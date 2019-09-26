Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer : NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
09/26/2019 | 04:58am EDT
山 東 威 高 集 團 醫 用 高 分 子 製 品 股 份 有 限 公 司
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited *
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1066)
NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY
GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first extraordinary general meeting (the "First Extraordinary General Meeting") of the shareholders of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited*（山東威高集團醫用高分子製品股份有限公司）(the "Company") will be held at 2/F, 18 Xingshan Road, Weihai Torch Hi-tech Science Park, Weihai, Shandong, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 15 November 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions of the Company:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
1. To consider and approve the distribution of an interim dividend of RMB0.059 per share (inclusive of tax) for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Yours faithfully,
By order of the Board
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited*
Zhang Hua Wei
Chairman
Weihai, Shandong, the PRC
27 September 2019
Registered Office:
18 Xingshan Road
Weihai Torch Hi-tech Science Park
Weihai
Shandong Province
the PRC
Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:
801 Chinachem Century Tower
178 Gloucester Road
Wanchai
Hong Kong
Notes:
A Shareholder who has the right to attend and vote at the First Extraordinary General Meeting is entitled to appoint one proxy (or more) in writing to attend the First Extraordinary General Meeting and vote on his behalf in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association. The proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Enclosed herewith is a form of proxy for use in the First Extraordinary General Meeting. Any Shareholder who wishes to appoint a proxy should first review the form of proxy for use in the First Extraordinary General Meeting. For any Shareholder who has appointed more than one proxies, such proxies shall only vote on poll. In the case of joint registered holders, the proxy form may be signed by any joint registered holder. In the case that more than one of such joint registered holders are present at any meeting personally or by proxy, then one such joint registered holders so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
All Shareholders shall appoint its proxy in writing. To be valid, a form of proxy together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or certified by a notary or an official copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be delivered at the Company's H Shares registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the First Extraordinary General Meeting or 24 hours before the time designated for voting.
Shareholders and their proxies attending the First Extraordinary General Meeting shall produce their proof of identification.
For the purpose of determining the identity of shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the First Extraordinary General Meeting, the register of members will be closed from Wednesday, 16 October 2019 to Friday, 15 November 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to qualify for attending at the First Extraordinary General Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H Shares registrar at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 15 October 2019.
The holders of the H Shares who intend to attend the First Extraordinary General Meeting, whether in person or by proxy, should complete and return the reply slip to the Company's H Share registrars in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 25 October 2019 by hand, by post, by telegraph or by fax to (852) 2528 3158.
The First Extraordinary General Meeting is expected not to exceed half a day, and all shareholders and proxies shall be responsible for their own traveling and accommodation expenses.
Pursuant to Article 80 of the Company's Articles of Association all votes of the Shareholders at the general meetings must be taken by poll.
Any enquiries about this notice and the First Extraordinary General Meeting shall be sent for the attention to Ms. Yan Yucai at 8/F, 18 Xingshan Road, Weihai Torch Hi-tech Science Park, Weihai, Shandong Province, the PRC (Tel. (86) 631 5660715) or Ms. Phillis Wong at 801, Chinachem Century Tower, 178 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong (Tel: (852) 28381490).
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises:
Mr. Zhang Hua Wei (Executive Director)
Mr. Long Jing (Executive Director)
Mr. Wang Yi (Executive Director)
Mr. Gong Jian Bo (Executive Director)
Mrs. Zhou Shu Hua (Non-executive Director)
Mr. Lo Wai Hung (Independent non-executive Director)
Mrs. Fu Ming Zhong (Independent non-executive Director)
Mrs. Wang Jin Xia (Independent non-executive Director )
