China stocks slump as Sino-U.S. tensions escalate

SHANGHAI, July 24 (Reuters) - China stocks slumped on Friday
to finish the week lower, as investors fretted over an
escalation in tensions between Beijing and Washington after
China ordered the United States to close its consulate in
Chengdu in a tit-for-tat response.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 4.4% to
4,505.59, while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated
3.9% to 3,196.77.
** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext slumped
6.1%, while the newly-launched STAR 50 index dived
7%.
** China's foreign ministry said it told the U.S. embassy on
Friday morning to close its consulate in the southwestern city
of Chengdu, days after Washington ordered the closure of the
Chinese consulate in Houston.
** U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also took aim at
China, calling for Washington and its allies to use "more
creative and assertive ways" to press the Chinese Communist
Party to change its ways.
** "The market drop is mainly due to worries over the
escalating Sino-U.S. tensions," said Zhang Gang, an analyst with
China Central Securities.
** Zhang said major indexes were mainly pulled down by
heavyweight financials, as investors pocketed gains following
the recent rally given the uncertainties brought about by the
renewed tensions.
** Leading the decline, the CSI SWS securities index
tumbled 6.4%. Despite Friday's losses, the index is
up 16% in July.
** Bucking the broad sell-off, China's defence stocks surged
on renewed tensions between the world's top two economies.
** "We expect that before the dust settles on November's
U.S. presidential election, the U.S. will repeatedly provoke
contradictory disputes with China. We will closely monitor the
implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal between the U.S. and
China," China Construction Bank analysts wrote in a note.
** Despite Friday's sharp losses, the CSI300 index shed only
0.9% for the week and SSEC lost 0.5%, thanks to gains made
earlier as Beijing moved to bolster the market by lifting equity
investment cap for insurers.
