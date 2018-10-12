Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  CHINA-Shanghai Comp       

CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

China state media calls for policy support after stock market sell-off

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 04:59am CEST
An investor sits in front of displays showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese state media sought to soothe jittery investors on Friday after the previous session's plunge in China stock markets, saying the sell-off is "irrational" while calling for more market-friendly policies.

Meanwhile, a slew of China-listed companies announced late on Thursday their major shareholders would increase holdings, or the firms would buy back shares.

The official Securities Times said in a front-page editorial that a correction in U.S. stocks is natural, so "worrying about a brewing global storm and continuing to be pessimistic on China A-shares is blind, and totally unnecessary."

Authorities "should roll out positive measures so that investors know the government cares about the stock market, while listed companies and financial institutions should also contribute to improving market confidence," the media said. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index <.SSEC> fell roughly 1 percent in early trading on Friday. The gauge fell as much as 6 percent to near four-year lows on Thursday amid a global market rout.

In a front-page editorial on Friday, Securities Daily, another state-backed newspaper, urged the government to "inject liquidity" into the stock markets to help stabilise share prices.

"We should take measures to minimise the negative impact of (falling) U.S. stocks," the article said.

State-owned Global Times said in an editorial that China's stock market "has a limited impact on the whole Chinese economy, and the Chinese economy has withstood this round of impacts." "What will happen to the US stock market and how it affects the US economy remain to be seen," the Global Times editorial said.

Meanwhile, the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) published a statement late on Thursday arguing that "the best time to invest is when the market is in worst situation".

A slew of listed companies, including China Shipbuilding Industry Co and PCI-Suntek Technology Co said late on Thursday major shareholders plan to increase their holdings.

Separately, at least six companies unveiled plans on Thursday for share buybacks.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY CORPORATION -4.83% 3.94 End-of-day quote.-31.34%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -5.22% 2583.46 End-of-day quote.-22.04%
PCI-SUNTEK TECHNOLOGY CO LTD -9.87% 6.3 End-of-day quote.-15.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
04:40aChina's $3 Billion Bond Sale Defies Global Markets Slump -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/11China's $3 Billion Bond Sale Defies Global Markets Slump -- Update
DJ
10/11WORST HIT IN GLOBAL MARKETS ROUT : Tech and China
DJ
10/11ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Drops 4%, China Skids 5% As Asian Markets Follow Wall St..
DJ
10/10CURRENCIES : Pound Trades Higher Against Dollar, Euro As EU Talks Compromise Bre..
DJ
10/10ASIA MARKETS: Hong Kong's Hang Seng Stock Index Manages First Win Of October
DJ
10/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip, Dragged Lower by Materials Sector
DJ
10/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip, Dragged Lower by Materials Sector
DJ
10/09Rising Tech, Internet Shares Help Steady Stock Market
DJ
10/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide, Dragged Lower by Materials Secto..
DJ
More news
News of the components of CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
02:39aCHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY : Crawling robot
AQ
10/11CHINA NATIONAL NUCLEAR POWER : U.S. tightens controls on China imports of nuclea..
RE
10/11CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : HSI ends down 986pts at 25,207 midday; turnover at HK$..
AQ
10/11CHINA MERCHANTS BANK : Huawei Updates the Industry-Oriented Intent-Driven Networ..
AQ
10/11PING AN INSURANCE : Value Inside Out (III)
PU
10/11PING AN INSURANCE : Investment risk management
PU
10/11PING AN INSURANCE : Bank Transformation
PU
More news
Chart CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
Duration : Period :
CHINA-Shanghai Comp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
GANSU GANGTAI HOLDING GROUP CO LTD 4.05 End-of-day quote.10.05%
HENGTONG LOGISTICS CO LTD 14.49 End-of-day quote.10.02%
SICHUAN GOLDEN SUMMIT GRP JNT STK CO LTD 6.51 End-of-day quote.9.97%
HUAFANG LIMITED COMPANY 4.33 End-of-day quote.9.90%
NANNING DEPARTMENT STORE CO.,LTD. 4.79 End-of-day quote.8.62%
CECEP WIND-POWER CORP CO LTD 2.31 End-of-day quote.-10.12%
JINJIAN CEREALS INDUSTRY CO LTD 2.84 End-of-day quote.-10.13%
HEILONGJIANG INTRCHNA WATRTRERTMT CO LTD 2.57 End-of-day quote.-10.14%
CHONGQING DIMA INDUSTRY CO., LTD 2.57 End-of-day quote.-10.14%
ANHUI WANWEI UPD HI-TECH MATERIAL IND CO 2.39 End-of-day quote.-10.15%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.