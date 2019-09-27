Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery : APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL CONTROL ADVISER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL CONTROL ADVISER

Reference is made to the news release published by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 6 September 2019 (the "News Release") in relation to, amongst other things, the censure of Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited (the "Company") for its breaches of Rule 2.13(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL CONTROL ADVISER

Pursuant to the directions(5)(a) of the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange, the Company has appointed Crowe (HK) Risk Advisory Limited as the independent professional adviser of the Company to conduct a thorough review of and make recommendations to improve the Company's internal controls to ensure compliance with the Listing Rules(the"Internal Control Adviser") . Such appointment has been approved by the Stock Exchange.

The review report of the Internal Control Adviser containing such recommendations is expected to be completed within two months from the publication of the News Release. The Company will furnish the Listing Department with the Internal Control Adviser's written report on the Company's full implementation of the Internal Control Adviser's recommendations within four months from the publication of the News Release.

By Order of the Board

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited

Liu Yunlong

Chairman

Shandong, the PRC

27 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the executive Directors, namely Mr. Liu Yun Long, Mr. Liu Min, Mr. Zhang Yu Zhi and Mr. Li Zhi Xin; the non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Yao You Ling and Mr. Wang Quan Hong; and the independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tang Qing Bin, Mr. Song Zhi Wang and Mr. Cai Zhong Jie.