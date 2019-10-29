Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited    0568   CNE1000001N1

SHANDONG MOLONG PETROLEUM MACHINERY COMP

(0568)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A Sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 568)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT

This announcement is published simultaneously in the People's Republic of China pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange ( 深圳證券交易所股票上市規則》) and in Hong Kong pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules'').

PART 1 IMPORTANT NOTICE

The board of directors, supervisory committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company confirm that this quarterly report does not contain any false information, misleading statements or material omissions, and collectively and individually accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of its contents.

All directors attended the Board meeting for approving this quarterly report.

Liu Yun Long, person in charge of the Company, Liu Min, accounting officer in charge of the Company and Ding Zhi Shui, person in charge of the accounting body (accounting executive) of the Company, hereby confirm the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in this quarterly report.

- 1 -

PART 2 BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY

  1. MAJOR ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS
    Any necessary retrospective adjustment or restatement of the accounting data of the prior years
    Yes No

Increase/decrease

at the end of the

current reporting

At the end of

period as compared

the reporting

At the end

to the end

period

of last year

of last year

Total assets (RMB)

6,272,722,526.14

6,607,536,593.37

-5.07%

Net assets attributable to shareholders

of listed company (RMB)

1,910,430,019.47

1,944,091,288.19

-1.73%

From the

Period-on-

beginning of the

Period-on-

period year to the end of

period

The reporting

increase/

the reporting

increase/

period

decrease

period

decrease

Operating income (RMB)

1,023,689,794.92

-21.15%

3,401,134,829.18

3.12%

Net profit attributable to

shareholders of listed

company (RMB)

(51,188,088.71)

-208.97%

(33,175,165.35)

-141.70%

Net profit after extraordinary

gains or losses attributable

to shareholders of listed

company (RMB)

(56,744,614.49)

-223.99%

(41,750,952.91)

-159.86%

Net cash flows from

operating activities (RMB)

112,806,406.28

-62.19%

386,518,038.08

152.55%

Basic earnings per share

(RMB per share)

(0.0642)

-209.00%

(0.0416)

-141.73%

Diluted earnings per share

(RMB per share)

(0.0642)

-209.00%

(0.0416)

-141.73%

Weighted average rate of

return on net assets

-2.64%

-5.08%

-1.72%

-5.89%

Extraordinary gain or loss items and amounts

  • Applicable Not applicable

- 2 -

Unit: RMB

From

the beginning of

the year to

the end of the

Item

reporting period

Note

Profit or loss on disposal of non-current assets (including

written-off of provisions for assets impairment)

5,499,629.48

-

Recorded into the profit or loss of the current government

subsidies (except those closely associated with the enterprise

business, in accordance with the unified national standard

quota or quantity)

13,296,278.90

-

Profit or loss arising from contingencies unrelated to the normal

operation of the Company

(14,734,583.46)

-

Other non-operating income and expenses other than the above

items

4,668,260.59

Less: Effect of income tax

(394,254.62)

-

Effect of minority interests (after tax)

548,052.57

-

Total

8,575,787.56

-

Explain the reasons for determination of the extraordinary profit or loss items defined by the Company in accordance with the definition set out in the Explanatory Announcement No. 1 on Information Disclosure by Public Issuers - Extraordinary Profit or Loss Items ( 公開發行證券的 公司信息披露解釋性公告第1-非經常性損益》), and of the recurring profit or loss items that are in conformity with the definition of ''extraordinary profit or loss items'' as set out in the above-mentioned document.

  • Applicable Not applicable

No extraordinary profit or loss items as defined and illustrated in the Explanatory Announcement No. 1 on Information Disclosure by Public Issuers - Extraordinary Profit or Loss Items was deemed to be recurring profit or loss items for the reporting period.

- 3 -

  1. TOTAL NUMBER OF SHAREHOLDERS AND SHAREHOLDINGS OF TOP TEN SHAREHOLDERS AS AT THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD
    1. Number of ordinary shareholders and preferred shareholders restored by voting rights and shareholdings of top ten shareholders

Unit: share

Total number of ordinary

36,623 Total number of preferred

0

shareholders as at the end

shareholders restored by

of the reporting period

voting rights as at the end of

the reporting period

Shareholdings of top ten shareholders

Number of

Pledged or frozen

Percentage of

Number of

shares subject

Status of

Name of shareholder

Nature of shareholder

shareholding

shares

to lock-up

shares

Quantity

Hong Kong Securities Clearing

Company Limited

Overseas legal person

30.93%

246,785,390

0

-

-

Domestic

natural

Zhang En Rong (張恩榮)

person

29.53%

235,617,000

176,712,750

Pledged

235,617,000

Domestic

natural

Zhang Yun San (張雲三)

person

4.03%

32,168,400

17,331,000

-

-

Domestic

natural

Lin Fu Long (林福龍)

person

3.28%

26,162,000

0

-

-

Central Huijin Asset Management

State-owned legal

Co., Ltd

person

1.70%

13,536,100

0

-

-

SZ Qianhai Jing Wei Rong He

Asset Management Co., Ltd (

圳前海經緯融和

資產管理有限公司) - Rong He

Private Securities Investment

Domestic

non-state

Fund II

owned legal person

0.47%

3,757,252

0

-

-

MORGAN STANLEY & CO.

INTERNATIONAL PLC.

