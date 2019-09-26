Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer : NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

山 東 威 高 集 團 醫 用 高 分 子 製 品 股 份 有 限 公 司

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited *

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1066)

NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first extraordinary general meeting (the "First Extraordinary General Meeting") of the shareholders of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited*（山東威高集團醫用高分子製品股份有限公司）(the "Company") will be held at 2/F, 18 Xingshan Road, Weihai Torch Hi-tech Science Park, Weihai, Shandong, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 15 November 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the distribution of an interim dividend of RMB0.059 per share (inclusive of tax) for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited*

Zhang Hua Wei

Chairman

Weihai, Shandong, the PRC

27 September 2019