Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  CHINA-Shanghai Comp       

CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index components

China stocks snap uptrend as consulate closure sets stage for profit taking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 03:31am EDT

* Shanghai shares down 0.2%, blue-chips flat

* Beijing vows tit-for-tat after U.S. closes Chinese consulate

* Tensions create room for 'normal profit taking' - analyst

HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Thursday, snapping a four-day win streak, after an abrupt U.S. order for closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston stoked geopolitical tensions and offered exits for investors who profited from the market's recent rally.

** The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2% to 3,325.11 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was pretty much flat. Both benchmarks flitted in and out of positive territory during the session.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was flat while the start-up Chinext board gained 1.1%

** The United States gave China 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston amid accusations of spying. China called the move "unprecedented escalation". A source said Beijing was considering shutting the U.S. consulate in Wuhan.

** "Tension between the U.S. and China is not something that's coming as a surprise. This is normal profit taking in my opinion," said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

** Zhang Qi, Shanghai-based analyst at Haitong Securities, said many companies were over-valued in the market's recent rebound while the expiry of IPO lockup periods added pressure.

** A-shares worth 711 billion yuan ($101.61 billion) will be freed from such lockups in the next one month, including 324 billion yuan from the nascent Nasdaq-style STAR board, according to a report from China Renaissance.

** An index that tracks the 50 most representative stocks on STAR was published for the first time on Thursday. It fell 0.2%.

** The CSI300 real estate index fell 2.3% as more cities tightened home purchase curbs.

** About 40.70 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, compared with the previous trading session's 39.33 billion.

** The Shanghai stock index is up 9% this year and the CSI300 has risen 15%. Shanghai stocks are up 11% this month. ($1 = 6.9973 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RENAISSANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.50% 17.16 End-of-day quote.12.75%
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD. 1.11% 14.6 End-of-day quote.-5.56%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.24% 10706.127425 Delayed Quote.19.03%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.02% 4091.51 Delayed Quote.15.29%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.02% 3989.11 Delayed Quote.7.05%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX -0.02% 2355.9494 Real-time Quote.30.75%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.18% 6.99893 Delayed Quote.0.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
03:31aChina stocks snap uptrend as consulate closure sets stage for profit taking
RE
12:39aChina stocks fall as consulate closure sets stage for profit taking
RE
07/22Shanghai composite index down 2% in morning trade
RE
07/22Dow Edges Higher Despite U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
07/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher Despite U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
07/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Lower on U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
07/22Stock Futures Slip on U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
07/22Stock Futures Slip on U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
07/22Stock Futures Slip on U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
07/22Stock Futures Slip on U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
More news
Chart CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
Duration : Period :
CHINA-Shanghai Comp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
DAHUA GROUP DALIAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD 0.043 End-of-day quote.10.26%
INNER MONGOLIA JUNZHENG ENERGY & CHEMICAL GROUP CO.,LTD. 4.02 End-of-day quote.10.14%
NINGXIA XINRI HENGLI STEEL WIRE ROPE CO.,LTD 7.21 End-of-day quote.10.08%
ZHEJIANG FEIDA ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 6.24 End-of-day quote.10.05%
WANXIANG DONEED CO., LTD. 15.13 End-of-day quote.10.04%
ZHEJIANG XINAO TEXTILES INC. 6.02 End-of-day quote.-5.20%
CHANGZHOU TENGLONG AUTOPARTSCO.,LTD. 24.69 End-of-day quote.-5.84%
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LTD 7.69 End-of-day quote.-6.11%
ANHUI EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED 5.34 End-of-day quote.-6.32%
HENAN YINGE INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT CO.,LTD. 0.37 End-of-day quote.-9.76%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group