Overseas legal person

0.31%

2,458,899

0

-

-

Domestic

natural

Zheng Xiang Jin (鄭香金)

person

0.29%

2,300,100

0

-

-

Domestic

natural

Sun Xiao Ou (孫小鷗)

person

0.24%

1,926,000

0

-

-

Domestic

natural

JSAN ANNE MARIE

person

0.19%

1,500,000

0

-

-

- 4 -

Shareholdings of top ten shareholders not subject to lock-up

Number of shares not

Stock class

Name of shareholder

subject to lock-up

Class

Quantity

Overseas listed foreign

Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited

246,785,390

shares

246,785,390

Zhang En Rong (張恩榮)

58,904,250

RMB ordinary shares

58,904,250

Lin Fu Long (林福龍)

26,162,000

RMB ordinary shares

26,162,000

Zhang Yun San (張雲三)

14,837,400

RMB ordinary shares

5,777,000

Overseas listed foreign

shares

9,060,400

Central Huijin Asset Management Co., Ltd

13,536,100

RMB ordinary shares

13,536,100

SZ Qianhai Jing Wei Rong He Asset Management

Co., Ltd (深圳前海經緯融和資產管理有限公

) - Rong He Private Securities Investment

Fund II

3,757,252

RMB ordinary shares

3,757,252

MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL

PLC.

2,458,899

RMB ordinary shares

2,458,899

Zheng Xiang Jin (鄭香金)

2,300,100

RMB ordinary shares

2,300,100

Sun Xiao Ou (孫小鷗)

1,926,000

RMB ordinary shares

1,926,000

JSAN ANNE MARIE

1,500,000

RMB ordinary shares

1,500,000

Description of connected relationship or concert-party relationship among the above shareholders

Mr. Zhang En Rong is a controlling shareholder and de facto controller of the Company. Mr. Zhang En Rong is the father of Mr. Zhang Yun San. The Company has no further information as to whether the other shareholders have connected relationships or are acting in concert.

Description of the top ten shareholders

Not applicable

participating in margin trading business

Whether the top ten ordinary shareholders and the top ten ordinary shareholders not subject to lock-up made the repurchase transactions during the reporting period

  • Yes No

The top ten ordinary shareholders and the top ten ordinary shareholders not subject to lock-up did not undertake any repurchase transaction during the reporting period.

2. Total number of preferred shareholders and shareholdings of top ten preferred shareholders

Applicable Not applicable

- 5 -

PART 3 MATERIAL MATTERS

  1. CHANGES IN MAJOR FINANCIAL DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD AND THE REASONS THEREOF
    Applicable Not Applicable
  1. The explanation for major changes of the Company's assets and liabilities structure year on year during the reporting period

Unit: RMB

Reason

30 September

31 December

for the

Item

2019

2018

Change

difference

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(%)

Prepayments

62,135,891.31

30,978,235.20

100.58%

(1)

Other receivables

31,100,873.52

47,697,703.66

-34.80%

(2)

Other current assets

53,466,768.84

144,802,505.41

-63.08%

(3)

Construction in progress

63,250,416.72

35,871,296.86

76.33%

(4)

Other non-current assets

5,587,770.27

13,844,015.27

-59.64%

(5)

Bills payable

455,986,740.95

278,902,047.79

63.49%

(6)

Tax payable

17,120,953.36

81,227,045.72

-78.92%

(7)

Non-current liabilities due

within one year

176,552,842.32

308,994,908.08

-42.86%

(8)

Other current liabilities

60,079,279.91

94,281,027.25

-36.28%

(9)

Estimated liabilities

599,205.38

12,780,330.57

-95.31%

(10)

  1. Prepayments increased by 100.58% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the increase in prepayments for materials during the period.
  2. Other receivables decreased by 34.80% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the recovery of subsidies and grants for recycling resources enterprises during the period.
  3. Other current assets decreased by 63.08 % as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the return of wealth management funds by banks on maturity during the period.

- 6 -

  1. Construction in progress increased by 76.33% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the unfinished equipment upgrade and installation of outsourcing equipment during the period.
  2. Other non-current assets decreased by 59.64% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due the arrival of the prepayments for equipment during the period.
  3. Bills payable increased by 63.49% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the increase in new bank acceptance bills during the period.
  4. Tax payable decreased by 78.92% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the payment of tax arising from the end of the previous year during the period.
  5. Non-currentliabilities due within one year decreased by 42.86% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the repayment of long-term borrowings due within one year during the period.
  6. Other current liabilities decreased by 36.28% as compared to the beginning of the year, mainly due to the decrease in unmatured endorsed trade acceptance bills for goods payment.
  7. Estimated liabilities decreased by 95.31% as compared to that of the beginning of the year, mainly due to the transfer to other payables line item of the judged litigation claims of investors during the period for audit purpose.

- 7 -

  1. The explanation for major changes of profit or loss indicators year on year during the reporting period

Unit: RMB

Reason

January to

January to

for the

Item

September 2019

September 2018

Change

difference

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(%)

Administrative expenses

123,458,403.45

90,374,586.22

36.61%

(1)

R&D expenses

38,953,081.33

56,487,075.63

-31.04%

(2)

Credit impairment loss

(2,197,221.45)

(39,299,820.22)

-94.41%

(3)

Gain on disposal of assets

5,499,629.48

1,905,562.34

188.61%

(4)

Non-operating income

6,672,974.74

4,045,169.87

64.96%

(5)

Non-operating expenses

16,763,647.13

5,961,073.81

181.22%

(6)

Income tax

3,933,491.12

1,283,135.80

206.55%

(7)

  1. Administrative expenses have increased by 36.61% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in overhaul charges for the equipment during the period.
  2. R&D expenses have decreased by 31.04% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the new products invested by the Company were still in the stage of development at the end of the period.
  3. Credit impairment loss has decreased by 94.41% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the provision for credit impairment in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises during the period.
  4. Gains on disposal of assets have increased by 188.61% compared with the same period of last year, mainly due to the receipt of the compensation for the green area from the government during the period.
  5. Non-operatingincome has increased by 64.96% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the transfer of defaulted accounts payable to this line item during the period.

- 8 -

  1. Non-operatingexpenses have increased by 181.22% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in provision for the litigation claims by investors during the period.
  2. Income tax has increased by 206.55% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in deferred income tax expense recognised for the period.

