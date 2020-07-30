Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer : PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF SHANDONG WEIGAO ORTHOPAEDIC DEVICE COMPANY LIMITED ON THE SCI-TECH BOARD OF THE SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

山 東 威 高 集 團 醫 用 高 分 子 製 品 股 份 有 限 公 司

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited *

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1066)

PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF SHANDONG WEIGAO ORTHOPAEDIC DEVICE COMPANY LIMITED

ON THE SCI-TECH BOARD OF

THE SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 December 2019 and

11 June 2020 (the "Announcements") regarding the Proposed Spin-off and Listing. Terms defined in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND LISTING

As noted in the announcement of the Company dated 11 June 2020, Weigao Ortho has submitted a listing application to the Shanghai Stock Exchange for the listing of Weigao Ortho on the Sci-Tech Board.

In accordance with the requirements of Practice Note 15 to the Listing Rules, the Proposed Spin-off and Listing would require the approval of the Stock Exchange. The Board is pleased to announce that on 17 July 2020, the Company has received the approval from the Stock Exchange with regard to the Proposed Spin-off and Listing.