments 499,766,705.89 463,225,881.58 Other receivables 722,533,927.83 461,207,511.04 Among which: Interests receivable 2,271,836.49 2,710,659.25 Dividends receivable - - Inventories 626,685,326.18 726,969,869.08 Contract assets - - Assets held-for-sale - - Non-current assets due within one year - - Other current assets - - Total current assets 3,667,532,154.83 3,513,318,294.25 - 17 - 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Non-current assets: Debt investments - - Available-for-sale financial assets - - Other debt investments - - Held-to-maturity investments - - Long-term receivables - - Long-term equity investment 1,144,069,921.73 1,144,069,921.73 Other investments in equity instruments - - Other non-current financial assets - - Investment properties - - Fixed assets 1,068,940,241.30 1,142,251,374.30 Construction in progress 11,099,612.45 2,417,822.63 Productive biological assets - - Oil and gas assets - - Right-of-use asset - - Intangible assets 133,464,890.73 131,541,997.90 Development expenses 13,215,058.27 - Goodwill - - Long-term deferred expenses - - Deferred income tax assets 42,370,133.51 44,728,025.77 Other non-current assets 395,500.00 4,785,950.02 Total non-current asset 2,413,555,357.99 2,469,795,092.35 Total assets 6,081,087,512.82 5,983,113,386.60 - 18 - 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 1,785,078,397.82 1,803,918,560.77 Financial liabilities held for trading - - Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - - Derivative financial liabilities - - Bills payable 729,936,740.95 883,985,816.54 Accounts payable 341,418,995.33 276,462,082.53 Receipts in advance - - Contract liabilities 43,905,432.54 27,434,932.72 Salaries payable 33,610,414.13 37,934,242.75 Taxes payables 12,918,085.53 39,143,651.71 Other payables 263,468,169.55 44,272,449.62 Among which: Interests payable 3,376,088.70 6,444,772.42 Dividends payable - - Liabilities held for sale - - Non-current liabilities due within one year 19,725,578.00 170,652,590.80 Other current liabilities 60,079,279.91 94,281,027.25 Total current liabilities 3,290,141,093.76 3,378,085,354.69 - 19 - 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 252,226,970.00 272,104,565.75 Bonds payable - - Among which: Preferred shares - - Perpetual bonds - - Lease liabilities - - Long-term payables 130,409,678.36 - Long-term salaries payable - - Estimated liabilities 599,205.38 12,780,330.57 Deferred income - - Deferred income tax liabilities - - Other non-current liabilities - - Total non-current liabilities 383,235,853.74 284,884,896.32 Total liabilities 3,673,376,947.50 3,662,970,251.01 Owners' equity: Share capital 797,848,400.00 797,848,400.00 Other equity instruments - - Among which: Preferred shares - - Perpetual bonds - - Capital reserve 863,150,490.92 863,150,490.92 Less: Treasury shares - - Other comprehensive income - - Special reserve - - Surplus reserve 187,753,923.88 187,753,923.88 Undistributed profit 558,957,750.52 471,390,320.79 Total owners' equity 2,407,710,565.32 2,320,143,135.59 Total liabilities and owners' equity 6,081,087,512.82 5,983,113,386.60 - 20 - 3. Consolidated income statement for the reporting period Unit: RMB Amount for Amount for the Item the period previous period I. Total operating income 1,023,689,794.92 1,298,211,391.38 Among which: Operating income 1,023,689,794.92 1,298,211,391.38 Interest income - - Insurance premium earned - - Brokerage and commission income - - II. Total operating costs 1,082,126,080.03 1,221,413,636.51 Among which: Operating cost 945,342,875.58 1,084,980,728.43 Interest expenses - - Brokerage and commission expenses - - Surrender payment - - Net expenditure for compensation payments - - Withdrawal of insurance liabilities reserve - - Insurance policy dividend expenses - - Reinsurance costs - - Taxes and surcharges 5,849,250.39 9,068,678.72 Selling expenses 23,208,122.36 29,912,094.74 Administrative expenses 68,164,792.64 27,708,843.45 R&D expenses 17,936,525.05 35,568,010.59 Finance costs 21,624,514.01 34,175,280.58 Among which: Interest expenses 23,161,209.25 36,660,891.58 Interest income 1,506,493.55 2,732,598.41 Add: Other income 1,092,226.00 5,063,534.79 Investment income 2,250,855.51 - Among which: Gains from investment in associates and joint ventures - - Gains on derecognition of financial assets measured at amortised cost - - Gains from foreign currencies exchange - - Net gain on exposure hedging - - Gain on change in fair value - - Credit impairment loss (155,699.92) (29,507,369.18) Asset impairment losses - - Gains on disposal of assets 5,729,263.53 733,171.92 - 21 - Amount for Amount for the Item the period previous period III. Operating profit (49,519,639.99) 53,087,092.40 Add: Non-operating income 594,361.62 1,685,417.79 Less: Non-operating expenses 9,435,600.33 5,728,127.24 IV. Total profit (58,360,878.70) 49,044,382.95 Less: Income tax expenses 523,115.44 (589,588.45) V. Net profit (58,883,994.14) 49,633,971.40 (i) By continuity of operations - - 1. Net profit from continuing operations (58,883,994.14) 49,633,971.40 2. Net profit from discontinued operations - - (ii) By ownership - - 1. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company (51,188,088.71) 46,975,568.39 2. Minority interests (7,695,905.43) 2,658,403.01 - 22 - Amount for Amount for the Item the period previous period VI. Other comprehensive income, net of tax (510,440.76) (1,181,502.13) Other comprehensive income attributable to (459,396.69) owners of the parent company, net of tax (1,117,722.62) Other comprehensive income that may not be reclassified to profit or loss - - 1. Change in remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - 2. Other comprehensive income that may not be transferred to profit or loss under equity method - - 3. Change in fair value of investments in other equity instruments - - 4. Change in fair value of own credit risk - - 5. Others - - (ii) Other comprehensive income that will be (459,396.69) reclassified to profit or loss (1,117,722.62) 1. Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method - - 2. Change in fair value of other debt investments - - 3. Profit or loss on change in fair value of available-for-sale financial asset - - 4. Amount included in other comprehensive income on reclassification of financial assets - - 5. Profit or loss on reclassification of held-to-maturity investments to available-for-sale financial assets - - 6. Provision for credit impairment of other debt investments - - 7. Cash flows hedging reserve - - 8. Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign currency (459,396.69) financial statements (1,117,722.62) 9. Others - - Other comprehensive income attributable to the (51,044.07) minority shareholders, net of tax (63,779.51) VII. Total comprehensive income (59,394,434.90) 48,452,469.27 Total comprehensive income attributable to (51,647,485.40) owners of the parent company 45,857,845.77 Total comprehensive income attributable to the (7,746,949.50) minority shareholders 2,594,623.50 - 23 - Amount for Amount for the Item the period previous period VIII. Earnings per share: (i) Basic earnings per share (0.0642) 0.0589 (ii) Diluted earnings per share (0.0642) 0.0589 For the business combination under common control in the current period, the net profit achieved by the combined party before the combination was RMB[.], the net profit of the previous period achieved by the combined party was RMB[.]. Legal representative: Accountant-in-charge: Head of finance section: Liu Yun Long Liu Min Ding Zhi Shui - 24 - 4. Income statement of the parent company for the reporting period Unit: RMB Amount for Amount for the Item the period previous period I. Operating income 892,568,514.60 1,155,242,973.34 Less: Operating cost 777,246,829.38 996,246,076.57 Taxes and surcharges 3,912,036.92 6,509,647.30 Selling expenses 19,496,260.05 25,629,189.95 Administrative expenses 13,350,031.92 18,234,894.31 R&D expenses 17,936,525.05 35,568,010.59 Finance costs 16,041,611.20 27,089,769.10 Among which: Interest expenses 28,505,105.46 28,884,175.24 Interest income 1,671,157.91 1,615,150.51 Add: Other income - 278,038.93 Investment income Among which: Gains from investment in associates and joint ventures - - Gain on derecognition of financial assets measured at amortised cost - - Net gain on exposure hedging - - Gain on change in fair value - - Credit impairment loss (462,237.25) (21,398,759.81) Assets impairment losses - - Gain on disposal of assets 5,832,130.45 (369,071.17) II. Operating profit 49,955,113.28 24,475,593.47 Add: Non-operating income 192,665.81 677,819.15 Less: Non-operating expenses 9,349,062.34 5,569,887.24 III. Total profit 40,798,716.75 19,583,525.38 Less: Income tax expenses 376,231.14 - IV. Net profit 40,422,485.61 19,583,525.38 (i) Net profit from continuing operations 40,422,485.61 19,583,525.38 (ii) Net profit from discontinued operations - - - 25 - Item Other comprehensive income, net of tax Other comprehensive income that may not be reclassified into profit or loss Changes in remeasurement of defined benefit plans Other comprehensive income that may not be transferred to profit or loss under equity method Change in fair value of investments in other equity instruments Change in fair value of own credit risk Others Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified into profit or loss Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method Change in fair value of other debt investments Profit or loss from changes in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets Amount included in other comprehensive income on reclassification of financial assets Profit or loss on reclassification of held-to-maturity investments to available-for-sale financial assets Provision for credit loss on other debt investments Cash flows hedging reserve Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign currency financial statements Others VI. Total comprehensive income VII. Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Amount for Amount for the the period previous period - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 40,422,485.61 19,583,525.38 - - - - - 26 - 5. Consolidated income statement from the beginning of the year to the end of the reporting period Unit: RMB Amount for Amount for the Item the period previous period I. Total operating income 3,401,134,829.18 3,298,292,961.21 Among which: Operating income 3,401,134,829.18 3,298,292,961.21 Interest income - - Premium earned - - Fees and commission income - - II. Total operating costs 3,447,398,180.73 3,198,421,637.05 Among which: Operating cost 3,102,001,757.61 2,801,836,317.87 Interest expenses - - Fees and commission expenses - - Surrender payment - - Net expenditure for compensation payment - - Net provision for insurance deposits - - Policyholder dividend expenses - - Reinsurance costs - - Taxes and surcharges 18,273,873.44 23,019,692.88 Selling expenses 63,192,922.94 86,732,328.57 Administrative expenses 123,458,403.45 90,374,586.22 R&D expenses 38,953,081.33 56,487,075.63 Finance costs 101,518,141.96 139,971,635.88 Among which: Interest expenses 105,712,470.81 139,141,002.65 Interest income 5,889,879.85 5,771,207.59 Add: Other income 13,296,278.90 11,040,965.05 Investment income 3,421,019.92 - Among which: Gains from investment in associates and joint ventures - - Gain on derecognition of financial assets measured at amortised cost - - Gains from foreign currencies exchange - - Net gain on exposure hedging - - Gain on change in fair value - - Credit impairment loss (2,197,221.45) (39,299,820.22) Assets impairment loss - - Gains on disposal of assets 5,499,629.48 1,905,562.34 - 27 - Amount for Amount for the Item the period previous period III. Operating profit (26,243,644.70) 73,518,031.33 Add: Non-operating income 6,672,974.74 4,045,169.87 Less: Non-operating expenses 16,763,647.13 5,961,073.81 IV. Total profit (36,334,317.09) 71,602,127.39 Less: Income tax expenses 3,933,491.12 1,283,135.80 V. Net profit (40,267,808.21) 70,318,991.59 By continuity of operations 1. Net profit from continuing operations (40,267,808.21) 70,318,991.59 2. Net profit from discontinued operations - - By ownership

1. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company (33,175,165.35) 79,550,863.19 2. Minority interests (7,092,642.86) (9,231,871.60) - 28 - Item VI. The net after-tax of other comprehensive income The net after-tax of other comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent company Other comprehensive income cannot be reclassified into profit or loss Changes in remeasurement of defined benefit plans Other comprehensive income that may not be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method Change in fair value of investments in other equity instruments Change in fair value of own credit risk Others Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified into profit or loss Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method Change in fair value of other debt investments Profit or loss on change in fair value changes of available-for-sale financial assets Amount included in other comprehensive income on reclassification of financial assets Profit or loss on reclassification of held-to-maturity investments to available-for-sale financial assets Provision for credit impairment of other debt investments Cash flow hedging reserve Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign currency financial statements Others The net after-tax of other comprehensive income attributable to the minority shareholders Amount for Amount for the the period previous period (540,114.85) (1,552,360.57) (486,103.37) (1,468,555.91) - - - - - - - - - - - - (486,103.37) (1,468,555.91) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (486,103.37) (1,468,555.91) - - (54,011.48) (83,804.66) - 29 - Amount for Amount for the Item the period previous period VII. Total comprehensive income (40,807,923.06) 68,766,631.02 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company (33,661,268.72) 78,082,307.28 Total comprehensive income attributable to the minority shareholders (7,146,654.34) (9,315,676.26) VIII. Earnings per share: (i) Basic earnings per share (0.0416) 0.0997 (ii) Diluted earnings per share (0.0416) 0.0997 For the business combination under common control in this period, the net profit achieved by the combined party before the combination is RMB[.], the net profit of the of the previous period achieved by the combined party is RMB[.]. Legal representative: Chief financial officer: Head of finance section: Liu Yun Long Liu Min Ding Zhi Shui - 30 - 6. Income statement of the parent company from the beginning of the year to the end of the reporting period Unit: RMB Amount for Amount for the Item the period previous period I. Operating income 2,756,335,286.79 2,997,519,509.68 Less: Operating cost 2,443,599,346.82 2,598,663,092.01 Taxes and surcharges 10,413,990.61 15,568,269.80 Selling expenses 52,813,073.74 73,659,948.57 Administrative expenses 37,669,301.35 47,518,642.24 R&D expenses 38,953,081.33 56,487,075.63 Financial expenses 70,766,575.86 86,335,942.45 Among which: Interest expenses 87,243,865.72 84,685,235.43 Interest income 5,822,566.86 4,489,523.49 Add: Other income 135,700.00 482,945.21 Investment income - - Among which: Gains from investment in associates and joint ventures - - Gain on derecognition of financial assets measured at amortised cost - - Net gains on exposure hedging - - Gain on fair value changes - - Credit impairment