(III)The explanation for changes of cash flows of the Company during the reporting period

Unit: RMB

Reason

January to

January to

for the

Item

September 2019

September 2018

Change

difference

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(%)

Net cash flows from

operating activities

386,518,038.08

153,045,281.14

152.55%

(1)

Net cash flows from

investing activities

40,007,689.18

(124,586,426.40)

132.11%

(2)

Net cash flows from

financing activities

(457,538,433.29)

(155,611,672.98)

-194.03%

(3)

  1. Net cash flows from operating activities have increased by 152.55% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in operating income for the period, and the increased effort in receivable collection during the period.
  2. Net cash flows from investing activities have increased by 132.11% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the return of wealth management funds by banks on maturity during the period.
  3. Net cash flows from financing activities have decreased by 194.03% compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in repayment of the debts due during the period.

- 9 -

  1. PROGRESS OF SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AND ANALYSIS OF THEIR IMPACTS AND SOLUTIONS
  • Applicable Not Applicable

The litigation of claims by investors

As at the end of the reporting period, the cases against the Company brought by investors regarding false statements about securities have been processed by the Intermediate People's Court of Jinan, and the aggregate sum involved was RMB69,848,464.00. Currently, the total amount involved in cases that have been adjudicated or settled through mediation was RMB69,361,787.93, with settlement amount of RMB31,825,282.20 (RMB24,421,673.26 has been paid). For other outstanding cases, the Company made provisions of RMB399,005.59 for those cases on which first-instance judgment has been made based on the first-instance judgment amount, and the Company has made total provisions of RMB32,224,287.79 for such matter.

The implementation of share repurchase

  • Applicable Not applicable

The implementation of reducing shareholdings in share repurchase through centralized bidding

    • Applicable Not applicable
  2. OBLIGATED PARTIES SUCH AS ACTUAL CONTROLLERS, SHAREHOLDERS, RELATED PARTIES, ACQUIRER AND THE COMPANY WHO HAVE NOT FULFILLED THEIR OBLIGATIONS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD AS SCHEDULED
    • Applicable Not applicable

There were no obligations in the reporting period that the obligated parties such as actual controllers, shareholders, related parties, acquirer and the Company have not fulfilled during the reporting period as scheduled.

IV. FINANCIAL ASSETS MEASURED AT FAIR VALUE

  • Applicable Not applicable

V. CONDITION OF VIOLATION OF EXTERNAL GUARANTEES

  • Applicable Not applicable

There was no violation of external guarantees during the reporting period.

- 10 -

VI. NON-OPERATING OCCUPATION OF FUNDS OF THE LISTED COMPANY BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND ITS RELATED PARTIES

  • Applicable Not applicable

There was no non-operating occupation of funds of the listed company by the controlling shareholder and its related parties during the reporting period.

VII. ENTRUSTED WEALTH MANAGEMENT

  • Applicable Not applicable

There was no entrusted wealth management during the reporting period.

VIII. ACTIVITY REGISTRATION FORM OF RECEPTION OF INVESTIGATION, COMMUNICATION, INTERVIEWS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

  • Applicable Not applicable

There was no reception of investigation, communication, interviews or other activities during the reporting period.

- 11 -

PART 4 FINANCIAL STATEMENT

  1. FINANCIAL STATEMENT 1. Consolidated balance sheet

Prepared by: Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited

30 September 2019

Unit: RMB

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Current assets:

Monetary funds

689,056,521.89

892,452,274.76

Settlement deposits

-

-

Lending funds

-

-

Financial assets held for trading

-

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

-

-

Derivative financial assets

-

-

Bills receivable

400,436,622.48

382,901,696.30

Accounts receivable

680,597,128.52

536,199,939.96

Financing receivables

-

-

Loans and advances disbursements

33,047,360.59

38,561,702.67

Prepayments

62,135,891.31

30,978,235.20

Premiums receivable

-

-

Reinsurance accounts receivable

-

-

Reinsurance contract reserves receivables

-

-

Other receivables

31,100,873.52

47,697,703.66

Among which: Interest receivable

2,271,836.49

2,710,659.25

Dividends receivables

-

-

Purchases of sell-back financial assets

-

-

Inventories

968,336,507.38

1,042,761,257.01

Contract assets

-

-

Assets held for sale

-

-

Non-current assets due within one year

-

-

Other current assets

53,466,768.84

144,802,505.41

Total current assets

2,918,177,674.53

3,116,355,314.97

- 12 -

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Non-current assets:

Loans and advances disbursements

-

-

Debt investments

-

-

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

-

Other debt investments

-

-

Held-to-maturity investments

-

-

Long-term receivables

-

-

Long-term equity investment

2,663,518.90

2,663,518.90

Other investments in equity instruments

-

-

Other non-current financial assets

-

-

Investment properties

-

-

Fixed assets

2,752,254,992.99

2,915,815,731.99

Construction in progress

63,250,416.72

35,871,296.86

Productive biological assets

-

-

Oil and gas assets

-

-

Right-of-use asset

-

-

Intangible assets

449,126,093.62

452,046,844.13

Development expenses

13,215,058.27

Goodwill

23,683,383.21

23,683,383.21

Long-term deferred expenses

-

-

Deferred income tax assets

44,763,617.63

47,256,488.04

Other non-current assets

5,587,770.27

13,844,015.27

Total non-current assets

3,354,544,851.61

3,491,181,278.40

Total assets

6,272,722,526.14

6,607,536,593.37

- 13 -

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

2,156,678,397.82

2,390,918,560.77

Loans from central bank

-

-

Placements

-

-

Financial liabilities held for trading

-

-

Financial liabilities at fair value through

profit or loss

-

-

Derivative financial liabilities

-

-

Bills payable

455,986,740.95

278,902,047.79

Accounts payable

814,167,047.08

821,162,695.81

Receipts in advance

-

-

Proceeds from disposal of buy-back

financial assets

51,354,559.60

57,364,400.72

Customer bank deposits and due to banks and

other financial institutions

-

-

Securities brokerage deposits

-

-

Securities underwriting brokerage deposits

-

-

Salaries payable

49,825,988.45

57,100,793.80

Taxes payable

17,120,953.36

81,227,045.72

Other payables

53,954,931.74

51,344,753.68

Among which: Interests payable

10,348,824.38

8,691,627.11

Dividends payable

-

-

Brokerage and commission payable

-

-

Reinsurance payable

-

-

Liabilities held for sale

-

-

Non-current liabilities due within one year

176,552,842.32

308,994,908.08

Other current liabilities

60,079,279.91

94,281,027.25

Total current liabilities

3,835,720,741.23

4,141,296,233.62

- 14 -

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Non-current liabilities:

