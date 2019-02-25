Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  CHINA-Shanghai Comp       

CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb As Global Stocks Bounce Higher On Trade Deadline Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 09:24am EST

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Treasury prices fell on Monday, pushing yields higher, as assets perceived as risky bounced on easing trade U.S.-China tariff tensions.

What are yields doing?

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note added 2.1 basis points to 2.676%, and the 2-year Treasury note yield also climbed 2.1 basis points to 2.512%. The 30-year Treasury bond yield , meanwhile, picked up 1.8 basis points to 3.039%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.

What's driving the market?

Appetite for the safety of government bonds edged back after President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would delay a planned increase, set for 12.01 a.m. Eastern Time March 2, in tariffs to 25% from 10% on Chinese goods. Trump cited "substantial progress" (https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1099800961089003522) on Sino-American trade negotiations, which have gone on for nearly a week and spanned over the weekend. Upbeat developments between the world's largest economies have helped to power a risk-on posture in markets, leading to healthy gains across the globe.

Indeed, China's Shanghai Composite Index closed up 5.6% on Monday, its best daily gain in three years

What data are in focus

Market participants will be closely watching consumer confidence and output figures this week, after many divergent numbers created a mixed picture on the strength of the world's largest economy. However, the main attraction likely will be Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's semiannual two-day testimony on Capitol Hill, starting Tuesday. The Fed boss is expecting to provide more clarity about the Federal Reserve's monetary plans and recent discussions about the central bank using an average inflation reading rather than relying on finite 2% target, which could allow inflation to run above target at certain points. Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida on Friday discussed that possibility.

Under current policy, the Fed targets an inflation rate of 2% each year, regardless of what had occurred in the past.

What are strategist saying?

"Clarida spoke on Friday about changes to the framework for monetary policy that the Fed is considering, including average inflation targeting. This appearance will likely be a little bit brighter in terms of content," said Thomas Simons, senior market economist at Jefferies, referring to Clarida's plans to speak at in a "Fed Listens: A Conversation with Community Leaders in Southern Dallas." That Monday event will be followed by a Q&A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
09:24aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb As Global Stocks Bounce Higher On Trade Dead..
DJ
08:17aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Climb As Trump Extends Trade-deal Deadlin..
DJ
07:32aGlobal Stocks Pushed Higher by Tariff Delay
DJ
06:08aCorrection to Global Stocks Pushed Higher by Tariff Delay Story
DJ
05:39aGlobal Stocks Pushed Higher by Tariff Delay
DJ
05:23aTariff Delay Pushes Global Stocks Higher
DJ
05:17aTrump delays tariff hike on Chinese goods, citing trade talk progress
RE
05:10aTrump delays tariff hike on Chinese goods, citing trade talk progress
RE
04:22aASIA MARKETS: China Stocks Enter Bull Market After Trump Postpones Deadline F..
DJ
03:46aChina shares, yuan soar as Trump delays tariffs; Hong Kong lags
RE
More news
News of the components of CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
07:57aGUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPO : Infrastructure construction given boost i..
AQ
03:33aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Saudi, China`s CSCEC ink $666.7m Riyadh h..
AQ
01:14aCHINA GEZHOUBA : WAPDA gives Mohmand Dam's contract to controversial Descon, Chi..
AQ
01:13aBANK OF CHINA : City Giving Day is good for business
AQ
12:29aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Saudi, China's CSCEC ink $666.7m Riyadh h..
AQ
12:26aSHANGHAI SHENHUA : Ighalo helps Shanghai Shenhua to win on debut
AQ
02/24SHANGHAI SHENHUA : Ighalo helps Shanghai Shenhua win on debut
AQ
More news
Chart CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
Duration : Period :
CHINA-Shanghai Comp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
BEIJING HUAYE CAPITAL HOLDINGS CO LTD 3.03 End-of-day quote.10.18%
HNA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 3.37 End-of-day quote.10.13%
XINHU ZHONGBAO CO LTD 3.7 End-of-day quote.10.12%
EASTERN GOLD JADE CO LTD 5.45 End-of-day quote.10.10%
TONGHUA GRAPE WINE CO., LTD 4.58 End-of-day quote.10.10%
LONGI GREEN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 28.96 End-of-day quote.-0.14%
HUBEI YANGFAN HOLDING CO LTD 8.83 End-of-day quote.-2.00%
SHANGHAI CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LTD. 3.47 End-of-day quote.-96.54%
Heatmap :
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.