loss (3,341,708.14) (31,217,113.75) Asset impairment loss - - Gain on disposal of assets 5,329,564.40 (679,162.94) II. Operating profit 104,243,473.34 87,873,207.50 Add: Non-operating income 2,317,358.80 1,785,457.76 Less: Non-operating expenses 16,582,013.64 5,638,787.24 III. Total profit 89,978,818.50 84,019,878.02 Less: Income tax expenses 2,411,388.77 - IV. Net profit 87,567,429.73 84,019,878.02 (i) Net profit from continuing operations 87,567,429.73 84,019,878.02 (ii) Net profit from discontinued operations - - - 31 - Item The net after-tax of other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income cannot be reclassified into profit or loss Changes in remeasurement of defined benefit plans Other comprehensive income that may not be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method Change in fair value of investments in other equity instruments Change in fair value of own credit risk Others Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified into profit or loss Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method Change in fair value of other debt investments Profit or loss from changes in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets Reclassification of financial assets into other comprehensive income Profit or loss from reclassification into held-to-maturity investments to available-for-sale financial assets Provision for credit impairment of other debt investments Cash flows hedging reserve Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign currency financial statements Others VI. Total comprehensive income VII. Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Amount for Amount for the the period previous period - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 87,567,429.73 84,019,878.02 - - - - - - - 32 - 7. Consolidated cash flows statement from the beginning of the year to the end of reporting period Unit: RMB Amount for Amount for the Item the period previous period I. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from sales of goods and rendering services 3,432,920,872.40 3,603,649,372.22 Net increase in deposits from customers and placements from banks and other financial institutions - - Net increase in borrowings from central bank - - Net increase in placements from other financial institutions - - Cash received from premium of original insurance contract - - Net cash received from reinsurance business - - Net increase in deposits from policyholders and investments - - Cash received from interest, fees and commissions 73,700.00 66,037.74 Net increase in placements from banks and other financial institutions - - Net increase in repurchases business fund - - Net cash received from securities brokerage deposits - - Tax rebate received 6,788,458.86 2,819,202.82 Other cash received relating to operating activities 201,824,499.03 20,669,761.21 Sub-total of cash inflow from operating activities 3,641,607,530.29 3,627,204,373.99 Cash paid for purchasing goods and receiving services 2,770,872,747.59 3,058,081,581.05 Net increase in loans and advances to customers (6,526,191.65) (34,958,341.17) Net increase in placements with central bank and other financial institutions - - Cash paid for claims on original insurance contract - - Net increase in placements with banks and other financial institution - - Cash payment for interests, fees and commissions - - Cash payment for policyholder dividend - - - 33 - Amount for Amount for the Item the period previous period Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 213,911,857.46 195,100,642.20 Cash paid for taxes 127,084,982.76 74,220,202.17 Other cash paid relating to operating activities 149,746,096.05 181,715,008.60 Sub-total of cash outflow from operating activities 3,255,089,492.21 3,474,159,092.85 Net cash flows from operating activities 386,518,038.08 153,045,281.14 II. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from disposal of investments 103,000,000.00 - Cash received from return on investments 3,421,019.92 - Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 276,666.35 18,451,551.00 Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units - - Other cash received relating to investing activities - 7,488,425.15 Sub-total of cash inflow from investing activities 106,697,686.27 25,939,976.15 Cash paid for purchase and construction of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long- term assets 66,689,997.09 150,526,402.55 Cash paid for investments - - Net increase in pledged loans - - Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and other business units - - Other cash paid relating to investing activities - - Sub-total of cash outflow from investing activities 66,689,997.09 150,526,402.55 Net cash flows from investing activities 40,007,689.18 (124,586,426.40) - 34 - Amount for Amount for the Item the period previous period III. Cash flows from financing activities: - - Cash received from investments - - Among which: Cash received by subsidiaries from minority shareholders' investment - - Cash received from borrowings 2,857,031,000.00 3,559,663,700.00 Other cash received relating to financing activities - - Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities 2,857,031,000.00 3,559,663,700.00 Cash paid for repayments of liabilities 3,196,191,485.49 3,442,395,428.00 Cash paid for dividends, profits distribution or interest repayment 113,277,947.80 112,879,944.98 Among which: Dividend and profit paid by subsidiaries to minority shareholders - - Other cash paid relating to financing activities 5,100,000.00 160,000,000.00 Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities 3,314,569,433.29 3,715,275,372.98 Net cash flows from financing activities (457,538,433.29) (155,611,672.98) IV. Effect on cash and cash equivalents due to change in foreign currency exchange rate (15,155,254.28) 489,228.57 V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (46,167,960.31) (126,663,589.67) Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 578,924,482.20 663,168,779.68 VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 532,756,521.89 536,505,190.01 - 35 - 8. Cash flow statement of the parent company from the beginning of the year to the end of reporting period Unit: RMB Amount for Amount for the Item current period previous period I. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from sales of goods and rendering services 2,634,848,973.14 2,837,107,650.27 Tax rebate received 2,996,285.79 2,819,202.82 Other cash received relating to operating activities 228,995,334.22 6,757,926.46 Sub-total of cash inflow from operating activities 2,866,840,593.15 2,846,684,779.55 Cash paid for purchasing goods and receiving services 2,509,070,832.94 2,749,768,520.85 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 134,371,252.85 116,730,030.58 Cash paid for taxes 51,896,823.86 38,049,432.40 Other cash paid relating to operating activities 96,838,010.17 150,233,079.65 Sub-total of cash outflow from operating activities 2,792,176,919.82 3,054,781,063.48 Net cash flows from operating activities 74,663,673.33 (208,096,283.93) - 36 - Amount for Amount for the Item current period previous period II. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from disposal of investments - - Cash received from return on investments - - Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets - - Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units - - Other cash received relating to investing activities - - Sub-total of cash inflow from investing activities - - Cash paid for purchase and construction of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long- term assets 12,402,057.09 23,349,466.81 Cash paid for investments - - Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and other business units - - Other cash paid relating to investing activities - - Sub-total of cash outflow from investing activities 12,402,057.09 23,349,466.81 Net cash flows from investing activities (12,402,057.09) (23,349,466.81) III. Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from investments - - Cash received from borrowings 2,363,431,000.00 2,725,663,700.00 Other cash received relating to financing activities - - Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities 2,363,431,000.00 2,725,663,700.00 Cash paid for repayments of liabilities 2,419,034,209.59 2,477,103,428.00 Cash paid for dividends, profits distribution or interest repayment 88,384,926.46 78,832,155.83 Other cash paid relating to financing activities 5,100,000.00 160,000,000.00 Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities 2,512,519,136.05 2,715,935,583.83 Net cash flows from financing activities (149,088,136.05) 9,728,116.17 - 37 - Amount for Amount for the Item current period previous period IV. Effect on cash and cash equivalents due to change in foreign currency exchange rate (15,103,586.37) 155,936.25 V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (101,930,106.18) (221,561,698.32) Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 563,255,887.34 555,972,067.08 VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 461,325,781.16 334,410,368.76 DESCRIPTION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENT Financial Statement items at the beginning of the year of first implementation of the new financial instrument standard, the new revenue standard or the new adjustment to lease standard since 2019 Applicable ✓ Not applicable Description of the implementation of new financial instrument standards or new lease standards on the retrospective adjustment of comparative figures for the previous period since 2019 Applicable ✓ Not applicable - 38 - III. AUDITORS' REPORT Whether the third quarterly report has been audited Yes ✓ No The third quarterly report of the Company is unaudited. By order of the Board Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited Chairman Liu Yun Long Shandong, PRC 29 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the executive Directors, namely Mr. Liu Yun Long, Mr. Liu Min, Mr. Zhang Yu Zhi and Mr. Li Zhi Xin; the non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Yao You Ling and Mr. Wang Quan Hong; and the independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tang Qing Bin, Mr. Song Zhi Wang and Mr. Cai Zhong Jie. For identification purposes only - 39 - Attachments Original document