Insurance contract reserves

-

-

Long-term borrowings

319,699,232.21

426,219,050.90

Bonds payable

-

-

Among which: Preferred shares

-

-

Perpetual bonds

-

-

Lease liabilities

-

-

Long-term payables

130,409,678.36

-

Long-term salaries payables

-

-

Estimated liabilities

599,205.38

12,780,330.57

Deferred income

6,954,855.00

6,954,855.00

Deferred income tax liabilities

5,987,113.70

6,126,499.96

Other non-current liabilities

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

463,650,084.65

452,080,736.43

Total liabilities

4,299,370,825.88

4,593,376,970.05

- 15 -

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Owners' equity:

Share capital

797,848,400.00

797,848,400.00

Other equity instruments

-

-

Among which: Preferred shares

-

-

Perpetual bonds

-

-

Capital reserve

863,169,158.42

863,169,158.42

Less: Treasury shares

-

-

Other comprehensive income

(3,278,114.50)

(2,792,011.13)

Special reserve

-

-

Surplus reserve

187,753,923.88

187,753,923.88

General risk provision

11,236.91

11,236.91

Undistributed profits

64,925,414.76

98,100,580.11

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

company

1,910,430,019.47

1,944,091,288.19

Minority interests

62,921,680.79

70,068,335.13

Total owners' equity

1,973,351,700.26

2,014,159,623.32

Total liabilities and owners' equity

6,272,722,526.14

6,607,536,593.37

Legal representative:

Accountant-in-charge:

Head of finance section:

Liu Yun Long

Liu Min

Ding Zhi Shui

- 16 -

2. Balance sheet of the parent company

Unit: RMB

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Current assets:

Monetary funds

617,625,781.16

824,263,679.90

Financial assets held for trading

-

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

-

-

Derivative financial assets

-

-

Bills receivable

442,907,902.48

418,945,086.30

Accounts receivable

758,012,511.29

618,706,266.35

Financing receivables

-

-

Prepayments

499,766,705.89

463,225,881.58

Other receivables

722,533,927.83

461,207,511.04

Among which: Interests receivable

2,271,836.49

2,710,659.25

Dividends receivable

-

-

Inventories

626,685,326.18

726,969,869.08

Contract assets

-

-

Assets held-for-sale

-

-

Non-current assets due within one year

-

-

Other current assets

-

-

Total current assets

3,667,532,154.83

3,513,318,294.25

- 17 -

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Non-current assets:

Debt investments

-

-

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

-

Other debt investments

-

-

Held-to-maturity investments

-

-

Long-term receivables

-

-

Long-term equity investment

1,144,069,921.73

1,144,069,921.73

Other investments in equity instruments

-

-

Other non-current financial assets

-

-

Investment properties

-

-

Fixed assets

1,068,940,241.30

1,142,251,374.30

Construction in progress

11,099,612.45

2,417,822.63

Productive biological assets

-

-

Oil and gas assets

-

-

Right-of-use asset

-

-

Intangible assets

133,464,890.73

131,541,997.90

Development expenses

13,215,058.27

-

Goodwill

-

-

Long-term deferred expenses

-

-

Deferred income tax assets

42,370,133.51

44,728,025.77

Other non-current assets

395,500.00

4,785,950.02

Total non-current asset

2,413,555,357.99

2,469,795,092.35

Total assets

6,081,087,512.82

5,983,113,386.60

- 18 -

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

1,785,078,397.82

1,803,918,560.77

Financial liabilities held for trading

-

-

Financial liabilities at fair value through

profit or loss

-

-

Derivative financial liabilities

-

-

Bills payable

729,936,740.95

883,985,816.54

Accounts payable

341,418,995.33

276,462,082.53

Receipts in advance

-

-

Contract liabilities

43,905,432.54

27,434,932.72

Salaries payable

33,610,414.13

37,934,242.75

Taxes payables

12,918,085.53

39,143,651.71

Other payables

263,468,169.55

44,272,449.62

Among which: Interests payable

3,376,088.70

6,444,772.42

Dividends payable

-

-

Liabilities held for sale

-

-

Non-current liabilities due within one year

19,725,578.00

170,652,590.80

Other current liabilities

60,079,279.91

94,281,027.25

Total current liabilities

3,290,141,093.76

3,378,085,354.69

- 19 -

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

252,226,970.00

272,104,565.75

Bonds payable

-

-

Among which: Preferred shares

-

-

Perpetual bonds

-

-

Lease liabilities

-

-

Long-term payables

130,409,678.36

-

Long-term salaries payable

-

-

Estimated liabilities

599,205.38

12,780,330.57

Deferred income

-

-

Deferred income tax liabilities

-

-

Other non-current liabilities

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

383,235,853.74

284,884,896.32

Total liabilities

3,673,376,947.50

3,662,970,251.01

Owners' equity:

Share capital

797,848,400.00

797,848,400.00

Other equity instruments

-

-

Among which: Preferred shares

-

-

Perpetual bonds

-

-

Capital reserve

863,150,490.92

863,150,490.92

Less: Treasury shares

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Special reserve

-

-

Surplus reserve

187,753,923.88

187,753,923.88

Undistributed profit

558,957,750.52

471,390,320.79

Total owners' equity

2,407,710,565.32

2,320,143,135.59

Total liabilities and owners' equity

6,081,087,512.82

5,983,113,386.60

- 20 -

3. Consolidated income statement for the reporting period

Unit: RMB

Amount for

Amount for the

Item

the period

previous period

I.

