Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical : Announcement Notice of Board Meeting

山東新華製藥股份有限公司
Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited
(a joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0719)
ANNOUNCEMENT
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The board of directors (the "Board") of Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at the conference room of the Company at No.1 Lutai Ave., Hi-tech District, Zibo, Shandong, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, 20 March 2020, for the following purposes:-
-
to consider and approve the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019;
-
to consider the recommendation of a final dividend, if any; and
-
to transact any other business, if any.
By order of the Board
Shangdong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Zhang Daiming
Chairman
10 March 2020, Zibo, the PRC
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
|
Executive Directors:
|
Independent Non-executive Directors:
|
Mr. Zhang Daiming (Chairman)
|
Mr. Li Wenming
|
Mr. Du Deping
|
Mr. Du Guanhua
|
|
Mr. Lo Wah Wai
|
Non-executive Directors:
|
|
Mr. Ren Fulong
|
|
Mr. Xu Lie
|
