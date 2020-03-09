Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical : Announcement Notice of Board Meeting

Log in
03/09/2020 | 08:19pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

山東新華製藥股份有限公司

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited

(a joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0719)

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at the conference room of the Company at No.1 Lutai Ave., Hi-tech District, Zibo, Shandong, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, 20 March 2020, for the following purposes:-

  1. to consider and approve the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019;
  2. to consider the recommendation of a final dividend, if any; and
  3. to transact any other business, if any.

By order of the Board

Shangdong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Zhang Daiming

Chairman

10 March 2020, Zibo, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Zhang Daiming (Chairman)

Mr. Li Wenming

Mr. Du Deping

Mr. Du Guanhua

Mr. Lo Wah Wai

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Ren Fulong

Mr. Xu Lie

Disclaimer

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 00:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