Total operating income

1,023,689,794.92

1,298,211,391.38

Among which: Operating income

1,023,689,794.92

1,298,211,391.38

Interest income

-

-

Insurance premium earned

-

-

Brokerage and commission

income

-

-

II.

Total operating costs

1,082,126,080.03

1,221,413,636.51

Among which: Operating cost

945,342,875.58

1,084,980,728.43

Interest expenses

-

-

Brokerage and commission expenses

-

-

Surrender payment

-

-

Net expenditure for compensation payments

-

-

Withdrawal of insurance liabilities reserve

-

-

Insurance policy dividend expenses

-

-

Reinsurance costs

-

-

Taxes and surcharges

5,849,250.39

9,068,678.72

Selling expenses

23,208,122.36

29,912,094.74

Administrative expenses

68,164,792.64

27,708,843.45

R&D expenses

17,936,525.05

35,568,010.59

Finance costs

21,624,514.01

34,175,280.58

Among which: Interest expenses

23,161,209.25

36,660,891.58

Interest income

1,506,493.55

2,732,598.41

Add:

Other income

1,092,226.00

5,063,534.79

Investment income

2,250,855.51

-

Among which: Gains from investment in

associates and joint ventures

-

-

Gains on derecognition of financial assets

measured at amortised cost

-

-

Gains from foreign currencies exchange

-

-

Net gain on exposure hedging

-

-

Gain on change in fair value

-

-

Credit impairment loss

(155,699.92)

(29,507,369.18)

Asset impairment losses

-

-

Gains on disposal of assets

5,729,263.53

733,171.92

- 21 -

Amount for

Amount for the

Item

the period

previous period

III. Operating profit

(49,519,639.99)

53,087,092.40

Add: Non-operating income

594,361.62

1,685,417.79

Less: Non-operating expenses

9,435,600.33

5,728,127.24

IV. Total profit

(58,360,878.70)

49,044,382.95

Less: Income tax expenses

523,115.44

(589,588.45)

V. Net profit

(58,883,994.14)

49,633,971.40

(i) By continuity of operations

-

-

1. Net profit from continuing operations

(58,883,994.14)

49,633,971.40

2. Net profit from discontinued

operations

-

-

(ii) By ownership

-

-

1. Net profit attributable to owners of the

parent company

(51,188,088.71)

46,975,568.39

2. Minority interests

(7,695,905.43)

2,658,403.01

- 22 -

Amount for

Amount for the

Item

the period

previous period

VI. Other comprehensive income, net of tax

(510,440.76)

(1,181,502.13)

Other comprehensive income attributable to

(459,396.69)

owners of the parent company, net of tax

(1,117,722.62)

  1. Other comprehensive income that may not

be reclassified to profit or loss

-

-

1. Change in remeasurement of defined

benefit plans

-

-

2. Other comprehensive income that may

not be transferred to profit or loss

under equity method

-

-

3. Change in fair value of investments in

other equity instruments

-

-

4.

Change in fair value of own credit risk

-

-

5.

Others

-

-

(ii) Other comprehensive income that will be

(459,396.69)

reclassified to profit or loss

(1,117,722.62)

1. Other comprehensive income that may

be reclassified to profit or loss

under equity method

-

-

2. Change in fair value of other debt

investments

-

-

3. Profit or loss on change in fair value

of available-for-sale financial asset

-

-

4.

Amount included in other

comprehensive income on

reclassification of financial assets

-

-

5.

Profit or loss on reclassification of

held-to-maturity investments to

available-for-sale financial assets

-

-

6. Provision for credit impairment of

other debt investments

-

-

7.

Cash flows hedging reserve

-

-

8.

Exchange differences arising from

translation of foreign currency

(459,396.69)

financial statements

(1,117,722.62)

9.

Others

-

-

Other comprehensive income attributable to the

(51,044.07)

minority shareholders, net of tax

(63,779.51)

VII. Total comprehensive income

(59,394,434.90)

48,452,469.27

Total comprehensive income attributable to

(51,647,485.40)

owners of the parent company

45,857,845.77

Total comprehensive income attributable to the

(7,746,949.50)

minority shareholders

2,594,623.50

- 23 -

Amount for

Amount for the

Item

the period

previous period

VIII. Earnings per share:

(i)

Basic earnings per share

(0.0642)

0.0589

(ii)

Diluted earnings per share

(0.0642)

0.0589

For the business combination under common control in the current period, the net profit achieved by the combined party before the combination was RMB[.], the net profit of the previous period achieved by the combined party was RMB[.].

Legal representative:

Accountant-in-charge:

Head of finance section:

Liu Yun Long

Liu Min

Ding Zhi Shui

- 24 -

4. Income statement of the parent company for the reporting period

Unit: RMB

Amount for

Amount for the

Item

the period

previous period

I.

Operating income

892,568,514.60

1,155,242,973.34

Less: Operating cost

777,246,829.38

996,246,076.57

Taxes and surcharges

3,912,036.92

6,509,647.30

Selling expenses

19,496,260.05

25,629,189.95

Administrative expenses

13,350,031.92

18,234,894.31

R&D expenses

17,936,525.05

35,568,010.59

Finance costs

16,041,611.20

27,089,769.10

Among which: Interest expenses

28,505,105.46

28,884,175.24

Interest income

1,671,157.91

1,615,150.51

Add:

Other income

-

278,038.93

Investment income

Among which: Gains from investment in

associates and joint ventures

-

-

Gain on derecognition of financial assets

measured at amortised cost

-

-

Net gain on exposure hedging

-

-

Gain on change in fair value

-

-

Credit impairment loss

(462,237.25)

(21,398,759.81)

Assets impairment losses

-

-

Gain on disposal of assets

5,832,130.45

(369,071.17)

II.

