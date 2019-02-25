BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb As Global Stocks Bounce Higher On Trade Deadline Extension

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Treasury prices fell on Monday, pushing yields higher, as assets perceived as risky bounced on easing trade U.S.-China tariff tensions.

What are yields doing?

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note added 2.1 basis points to 2.676%, and the 2-year Treasury note yield also climbed 2.1 basis points to 2.512%. The 30-year Treasury bond yield , meanwhile, picked up 1.8 basis points to 3.039%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.

What's driving the market?

Appetite for the safety of government bonds edged back after President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would delay a planned increase, set for 12.01 a.m. Eastern Time March 2, in tariffs to 25% from 10% on Chinese goods. Trump cited "substantial progress" (https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1099800961089003522) on Sino-American trade negotiations, which have gone on for nearly a week and spanned over the weekend. Upbeat developments between the world's largest economies have helped to power a risk-on posture in markets, leading to healthy gains across the globe.

Indeed, China's Shanghai Composite Index closed up 5.6% on Monday, its best daily gain in three years

What data are in focus

Market participants will be closely watching consumer confidence and output figures this week, after many divergent numbers created a mixed picture on the strength of the world's largest economy. However, the main attraction likely will be Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's semiannual two-day testimony on Capitol Hill, starting Tuesday. The Fed boss is expecting to provide more clarity about the Federal Reserve's monetary plans and recent discussions about the central bank using an average inflation reading rather than relying on finite 2% target, which could allow inflation to run above target at certain points. Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida on Friday discussed that possibility.

Under current policy, the Fed targets an inflation rate of 2% each year, regardless of what had occurred in the past.

What are strategist saying?

"Clarida spoke on Friday about changes to the framework for monetary policy that the Fed is considering, including average inflation targeting. This appearance will likely be a little bit brighter in terms of content," said Thomas Simons, senior market economist at Jefferies, referring to Clarida's plans to speak at in a "Fed Listens: A Conversation with Community Leaders in Southern Dallas." That Monday event will be followed by a Q&A.