Operating profit

49,955,113.28

24,475,593.47

Add: Non-operating income

192,665.81

677,819.15

Less: Non-operating expenses

9,349,062.34

5,569,887.24

III. Total profit

40,798,716.75

19,583,525.38

Less: Income tax expenses

376,231.14

-

IV. Net profit

40,422,485.61

19,583,525.38

(i) Net profit from continuing operations

40,422,485.61

19,583,525.38

(ii) Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

- 25 -

Item

  1. Other comprehensive income, net of tax
    1. Other comprehensive income that may not be reclassified into profit or loss
      1. Changes in remeasurement of defined benefit plans
      2. Other comprehensive income that may not be transferred to profit or loss under equity method
      3. Change in fair value of investments in other equity instruments
      4. Change in fair value of own credit risk
      5. Others
    3. Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified into profit or loss
      1. Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method
      2. Change in fair value of other debt investments
      3. Profit or loss from changes in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets
      4. Amount included in other comprehensive income on reclassification of financial assets
      5. Profit or loss on reclassification of held-to-maturity investments to available-for-sale financial assets
      6. Provision for credit loss on other debt investments
      7. Cash flows hedging reserve
      8. Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign currency financial statements
      9. Others

VI. Total comprehensive income

VII. Earnings per share:

  1. Basic earnings per share
  2. Diluted earnings per share

Amount for

Amount for the

the period

previous period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

40,422,485.61

19,583,525.38

-

-

-

-

- 26 -

5. Consolidated income statement from the beginning of the year to the end of the reporting period

Unit: RMB

Amount for

Amount for the

Item

the period

previous period

I.

Total operating income

3,401,134,829.18

3,298,292,961.21

Among which: Operating income

3,401,134,829.18

3,298,292,961.21

Interest income

-

-

Premium earned

-

-

Fees and commission income

-

-

II.

Total operating costs

3,447,398,180.73

3,198,421,637.05

Among which: Operating cost

3,102,001,757.61

2,801,836,317.87

Interest expenses

-

-

Fees and commission expenses

-

-

Surrender payment

-

-

Net expenditure for compensation payment

-

-

Net provision for insurance deposits

-

-

Policyholder dividend expenses

-

-

Reinsurance costs

-

-

Taxes and surcharges

18,273,873.44

23,019,692.88

Selling expenses

63,192,922.94

86,732,328.57

Administrative expenses

123,458,403.45

90,374,586.22

R&D expenses

38,953,081.33

56,487,075.63

Finance costs

101,518,141.96

139,971,635.88

Among which: Interest expenses

105,712,470.81

139,141,002.65

Interest income

5,889,879.85

5,771,207.59

Add: Other income

13,296,278.90

11,040,965.05

Investment income

3,421,019.92

-

Among which: Gains from investment in

associates and joint ventures

-

-

Gain on derecognition of financial assets

measured at amortised cost

-

-

Gains from foreign currencies exchange

-

-

Net gain on exposure hedging

-

-

Gain on change in fair value

-

-

Credit impairment loss

(2,197,221.45)

(39,299,820.22)

Assets impairment loss

-

-

Gains on disposal of assets

5,499,629.48

1,905,562.34

- 27 -

Amount for

Amount for the

Item

the period

previous period

III. Operating profit

(26,243,644.70)

73,518,031.33

Add: Non-operating income

6,672,974.74

4,045,169.87

Less: Non-operating expenses

16,763,647.13

5,961,073.81

IV. Total profit

(36,334,317.09)

71,602,127.39

Less: Income tax expenses

3,933,491.12

1,283,135.80

V. Net profit

(40,267,808.21)

70,318,991.59

  1. By continuity of operations

1.

Net profit from continuing operations

(40,267,808.21)

70,318,991.59

2.

Net profit from discontinued

operations

-

-

  1. By ownership
    1. Net profit attributable to owners of the

parent company

(33,175,165.35)

79,550,863.19

2. Minority interests

(7,092,642.86)

(9,231,871.60)

- 28 -

Item

VI. The net after-tax of other comprehensive income

The net after-tax of other comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent company

  1. Other comprehensive income cannot be reclassified into profit or loss
    1. Changes in remeasurement of defined benefit plans
    2. Other comprehensive income that may not be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method
    3. Change in fair value of investments in other equity instruments
    4. Change in fair value of own credit risk
    5. Others
  3. Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified into profit or loss
    1. Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method
    2. Change in fair value of other debt investments
    3. Profit or loss on change in fair value changes of available-for-sale financial assets
    4. Amount included in other comprehensive income on reclassification of financial assets
    5. Profit or loss on reclassification of held-to-maturity investments to available-for-sale financial assets
    6. Provision for credit impairment of other debt investments
    7. Cash flow hedging reserve
    8. Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign currency financial statements
    9. Others

The net after-tax of other comprehensive income attributable to the minority shareholders

Amount for

Amount for the

the period

previous period

(540,114.85)

(1,552,360.57)

(486,103.37)

(1,468,555.91)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(486,103.37)

(1,468,555.91)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(486,103.37)

(1,468,555.91)

-

-

(54,011.48)

(83,804.66)

- 29 -

Amount for

Amount for the

Item

the period

previous period

VII. Total comprehensive income

(40,807,923.06)

68,766,631.02

Total comprehensive income attributable to

owners of the parent company

(33,661,268.72)

78,082,307.28

Total comprehensive income attributable to the

minority shareholders

(7,146,654.34)

(9,315,676.26)

VIII. Earnings per share:

(i) Basic earnings per share

(0.0416)

0.0997

(ii) Diluted earnings per share

(0.0416)

0.0997

For the business combination under common control in this period, the net profit achieved by the combined party before the combination is RMB[.], the net profit of the of the previous period achieved by the combined party is RMB[.].

Legal representative:

Chief financial officer:

Head of finance section:

Liu Yun Long

Liu Min

Ding Zhi Shui

- 30 -

6. Income statement of the parent company from the beginning of the year to the end of the reporting period

Unit: RMB

Amount for

Amount for the

Item

the period

previous period

I.

Operating income

2,756,335,286.79

2,997,519,509.68

Less: Operating cost

2,443,599,346.82

2,598,663,092.01

Taxes and surcharges

10,413,990.61

15,568,269.80

Selling expenses

52,813,073.74

73,659,948.57

Administrative expenses

37,669,301.35

47,518,642.24

R&D expenses

38,953,081.33

56,487,075.63

Financial expenses

70,766,575.86

86,335,942.45

Among which: Interest expenses

87,243,865.72

84,685,235.43

Interest income

5,822,566.86

4,489,523.49

Add: Other income

135,700.00

482,945.21

Investment income

-

-

Among which: Gains from investment in

associates and joint ventures

-

-

Gain on derecognition of financial assets

measured at amortised cost

-

-

Net gains on exposure hedging

-

-

Gain on fair value changes

-

-

Credit impairment loss

(3,341,708.14)

(31,217,113.75)

Asset impairment loss

-

-

Gain on disposal of assets

5,329,564.40

(679,162.94)

II.

Operating profit

104,243,473.34

87,873,207.50

Add: Non-operating income

2,317,358.80

1,785,457.76

Less: Non-operating expenses

16,582,013.64

5,638,787.24

III. Total profit

89,978,818.50

84,019,878.02

Less: Income tax expenses

2,411,388.77

-

IV. Net profit

87,567,429.73

84,019,878.02

(i) Net profit from continuing operations

87,567,429.73

84,019,878.02

(ii) Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

- 31 -

Item

  1. The net after-tax of other comprehensive income
    1. Other comprehensive income cannot be reclassified into profit or loss
      1. Changes in remeasurement of defined benefit plans
      2. Other comprehensive income that may not be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method
      3. Change in fair value of investments in other equity instruments
      4. Change in fair value of own credit risk
      5. Others
    3. Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified into profit or loss
      1. Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss under equity method
      2. Change in fair value of other debt investments
      3. Profit or loss from changes in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets
      4. Reclassification of financial assets into other comprehensive income
      5. Profit or loss from reclassification into held-to-maturity investments to available-for-sale financial assets
      6. Provision for credit impairment of other debt investments
      7. Cash flows hedging reserve
      8. Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign currency financial statements
      9. Others

VI. Total comprehensive income

VII. Earnings per share:

  1. Basic earnings per share
  2. Diluted earnings per share

Amount for

Amount for the

the period

previous period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

87,567,429.73

84,019,878.02

-

-

-

-

-

-

- 32 -

7. Consolidated cash flows statement from the beginning of the year to the end of reporting period

Unit: RMB

Amount for

Amount for the

Item

the period

previous period

I. Cash flows from operating activities:

Cash received from sales of goods and

rendering services

3,432,920,872.40

3,603,649,372.22

Net increase in deposits from customers and

placements from banks and other financial

institutions

-

-

Net increase in borrowings from central bank

-

-

Net increase in placements from other financial

institutions

-

-

Cash received from premium of original

insurance contract

-

-

Net cash received from reinsurance business

-

-

Net increase in deposits from policyholders and

investments

-

-

Cash received from interest, fees and

commissions

73,700.00

66,037.74

Net increase in placements from banks and

other financial institutions

-

-

Net increase in repurchases business fund

-

-

Net cash received from securities brokerage

deposits

-

-

Tax rebate received

6,788,458.86

2,819,202.82

Other cash received relating to operating

activities

201,824,499.03

20,669,761.21

Sub-total of cash inflow from operating

activities

3,641,607,530.29

3,627,204,373.99

Cash paid for purchasing goods and receiving

services

2,770,872,747.59

3,058,081,581.05

Net increase in loans and advances to customers

(6,526,191.65)

(34,958,341.17)

Net increase in placements with central bank

and other financial institutions

-

-

Cash paid for claims on original insurance

contract

-

-

Net increase in placements with banks and other

financial institution

-

-

Cash payment for interests, fees and

commissions

-

-

Cash payment for policyholder dividend

-

-

- 33 -

Amount for

Amount for the

Item

the period

previous period

Cash paid to and on behalf of employees

213,911,857.46

195,100,642.20

Cash paid for taxes

127,084,982.76

74,220,202.17

Other cash paid relating to operating activities

149,746,096.05

181,715,008.60

Sub-total of cash outflow from operating

activities

3,255,089,492.21

3,474,159,092.85

Net cash flows from operating activities

386,518,038.08

153,045,281.14

II. Cash flows from investing activities:

Cash received from disposal of investments

103,000,000.00

-

Cash received from return on investments

3,421,019.92

-

Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets,

intangible assets and other long-term assets

276,666.35

18,451,551.00

Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries

and other business units

-

-

Other cash received relating to investing

activities

-

7,488,425.15

Sub-total of cash inflow from investing

activities

106,697,686.27

25,939,976.15

Cash paid for purchase and construction of

fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-

term assets

66,689,997.09

150,526,402.55

Cash paid for investments

-

-

Net increase in pledged loans

-

-

Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and

other business units

-

-

Other cash paid relating to investing activities

-

-

Sub-total of cash outflow from investing

activities

66,689,997.09

150,526,402.55

Net cash flows from investing activities

40,007,689.18

(124,586,426.40)

- 34 -

Amount for

Amount for the

Item

the period

previous period

III. Cash flows from financing activities:

-

-

Cash received from investments

-

-

Among which: Cash received by subsidiaries

from minority shareholders'

investment

-

-

Cash received from borrowings

2,857,031,000.00

3,559,663,700.00

Other cash received relating to financing

activities

-

-

Sub-total of cash inflow from financing

activities

2,857,031,000.00

3,559,663,700.00

Cash paid for repayments of liabilities

3,196,191,485.49

3,442,395,428.00

Cash paid for dividends, profits distribution or

interest repayment

113,277,947.80

112,879,944.98

Among which: Dividend and profit paid by

subsidiaries to minority

shareholders

-

-

Other cash paid relating to financing activities

5,100,000.00

160,000,000.00

Sub-total of cash outflow from financing

activities

3,314,569,433.29

3,715,275,372.98

Net cash flows from financing activities

(457,538,433.29)

(155,611,672.98)

IV. Effect on cash and cash equivalents due to

change in foreign currency exchange rate

(15,155,254.28)

489,228.57

V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(46,167,960.31)

(126,663,589.67)

Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at

the beginning of the period

578,924,482.20

663,168,779.68

VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the

end of the period

532,756,521.89

536,505,190.01

- 35 -

8. Cash flow statement of the parent company from the beginning of the year to the end of reporting period

Unit: RMB

Amount for

Amount for the

Item

current period

previous period

I. Cash flows from operating activities:

Cash received from sales of goods and

rendering services

2,634,848,973.14

2,837,107,650.27

Tax rebate received

2,996,285.79

2,819,202.82

Other cash received relating to operating

activities

228,995,334.22

6,757,926.46

Sub-total of cash inflow from operating

activities

2,866,840,593.15

2,846,684,779.55

Cash paid for purchasing goods and receiving

services

2,509,070,832.94

2,749,768,520.85

Cash paid to and on behalf of employees

134,371,252.85

116,730,030.58

Cash paid for taxes

51,896,823.86

38,049,432.40

Other cash paid relating to operating activities

96,838,010.17

150,233,079.65

Sub-total of cash outflow from operating

activities

2,792,176,919.82

3,054,781,063.48

Net cash flows from operating activities

74,663,673.33

(208,096,283.93)

- 36 -

Amount for

Amount for the

Item

current period

previous period

II. Cash flows from investing activities:

Cash received from disposal of investments

-

-

Cash received from return on investments

-

-

Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets,

intangible assets and other long-term assets

-

-

Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries

and other business units

-

-

Other cash received relating to investing

activities

-

-

Sub-total of cash inflow from investing

activities

-

-

Cash paid for purchase and construction of

fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-

term assets

12,402,057.09

23,349,466.81

Cash paid for investments

-

-

Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and

other business units

-

-

Other cash paid relating to investing activities

-

-

Sub-total of cash outflow from investing

activities

12,402,057.09

23,349,466.81

Net cash flows from investing activities

(12,402,057.09)

(23,349,466.81)

III. Cash flows from financing activities:

Cash received from investments

-

-

Cash received from borrowings

2,363,431,000.00

2,725,663,700.00

Other cash received relating to financing

activities

-

-

Sub-total of cash inflow from financing

activities

2,363,431,000.00

2,725,663,700.00

Cash paid for repayments of liabilities

2,419,034,209.59

2,477,103,428.00

Cash paid for dividends, profits distribution or

interest repayment

88,384,926.46

78,832,155.83

Other cash paid relating to financing activities

5,100,000.00

160,000,000.00

Sub-total of cash outflow from financing

activities

2,512,519,136.05

2,715,935,583.83

Net cash flows from financing activities

(149,088,136.05)

9,728,116.17

- 37 -

Amount for

Amount for the

Item

current period

previous period

IV. Effect on cash and cash equivalents due to

change in foreign currency exchange rate

(15,103,586.37)

155,936.25

V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(101,930,106.18)

(221,561,698.32)

Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at

the beginning of the period

563,255,887.34

555,972,067.08

VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the

end of the period

461,325,781.16

334,410,368.76

  1. DESCRIPTION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENT
    1. Financial Statement items at the beginning of the year of first implementation of the new financial instrument standard, the new revenue standard or the new adjustment to lease standard since 2019
      • Applicable Not applicable
    3. Description of the implementation of new financial instrument standards or new lease standards on the retrospective adjustment of comparative figures for the previous period since 2019
      • Applicable Not applicable

- 38 -

III. AUDITORS' REPORT

Whether the third quarterly report has been audited

  • Yes No

The third quarterly report of the Company is unaudited.

By order of the Board

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited

Chairman

Liu Yun Long

Shandong, PRC

29 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the executive Directors, namely Mr. Liu Yun Long, Mr. Liu Min, Mr. Zhang Yu Zhi and Mr. Li Zhi Xin; the non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Yao You Ling and Mr. Wang Quan Hong; and the independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tang Qing Bin, Mr. Song Zhi Wang and Mr. Cai Zhong Jie.

  • For identification purposes only

- 39 -

Disclaimer

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 13:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHANDONG MOLONG PETROLEUM
09:07aSHANDONG MOLONG PETROLEUM MACHINERY : Announcement unaudited 2019 third quarterl..
PU
10/14SHANDONG MOLONG PETROLEUM MACHINERY : Regarding the estimated results for the ni..
PU
2012SHANDONG MOLONG PETR : Proxy Form for H Shares Class Meeting to be held on 25 Ma..
PU
2012SHANDONG MOLONG PETR : Revised Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting to be h..
PU
2012SHANDONG MOLONG PETR : Indicative announcement on the convening of the 2011 annu..
PU
2012SHANDONG MOLONG PETR : Additional Ordinary Resolution for Annual General Meeting
PU
2012SHANDONG MOLONG PETR : Date of board meeting
PU
2012SHANDONG MOLONG PETR : Shareholders' reply slip for attending the annual general..
PU
2012SHANDONG MOLONG PETR : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
2012SHANDONG MOLONG PETR : Proposed payment of final dividend and proposed bonus iss..
PU
More news
Chart SHANDONG MOLONG PETROLEUM MACHINERY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANDONG MOLONG PETROLEUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANDONG MOLONG PETROLEUM MACHINERY COMPANY LIMITED-17.74%346
SCHLUMBERGER NV-2.94%48 481
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-22.95%17 819
BAKER HUGHES2.28%14 275
TECHNIPFMC6.89%9 357
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-18.44%8 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group